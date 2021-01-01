Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA Tour China Series Victories (3)
- 2018 Qinhuangdao Championship, Macau Championship, Clearwater Bay Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
(1-0)
-
2018 Defeated Steve Lewton, Qinhuangdao Championship
Personal
- 2017 Academic All-American.
- 2017 Honorable Mention All-American.
- He would like to one-day start a foundation in New Zealand.
- Aspirations include playing guitar in concert.
- His dad is originally from the UK and met his mother while on holiday in New Zealand.
- His earliest golf memory is watching Tiger Woods hole an eagle putt on the 13th at Torrey Pines during the 08' US Open.
- He was a better soccer player growing up but chose golf after moving to a new home.
- Had a freak skateboarding accident as a freshman in college which sidelined him for four months. The souvenir from the accident is a titanium plate and seven screws for a new clavicle.
- He only hits fades with his driver.
- No one else in his family plays golf. He got started after playing with one of his friend's parents.
- He has a titanium plate holding my clavicle together and jokes that it helps him hit up on my driver.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: Posted three consecutive 2-under 70s and closed with a 3-under 69, finishing T9 at 9-under 279 at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation.
2020 Season
-
Evans Scholars Invitational: Carded four rounds under par, including a final-round 68, en route to a T7 finish at 13-under 275 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: Carded a second-round 5-under 66 en route to a T2 finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, finishing the week 10-under 274, one shot back of winner Seth Reeves.
2018 Season
In only five starts, turned in one of the finest seasons in PGA TOUR Series-China history. Didn’t miss a cut, won three times, added an additional top-five and a T16 to finish third on the Order of Merit and earn 2019 Web.com Tour membership. In 20 rounds, was under-par in 16 of them and was a combined 54-under in those tournaments. Became only the fourth player in Series’ history to record three wins during a season.
-
Clearwater Bay Open: Continued his remarkable play, this time in Hong Kong, opening with a 64 to take the first-round lead. Followed with three consecutive 67s to cruise to a three-shot triumph over Callum Tarren. Began the final round four strokes ahead, and overcame his only bogey of the day, on No. 6, with a bounce-back birdie at the seventh. Added two more birdies coming in to become only the fifth player in Series history with at least three wins. Became the fourth player to win three times in a season, joining Haotong Li (2014), Josh Geary (2015) and Zecheng Dou (2016).
-
Macau Championship: Became the first player since Zecheng Dou in 2016 to win back-to-back events when he came from off the pace on the final day to capture the inaugural event in Macau. After beginning the tournament 66-72-65, was three strokes behind 54-hole leaders Todd Baek and Joseph Winslow. Was 1-over through six holes during his final round then caught fire. Played his final 12 holes in 6-under and took control of the tournament with a late eagle, his third of the tournament, at No. 17. Parred No. 18 and watched as no one could catch him. Finished at 15-under, two shots clear of Trevor Sluman.
-
Qinhuangdao Championship: Burst on the scene and made his presence felt, winning in only his second start. Opened with a 1-under 71 and was seven shots of Bryden Macpherson’s lead heading to the weekend at Qinhuangdao Poly GC. Jumped into contention with a 3-under 69 Saturday that included two late birdies, on Nos. 16 and 18. Played his final round bogey free, shooting a 6-under 66 to force a playoff with Steve Lewton, an overtime session he would go on to win.
-
Suzhou Championship: Made his PGA TOUR Series-China debut a solid one, playing as a sponsor’s exemption. Opened with a 1-under 71 and followed with rounds of 68-67-65 to T4 in Suzhou with Todd Baek and Joseph Winslow.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE