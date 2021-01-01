×
Velten Meyer
Velten Meyer

Velten Meyer

GermanyGermany
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
University of Louisiana-Monroe 2016, Marketing
College
Oldenburg, Germany
Birthplace
Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2021

Personal

  • He says his dog, Balu, has seen him hit more golf balls than anybody else.
  • Was in a serious car crash while riding in a taxi playing a PGA TOUR Series-China tournament. His younger sister, Gunde, flew to China to be his chaperone after the hospital treated and released him.
  • Favorite golf memory is going to the Masters with his dad.

Special Interests

  • Tennis, soccer, stock market

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Shot a final-round 69 at Mission Inn Club and Resort’s El Campeon Course in Central Florida in early March to T17 with three others. Earned conditionally exempt status for the Mackenzie Tour season.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Shot a final-round 69 at Mission Inn Club and Resort’s El Campeon Course in Central Florida in early March to T17 with three others. Earned conditionally exempt status for the Mackenzie Tour season.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 67th on the points list.

  • Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Had the round of the day, a 7-under 65, in the final round at The Club at Weston Hills. After nine consecutive pars to begin his final round, playing the back nine first, went on a birdie binge that also included an eagle over his final nine holes. Begin his final nine with an eagle and added five mor birdies to T7 with seven others, his first top-10 of the year.

2019 Season

Played in 10 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his first season on that circuit. Recorded two top-10s among his eight made cuts. Closed the year 42nd on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.

  • Macau Championship: Earned his highest finish of the year when it counted the most. At the season-ending tournament in Macau, finished T9, at 15-under, with rounds of 70-65-67-67. The money earned was enough to move him inside the top 50 on the Order of Merit and allowed him to keep his card for the 2020 season.
  • Haikou Championship: Finished T6 after shooting par 72s in the first and third rounds and 69s in the second and fourth rounds. Earned his first PGA TOUR Series-China top-10 and second top-25 in just his third event.

  • Forme Tour: 2021