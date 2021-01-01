|
Velten Meyer
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
August 18, 1994
Birthday
26
AGE
Oldenburg, Germany
Birthplace
Orlando, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
University of Louisiana-Monroe 2016, Marketing
College
2018
Turned Pro
$159,476
Career Earnings
Orlando, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 67th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in 10 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his first season on that circuit. Recorded two top-10s among his eight made cuts. Closed the year 42nd on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE