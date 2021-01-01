×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Chase Hanna
Chase Hanna

Chase Hanna

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
185 lbs
83 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
University of Kansas (2017, Business Administration)
College
Kansas City, Missouri
Birthplace
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
185 lbs
83 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
University of Kansas (2017, Business Administration)
College
Kansas City, Missouri
Birthplace
122
Points Rank
27
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
69.33
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Chase Hanna
Chase Hanna
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Chase Hanna

Full Name

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

185 lbs

83 kg

Weight

July 28, 1994

Birthday

27

AGE

Kansas City, Missouri

Birthplace

Leawood, Kansas

Residence

Single

Family

University of Kansas (2017, Business Administration)

College

2017

Turned Pro

$57,853

Career Earnings

Leawood, KS, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

Personal

  • Father, William Hanna, is an avid marathon runner. He has completed seven marathons. Sister, Madison Hanna, is a Kansas state tennis qualifier.
  • Walk-up song would be "Just for a Moment" by Gryffin.
  • Earliest golf memory is with his maternal grandfather. He used to take him to a nine-hole course with plastic clubs, which is where he fell in love with the game.
  • Best memory at a professional event as a fan was watching Tiger Woods' win the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
  • Supports the First Tee of Kansas City.

Special Interests

  • Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, hanging out with friends, traveling

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Saw action in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut and posted a top-30 result.

2019 Season

Advanced to the weekend in seven of 11 starts, with his best finish coming at the Bupa Match Play, where he tied for fifth. Finished No. 55 on the Order of Merit.

  • Bupa Match Play: Went 3-1 in his four matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament, defeating Andres Echavarria, Mitchell Meissner and John Somers before falling to Rodrigo Lee.
  • Puerto Plata Open: Enjoyed a stellar weekend in the Dominican Republic. After shooting a second-round, 3-over 74, recovered with a 69-65 finish that included eight birdies, an eagle and only two bogeys to T10 with two others.

2018 Season

In 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, had two top-10s in his 12 made cuts. Finished 28th on the Order of Merit. Also made one Korn Ferry Tour start.

  • 65 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Opened with a 64 at Fazenda Boa Vista and turned in three additional sub-70 rounds to T2 in Brazil's national open, tying with Harrison Endycott a shot behind winner Marcelo Rozo. As he pursued 54-hole leader Alexandre Rocha, who was faltering, needed a strong finish, but late bogeys, on Nos. 13 and 14 in the final round offset his birdie-par-eagle finish that left him a stroke behind Rozo. The T2 was still his best career performance in his 11th career start.
  • Bupa Match Play: At the first match-play event in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history, fell in the first round to Benjamín Alvarado, 1-down.
  • Quito Open presentado por Diners Club: Did not post his first sub-par round until Sunday, but his 6-under-par 65 shared honors for the day's low round and helped vault him from T32 to T6 at the conclusion of play.

2017 Season

Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut in Kansas City, at the Digital Ally Open. Began with a 67 but a second-round 73 prevented him from playing on the weekend.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played collegiate golf at the University of Kansas and was the 2017 Big 12 Conference individual golf champion. Was a member of the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team in 2014. Was an Academic All-Big 12 first-team selection in both 2015, 2016 and 2017.
  • Prior to his arrival in Lawrence, was the 2013 Kansas City Golf Association Junior Player of the Year. Also earned the 2013 Kenneth Smith Award, presented to the top male golfer in the Kansas City area based on performance, academics, leadership and commu
  • Led his high school team, Shawnee Mission East High, to three regional championships, in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Won 12 tournaments during his high school years, six of those wins coming during his senior season.