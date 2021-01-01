|
Chase Hanna
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
185 lbs
83 kg
Weight
July 28, 1994
Birthday
27
AGE
Kansas City, Missouri
Birthplace
Leawood, Kansas
Residence
Single
Family
University of Kansas (2017, Business Administration)
College
2017
Turned Pro
$57,853
Career Earnings
Leawood, KS, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut and posted a top-30 result.
2019 Season
Advanced to the weekend in seven of 11 starts, with his best finish coming at the Bupa Match Play, where he tied for fifth. Finished No. 55 on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
In 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, had two top-10s in his 12 made cuts. Finished 28th on the Order of Merit. Also made one Korn Ferry Tour start.
2017 Season
Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut in Kansas City, at the Digital Ally Open. Began with a 67 but a second-round 73 prevented him from playing on the weekend.
Amateur Highlights