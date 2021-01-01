|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Matthew Campbell
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
260 lbs
--
Weight
February 25, 1989
Birthday
32
AGE
Rome, New York
Birthplace
Tampa, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Newberry College (2013, Leisure Services)
College
2012
Turned Pro
$52,365
Career Earnings
Rome, NY, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 120 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in nine starts, including a season-best T11 at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS.
2018 Season
Recorded a pair of PGA TOUR Latinoamerica top-25 finishes, including an eighth-place showing in Costa Rica. Made six cuts in seven starts and finished No. 74 on the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Made his PGA TOUR debut, qualifying for the U.S. Open (missed the cut).
Amateur Highlights