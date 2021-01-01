×
Matthew Campbell
Matthew Campbell

Matthew Campbell

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Odds and Lines are subject to change
Matthew Campbell
February 25, 1989

Birthday

32

AGE

Rome, New York

Birthplace

Tampa, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

Newberry College (2013, Leisure Services)

College

2012

Turned Pro

$52,365

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

Personal

  • At one point was a valet attendant in Tampa, Florida.
  • Earliest golf memory is hitting plastic golf balls into a hole in the base of a tree outside his grandma's house when he was a toddler.
  • Involved in the community: helped with "Adopt a Highway" clean up with Wellspring Church, collected donations for Hurricane Michael and collected/transported canned goods to a local homeless shelter.

Special Interests

  • Fishing

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 120 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in nine starts, including a season-best T11 at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS.

  • LECOM Health Challenge: Led after the first round of the LECOM Health Challenge, marking the first time leading after a round of his Korn Ferry Tour career. Eventually finished T13 at 16-under.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Closed with three consecutive rounds of 70 to finish T14 and earn conditional status for the first half of the season.

2018 Season

Recorded a pair of PGA TOUR Latinoamerica top-25 finishes, including an eighth-place showing in Costa Rica. Made six cuts in seven starts and finished No. 74 on the Order of Merit.

  • Costa Rica Classic: Finished solo eighth, thanks in part to second- and third-round scores of 64 and 66, respectively. Entered the final round tied for fourth and two shots off the lead but closed with a 70 to earn his best career Tour finish.

2017 Season

Made his PGA TOUR debut, qualifying for the U.S. Open (missed the cut).

Amateur Highlights

  • SAC Freshman of the Year / SAC Player of the Year.
  • D-II All-American.