×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Ryan Snouffer
Ryan Snouffer

Ryan Snouffer

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
Seton Hall University 2016, Marketing
College
Sparta, New Jersey
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
Seton Hall University 2016, Marketing
College
Sparta, New Jersey
Birthplace
--
Points Rank
--
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
74.25
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Ryan Snouffer
Ryan Snouffer
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Ryan Snouffer

Full Name

SNOO-fur

Pronunciation

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

210 lbs

95 kg

Weight

July 20, 1994

Birthday

27

AGE

Sparta, New Jersey

Birthplace

Jupiter, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

Seton Hall University 2016, Marketing

College

2016

Turned Pro

$29,392

Career Earnings

Sparta, NJ, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

Special Interests

  • Cooking, video games

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 72nd on the points list.

  • Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ Series): Opened and closed with 68s to T9 with seven others at The GC of Georgia.

2019 Season

Had 12 Mackenzie Tour starts, making seven cuts, posting two top-25s and registering a runner-up finish. Ended the season No. 25 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.

  • Players Cup: Locked up his spot in the season-ending Canada Life Championship by breaking par all four rounds at Southwood G&CC to T2 alongside Kyler Dunkle. His second-round 65 was his lowest Mackenzie Tour score of the year and matched his low-career score on the Tour, previously set during the first round of the 2018 Bayview Place DCBank Open.

2018 Season

Made three cuts in 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, ending the year 121st on the Order of Merit.

2017 Season

With conditional Mackenzie Tour status, made five cuts in seven starts, finishing the season in 179th place on the Order of Merit.