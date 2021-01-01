|
Ryan Snouffer
Full Name
SNOO-fur
Pronunciation
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
July 20, 1994
Birthday
27
AGE
Sparta, New Jersey
Birthplace
Jupiter, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Seton Hall University 2016, Marketing
College
2016
Turned Pro
$29,392
Career Earnings
Sparta, NJ, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 72nd on the points list.
2019 Season
Had 12 Mackenzie Tour starts, making seven cuts, posting two top-25s and registering a runner-up finish. Ended the season No. 25 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.
2018 Season
Made three cuts in 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, ending the year 121st on the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
With conditional Mackenzie Tour status, made five cuts in seven starts, finishing the season in 179th place on the Order of Merit.