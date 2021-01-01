|
Zach Zaback
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
January 03, 1994
Birthday
27
AGE
Nashville, Tennessee
Birthplace
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
University of Connecticut (Communication, 2012)
College
2016
Turned Pro
$66,783
Career Earnings
Farmington, CT, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cuts. Finished the season tied for 147th on the points list.
2019 Season
Had 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, making seven cuts and registering three top-25 finishes, including a top-10. Ended the season No. 42 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
2018 Season
Made the cut in nine of 10 Mackenzie Tour starts, finishing in the top 25 six times to place 28th on the Order of Merit to retain 2019 status.
2017 Season
Finished at No. 90 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 11 events.
Amateur Highlights