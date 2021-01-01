×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Zach Zaback
Zach Zaback

Zach Zaback

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
University of Connecticut (Communication, 2012)
College
Nashville, Tennessee
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
University of Connecticut (Communication, 2012)
College
Nashville, Tennessee
Birthplace
245
The 25 Rank
21
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
72.50
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Zach Zaback
Zach Zaback
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Zach Zaback

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

155 lbs

70 kg

Weight

January 03, 1994

Birthday

27

AGE

Nashville, Tennessee

Birthplace

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

University of Connecticut (Communication, 2012)

College

2016

Turned Pro

$66,783

Career Earnings

Farmington, CT, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 11-40 and Ties Qualifying Tournament (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017

Personal

  • Grew up playing at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., home of the PGA TOUR's Travelers Championship.
  • Once held a job as a soccer referee.

Special Interests

  • Playing other sports

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cuts. Finished the season tied for 147th on the points list.

2019 Season

Had 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, making seven cuts and registering three top-25 finishes, including a top-10. Ended the season No. 42 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

  • ATB Financial Classic: Opened with a 7-under 64 and was par or better all four rounds at Country Hills GC, finishing in a seven-way T5.

2018 Season

Made the cut in nine of 10 Mackenzie Tour starts, finishing in the top 25 six times to place 28th on the Order of Merit to retain 2019 status.

  • Players Cup: Carded his third top-10 of the season, where rounds of 66-68-68 over the final three days helped him finish T10.
  • Osprey Valley Open: Played the first-round bogey free to shoot 64 and then duplicated the number by making three eagles in the third round for his fourth 64 in three weeks. Played each round under-par to place alone in sixth, his best career finish in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event.
  • Windsor Championship: In his third career Mackenzie Tour start, finished the week in Windsor with a bogey-free 65 to T8, the 65 bettering the 64 he shot in the opening round. Made 23 birdies and an eagle during the week.

2017 Season

Finished at No. 90 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 11 events.

  • Essential Costa Rica Classic: Best finish of the year was a T14 in Costa Rica.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season by finishing T5 in Colombia in January.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was the 2014 Connecticut State Amateur champion.
  • Won the 2012 U.S. Challenge Cup Junior Match Play Championship.
  • Won three tournament titles while playing collegiate golf at the University of Connecticut--the 2012 and 2013 Connecticut Cups and the 2014 New England D1 Championships. Named to the 2013 and 2015 Division 1 Ping All-Northeast Region team and was a 2014-1