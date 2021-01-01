Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 2-3 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Series-China (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
Personal
- Former New York State Amateur champion and former graduate assistant golf coach at Lynn University.
- Nephew of longtime PGA TOUR player Jeff Sluman.
- Aspirations include becoming fluent in a second language.
- Walk-up song would be "All of the Lights" by Kanye West.
- Earliest golf memory is making his first birdie on a par-5, the same hole his dad made an eagle.
- One superstition is always having three tees and a coin in his right pocket.
- Something not a lot of people know is he started playing golf when he was age 13.
- Is a big fan of both the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres.
- Grew up playing at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.
- Was not collegiately recruited for golf out of high school.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Puerto Plata Open: Posted his first PGA TOUR Latinoamerica top-10 when he T10 with four others at Playa Dorada GC in mid-December. Earned the high finish, thanks to a closing 64 and three other rounds in the 60s.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 96th on the points list.
2019 Season
Finished No. 2 on the PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit, with one victory, two runner-up finishes and two additional top-10s to garner 2020 Korn Ferry Tour membership. Start to the season was a signal of the kind of year he would have, recording two-top 10s and a victory in the first three events of the campaign.
Guangzhou Open: Recorded his second solo runner-up finish of the season at the weather-shortened Guangzhou Open. Carded rounds of 64-67 to lie at 7-under, two shots behind fellow American Max McGreevy when officials canceled play for good and declared McGreevy the champion.
Suzhou Open: Took over the No. 1 spot on the Order of Merit with his runner-up finish in Suzhou. After an opening-round 73, the American went 18-under in his final 54 holes—including a 7-under 65 in the final round, which was nearly enough to force a playoff with France’s Cyril Bouniol. However, Bouniol sunk a 20-foot putt for par on his final hole to end the extra session.
Haikou Championship: After winning the 54-hole Sanya Championship the week before, shot rounds of 73-69-73-69 to finish T10 at 4-under in Haikou.
Sanya Championship: Won his first professional tournament, capturing the title in Sanya when officials reduced the tournament to 54 holes after the death of player Arie Irawan. Opening rounds of 67-65 and a third round, 6-under 66 was enough to give him a two-shot victory at 18-under when officials reverted scores to the results at the end of the third round. On Saturday, Sluman had a 5-under-through-four-hole stretch when he followed an eagle on the 13th hole with three consecutive birdies.
Chongqing Championship: Started quickly with a 69-66 start at the season-opening event. Cooled off, firing a pair of 71s on the weekend at Poly GC to finish T5, with Stephen Lewton, three shots out of the playoff between Taihei Sato and Yanwei Liu.
2018 Season
Played in all 14 tournaments without missing a cut. Finished ninth on the Order of Merit, with four top-10s, including a second-place finish.
Qinhuangdao Championship: Enjoyed three under-par rounds at Qinhuangdao Poly GC to T10 with three others in early September.
Macau Championship: Battled all week, putting together a solid four rounds of 68-66-70-67—one of four players at Caesars Golf Macau to record four under-par scores—but eventually fell just short, ending as the runner-up at 13-under, two shots behind Nick Voke. The second-place showing was his best effort of the year.
Haikou Championship: Was just one stroke off the pace after 36 holes. However, suffered the misfortune of a double bogey on No. 15 which essentially upended his chances. The double bogey came moments after making eagle on No. 14 which got him into the mix.
Chongqing Championship: Overcame a 1-over-par 73 start, which included a triple bogey, but played his final 54 holes at 10-under-par, leading to a T6 finish along with three others.
Amateur Highlights
- Began his college career at Towson University in Maryland before transferring to the University of Louisville for his final three years of school.
