Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
-
2018 Lost to Thomas Baik, Molino Cañuelas Championship
Personal
- Is a devout Christian, who says the Holy Bible is his favorite book.
- Earliest golf memory is hitting golf balls at age 4. Recorded five holes-in-one between ages 10 and 21. Favorite golf courses he has played are Augusta National and Cypress Point.
- Dirk Nowitzki is his favorite athlete outside of golf, and he is a big fan of the Dallas Mavericks. Favorite college team is Auburn.
- Competed on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2017.
- Five-time AJGA champion as a junior golfer.
- Two college wins at Auburn. Two-time All-SEC and All-SEC Freshman Team. Byron Nelson Award Finalist.
- Best early memory at a professional golf event was serving as a standard bearer for the final group on Sunday at a Korn Ferry Tour event in Louisiana when Skip Kendall won.
- Volunteers on the parking team at Milestone Church on Sundays.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making one cut and posting one top-20 performance.
2019 Season
Played in 12 PGA TOUR Series-China events, making nine cuts and finishing 21st on the Order of Merit. Posted three top-10s, including a runner-up finish.
-
Guangzhou Open: Carded back-to-back 67s to T10, at 4-under, at the weather-shortened tournament.
-
Suzhou Open: Held the 36-hole lead at 11-under in Suzhou. Played in the final group Sunday, one shot behind eventual winner Cyril Bouniol. Built some momentum on the final day with a long-range chip in on hole 8 for birdie. Followed that with another birdie. However, a double bogey on 11 cancelled those as he finished at even-par, good for a T5.
-
Sanya Championship: Finished T2 in Sanya, at 16-under, along with fellow Americans Michael Perras and Max McGreevy. Was leading the event after an opening-round 64 before following that with back-to-back 68s.
2018 Season
Played in all 17 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, with a pair of runner-up finishes to his credit, and additional four top-10s and an eighth-place finish on the final Order of Merit.
-
Shell Championship: Had an up-and-down final 2018 tournament, opening with a 73 at Trump National Doral's Golden Palm Course only to recover with a 4-under 68. Managed an even-par 72 in the third round then shot up the leaderboard on the final day with a 7-under 65 that left him T7 with Mario Galiano Aguilar and Charlie Bull.
-
113 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Had three under-par rounds and an even-par 72 Saturday to T8 with Tyson Alexander, Ricardo Gonzalez, Leandro Marelli and Michael McGowan at Pilara GC.
-
Bupa Match Play: Posted a 1-1 record in his two matches in Riviera Maya. Took out Mexico's José Narro, 2-up, on the first day. Lost in the second round to Argentina's Sebastián Saavedra, 3 and 2.
-
Quito Open presentado por Diners Club: Added a third-place finish in Ecuador. Three rounds in the 60s put him in position to win, with only a 3-over 74 in the third round derailing those hopes. Finished two strokes behind winner Horacio León.
-
Molino Cañuelas Championship: Lost a sudden-death playoff that lasted into Monday, his second runner-up finish of the season. Finished the rain-shortened tournament at 13-under, good enough for a tie with Tommy Baik. In the playoff, hit his tee shot on the third extra hole into a hazard that led to a penalty stroke and a double bogey. Baik parred the hole to take the title at Cañuelas GC.
-
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Was tied for 108th after an opening-round 74. Charged to a T2 finish on the strength of scores of 63-67-68 over his final 54 holes. Finished four strokes behind winner Ben Polland.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T12 in Mazatlán.
2017 Season
Earned Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada status with a T15 finish at the Qualifying Tournament and went on to make 10 starts, recording one top-10 and an additional top-25 to finish the season No. 69 on the Order of Merit.
-
Barbasol Championship: After missing the cut at this event in his PGA TOUR debut in 2016 while still an amateur, shot rounds of 69-69-71-65 as a professional not far from the Auburn University campus to finish T42.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Open: At the season-opening tournament in Vancouver, posted four under-par rounds at Point Grey G&CC.
Amateur Highlights
- Played college golf at Auburn, where he recorded 17 top-10s and picked up two individual wins–at the 2014 University of Kentucky Bluegrass Invitational and at the 2015 Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate, where he shared medalist honors with Texas S
- Named 2017 Byron Nelson Award finalist. Was a two-time All-America Scholar, in 2016 and 2017. Was a 2017 All-NCAA West Lafayette Region selection and a 2015 All-Southeastern Conference first-team selection.