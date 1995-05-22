JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019
-
Forme Tour: 2021
Personal
- If not a professional golfer he would be a golf coach.
- His biggest thrill in golf is making a long putt.
- First-tee entrance song would be "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye.
- Favorite golf memory is winning the Provincial Junior Championship in 2013.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Forme Tour Q-School-USA West 3: Overcame a disappointing, third-round 73 to shoot his second 67 of the week, this one in the final round, to easily earn his Forme Tour membership with his second-place performance at The Home Course in suburban Tacoma in June. Alone in second, finished two shots behind medalist Callum Davison and will enjoy membership on both the Forme Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
2020 Season
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Opened 67-68 then took the lead through 54 holes when he fired an 8-under 64 at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in mid-January. Shot a final-round 67 to increase his one-shot lead into a two-stroke triumph over Juan Carlos Benitez. Earned exempt status for the entire PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, the first time he’s held that kind of status on that Tour.
2019 Season
Primarily played on the Mackenzie Tour, with 11 tournament starts and seven made cuts. Finished 72nd on the Order of Merit. Also saw action in five PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making two cuts. Finished 150th on that Tour’s Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Finished the season with eight made cuts in 12 Mackenzie Tour starts, closing the year in 32nd place on the Order of Merit. Enjoyed four top-25 finishes.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Claimed low Canadian honors for the week, aided by first- and third-round, bogey-free 64s, to T6, his second top-10 of the season.
-
GolfBC Championship: Held the 36-hole lead heading into the weekend at Gallagher's Canyon G&CC in Kelowna before a 70-67 finish placed him fifth, four shots short of winner George Cunningham.
2017 Season
Earned Freedom 55 Financial Canadian Player of the Year honors as the top Canadian on the Order of Merit, where he finished 23rd, thanks to three top-10s and seven top-25s.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Finished T17 after beginning the week with a 9-under-par 61 to take a three-stroke lead through 18 holes. Could only manage rounds of 72-67-70 to drop from contention.
-
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Posted a T9 in Edmonton. Started slowly, with a 1-over 71 then was 12-under the rest of the way, including a second-round 63.
-
Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Finished T7, thanks in part to a third round, 6-under-par 64.
-
GolfBC Championship: Finished T9 while playing on a sponsor's exemption at Gallagher's Canyon G&CC, earning enough money to join the non-member re-shuffle and earn status for the rest of 2017. Made the 36-hole cut on the number and played as a single in the third round, shooting a 10-under-par 61 to set the new course record.
-
Bayview Place Cardtronics Open presented by Times Colonist: Beginning the season with no status, made his professional debut using a sponsor exemption, finishing T29.
Amateur Highlights
- As a member of Golf Canada's National Amateur Team and the highest-ranked Canadian in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (No. 60), played in Canada's national open as a sponsor exemption, immediately garnering notice with an opening-round, 5-under 67. Was one stroke off the first-round lead. With scores of 71-70 in the second and third rounds, respectively, remained one stroke behind the leader after each round. Paired in final-group Sunday with TOUR veteran and 54-hole leader Brandt Snedeker, posted a 1-under 71 to finish at 9-under 279 (T9) and earn the Gary Cowan Award as low amateur.
- At Arizona State, won two tournaments during his senior year. Shared medalist honors at the Amer Ari Invitational and then took the trophy at the Prestige at PGA West in his next start.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
- Forme Tour: 2021