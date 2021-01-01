JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
PGA TOUR China: 2018
Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
Personal
- Father played golf for Columbia University. Sister played golf at the University of Northern Colorado.
- Each of Joseph Winslow, his sister Baile, and his brother Michael, have won the Kansas 5A State Championship, his brother most recently as a freshman in 2018.
- Walk-up song would be "Whatever it Takes" by Imagine Dragons.
- Building his own platform / business JWiNS Golf, and wants to get involved in the business of golf in the future. Also wants to write a book one day.
- Earliest golf memory is playing at Shadow Glen with his dad and friends.
- Sour Patch Kids are his favorite candy, and Winslow used to do card tricks.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Earned conditional status for the first half of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season with his T18 with three others at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Central Florida in early January.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making both cuts and turning in one top-35 result.
Banco del Pacifico Open: Fired a final-round 68 at Quito Tennis and GC to T5 in late-June with Tano Goya and Brandon Matthews, four strokes short of the Conner Godsey-Drew Nesbitt playoff that Godsey won.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments and making three cuts. Finished the season 62nd on the points list.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 103 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 21 starts, including a season-best T10 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Earned the first top-10 of his Korn Ferry Tour career at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes with a T10 finish.
2018 Season
Had a solid season playing PGA TOUR Series-China. Played in all 14 events, winning for the first time and managing five other top-10s. On the strengths of those performances and 12 made cuts, finished No. 6 on the Order of Merit.
Macau Championship: Was in contention through three rounds of the inaugural event until a 3-over 74 on the final day dashed his hopes of winning. Finished T10 with four others.
Qinhuangdao Championship: Stumbled badly in the third round, shooting a 7-over 79 to fall from contention. Opened and closed with a pair of 69s and added a second-round 66 to T10 with three others.
Suzhou Championship: Earned his fourth top-10 of the season in Suzhou, a third-round 64 leaving him a stroke behind leaders Richard Jung and Callum Tarren with a round to play. Any hopes of winning Sunday ended during a two-hole stretch beginning at No. 9. Made a bogey-6 there and followed that with a double bogey on the par-4 10th.
Yantai Championship: Broke through in a big way in mid-July. Opened with a 6-under 66 to take a one-shot, first-round lead. Maintained his advantage through the second round, but fell a stroke back with 54 holes to play after a second consecutive 69. Rallied Sunday with a tournament-tying-best 65 to roll to a three-shot triumph over Yuwa Kosaihira.
Chongqing Championship: Had a strong finish at Poly GC in Chongqing, shooting a Sunday, 6-under 66 to T6 with three others. Final round included birdies on his first three holes, four on his first five and seven overall.
Chengdu Championship: Opened his PGA TOUR Series-China career with four under-par rounds at Luxehills International CC. Finished at 13-under to T8 with Richard Jung, seven shots behind winner Jeffrey Kang.
2017 Season
In his first full PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season, played in 12 events but made only three cuts and one top-25 performance.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T26 finish at the Colombia Q-School in January.
Amateur Highlights
- High school accolades: three-time Kansas 5A State High School Individual Champion, AJGA Rolex Junior All-American, Kansas City Golf Association Player of the Year, five-time Midwest Junior Golf Tour Player of the Year.
- Honorable Mention All-American (2012), T13 at the NCAA National Championship (2012), PING All-Midwest Region (2013), All-Big Ten (2013), All-Big Ten Championship Team (2013), Iowa Nominee for Big Ten Sportsmanship Award (2013).