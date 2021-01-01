|
Zach Wright
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
November 08, 1993
Birthday
27
AGE
Phoenix, Arizona
Birthplace
Phoenix, Arizona
Residence
Single
Family
Louisiana State University (2016, Sports Administration)
College
2016
Turned Pro
$267,618
Career Earnings
Phoenix, AZ, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (0-1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 91 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded five top-25s in 21 starts, including a season-best T12 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.
2018 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making 11 cuts, recording three runner-up finishes and picking up four other top-10s. Ended the year No. 3 on the Order of Merit, earning 2019 Korn Ferry Tour membership.
2017 Season
Played in eight Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making one cut. Lone weekend showing came in Indiana, at the United Leasing & Finance Championship. Also made one Mackenzie Tour appearance.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE