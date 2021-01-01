×
Chase Koepka
United States
149
11 Total Points
11
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
68.75
Scoring Average

Performance
United States
Personal

  • Younger brother of PGA TOUR player Brooks Koepka.
  • Great-uncle is Dick Groat, a former Major League Baseball player and the 1960 National League MVP while playing shortstop for the World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in three tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season tied for 134th on the points list.

2019 Season

Primarily played on the European Challenge Tour, with three made cuts among his 12 starts. Also appeared alongside his brother, Brooks, at the PGA TOUR’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T22). Played in two additional PGA TOUR tournaments and two European Tour events.

2018 Season

On the European Tour, made 11 cuts in 28 starts, turning in one top-30 showing. Played in one PGA Tour of Australasia tournament, making the cut in Perth.

  • BMW SA Open: In Gauteng, South Africa, finished at 13-under for the week to finish T7 with Adrien Saddier, Renato Paratore and Darren Fichardt, a distant eight strokes behind winner Chris Paisley at Glendower GC.

2017 Season

Had a pair of runner-up European Challenge Tour finishes, with 14 made cuts in 18 appearances. Finished No. 8 on the points list.

  • Kazakhstan Open: Opened 69-69 at Nurtau GC in Almaty then turned in an even more impressive weekend, with a 67-66 final 36 holes to finish regulation tied with Tapio Pulkkanen. Eventually lost to Pulkkanen in sudden-death. His €49,500 payday was his career-best.
  • Viking Challenge: Finished T5 on the European Challenge Tour with Alex Wennstam and Carlos Del Moral, a distant seven shots behind runaway winner Clement Sordet at the weather-shortened 54-hole event in mid-August.
  • Made in Denmark Challenge: A pair of 68s, in the second and final rounds, were good for a T5 with four others in late-June. Finished three shots short of winner Oscar Stark.
  • Italian Challenge Open: Had a solid tournament at the Is Molas Resort in Sardinia, never shooting above 68 all week only to finish T2, four shots shy of Joel Sjoholm. Rounds of 65-66-65-68 left him tied with Bradley Neil.
  • Swiss Challenge: Stayed in the hunt all week, opening 68-67-65 to enter the final round one stroke off Joel Girrbach’s lead. Could only muster a final-round 71 in Switzerland to finish T3 with Julian Suri, four shots behind Girrbach’s winning total.

2016 Season

Played sparingly on the European Challenge Tour, with one made cut in his five starts.