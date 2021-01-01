|
Chase Koepka
Full Name
KEP-kuh
Pronunciation
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
January 30, 1994
Birthday
27
AGE
Single
Family
University of South Florida
College
2016
Turned Pro
$314,250
Career Earnings
West Palm Beach, FL, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in three tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season tied for 134th on the points list.
2019 Season
Primarily played on the European Challenge Tour, with three made cuts among his 12 starts. Also appeared alongside his brother, Brooks, at the PGA TOUR’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T22). Played in two additional PGA TOUR tournaments and two European Tour events.
2018 Season
On the European Tour, made 11 cuts in 28 starts, turning in one top-30 showing. Played in one PGA Tour of Australasia tournament, making the cut in Perth.
2017 Season
Had a pair of runner-up European Challenge Tour finishes, with 14 made cuts in 18 appearances. Finished No. 8 on the points list.
2016 Season
Played sparingly on the European Challenge Tour, with one made cut in his five starts.