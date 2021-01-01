Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016

PGA TOUR China: 2016

Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2017 Lexus Peru Open presentado por Diners Club
PGA Tour China Series Victories (4)
- 2016 Pingan Bank Open, Zhuhai Hengqing Phoenix Tree Open
- 2018 Changsha Championship, Guilin Championship
International Victories (2)

2018 Shenzhou Peninsula Classic

2018 Bo'ao Open
Personal
- Grew up playing the game at famed Southern Hills CC in his hometown of Tulsa, Okla.
- Is an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and skiing.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Held the 18-hole, 36-hole and 54-hole lead at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS before an eventual T7 finish at 16-under. His first-round 10-under 61 was the lowest round of his career.
- Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Bookended his tournament with rounds of 63 and 66 to finish T6 at 18-under 266 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.
- WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Co-led at 9-under after 36 holes at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz before eventually finishing T14 at 5-under 279.
- TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks: Carded a final-round 69 to finish T9 at 10-under 278 at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.
Career Highlights
2021 Season

Visit Knoxville Open: Spurred by a 63 on Saturday, rose to a T10 finish at the Visit Knoxville Open.
2020 Season




2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 40 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded eight top-25 finishes in 24 starts, including a season-best T3 finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Finished 39th in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Held a share of the first-round lead after an opening 7-under 64 before finishing T11 at 13-under 271 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Rallied after a second-round 73 with rounds of 64-68 over the weekend to earn a T3 finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.

Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship: Finished T10 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship with weekend rounds of 68-69, despite a 10 on the fifth hole during the first round.
2018 Season
Finished No. 2 on the PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit, with two victories, three other top-threes and two additional top-10s to garner 2019 Korn Ferry Tour membership. Went into the final event of the season, the Clearwater Bay Open holding the No. 1 spot but watched as Callum Tarren finished runner-up in the event, winning the Order of Merit title on the last day. As a consolation, became the Series’ all-time leading money-winner.

Zhuhai Championship: Opened strong at a course where he won two years earlier. Fired a tournament-best 64 in the first round to take a two-shot lead. After a 1-over 72 Friday, still maintained a one-shot cushion over Nick Voke. Fell from the top of the leaderboard after a 3-over 74 Saturday, a score that included two bogeys and two triple bogeys. Began the final round alone in second, three shots behind 54-hole leader Kevin Techakanokboon. Could never gain any momentum on the final day, making 11 consecutive pars to begin the day before three bogeys on his next five holes ended any chances he had of winning. Birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 earned him the solo-third finish.

Qinhuangdao Championship: A week after posting a top-10, came back again, opening 68-67 to share second with Joseph Winslow, a stroke behind 36-hole leader Bryden Macpherson. A 1-over 73 was enough to leave him with a share of the third-round lead with Steve Lewton. Fired a 1-under 71 on the final day but watched as Nick Voke came from off the pace to force a playoff with Lewton. Missed the extra session by three shots.

Suzhou Championship: Four under-par rounds led to an eighth-place finish at Jijni Lake GC in early September, his fifth top-10 of the year.

Kunming Championship: Made another charge at victory, shooting a final-round 63 at Yulongwan GC only to fall a stroke out of the Motin Yeung-Joseph Gunerman-Callum Tarren playoff that Yeung won. Settled for a T4 after rounds of 69-68-66-63, his 11th career top-10 in 20 career starts.

Guilin Championship: Played superb golf all week at Guilin Landscape GC. Opened with a 3-under 69 and was four shots behind the lead through 18 holes but moved into contention at the halfway point after a 7-under 65. Fired a third-round 67 and sat alone in second place, a stroke behind leader Jin Zhang. On Sunday, matched his opening-round score, which was enough to hold off Zhang by a shot after he made a clutch, seven-foot par putt on the 18th hole to stave off a playoff with Zhang and win by one. The victory was his fourth in less than two full seasons and tied him with China's Zecheng Dou for most career titles on the circuit.

Haikou Championship: A week after recording his first win, was right back in contention on Hainan Island. In oppressive, hot conditions with lightning every day that forced the cancellation of the final 18 holes, shot rounds of 66-71-71 to come up two shots shy of winner Todd Baek. The second-place payday of ¥132,000 moved him to the top of the Order of Merit.

Changsha Championship: Earned his third career PGA TOUR Series-China title with an impressive performance at Hunan Dragon Lake International GC. Was tied for third through 36 holes after opening 70-68. Remained in that position with 18 holes to play and then pushed the accelerator, firing the only round in the 60s on the final day, shooting a 68 and winning by two shots over Japan's Taihei Sato.
2017 Season
In December 2016, underwent surgery to repair his hip (femoroacetabular impingement) that sidelined him through early February. Eventually played 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, posting three top-10s in eight made cuts. Season highlighted by his first win on the circuit, at the Lexus Peru Open. Finished 12th on the Order of Merit.

Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Had another strong start, beginning 69-64 in Uruguay. Was tied for second going into the weekend, a distant six shots behind pace-setter Brian Richey. A 2-over 72 Saturday ended any hopes he had of winning, but he rebounded nicely Sunday with a 4-under 66 that moved him into the a T5, with Jose Toledo, seven behind Richey's winning score.

Lexus Peru Open presentado por Diners Club: Was impressive in October in Lima. At the abbreviated, 54-hole tournament due to a national census held Sunday, prohibiting the course from hosting the final round, shot rounds of 66-67-67 to pull away on the back nine at Los Inkas GC and record a four-stroke win over Jimmy Beck. Was bogey-free for all 54 holes, with 14 birdies and an eagle.

Molino Cañuelas Championship: Made his season debut in Buenos Aires. Opened 69-67 and was tied for second at the halfway point. Made nine bogeys on the weekend against only eight bogeys (72-73) to fall into a T6 with Julian Etulain, Mark Silvers, Eric Steger and Cesar Agustin Costilla.
2016 Season
Began his season on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and had every intention of playing that circuit. But also qualified for PGA TOUR Series-China, and he eventually played a full season there, winning twice, finishing second on the Order of Merit and earning conditional 2017 Korn Ferry Tour status. On PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, Played four tournaments, with three made cuts and a T2 to his credit. Didn't play after April in Guatemala but still finished 80th on the Order of Merit.

Zhuhai Hengqin Phoenix Tree Open: Continued his stellar play, joining Zecheng Dou and Taewoo Kim as a multiple-tournament winner when he took control of in the third round, using a hole-out eagle at No. 10 and a 4-under 67 to open a four-shot lead with 18 holes to play. Was never headed on the final day at the Orient G&CC, cruising to the same four-stroke triumph, defeating Callum Tarren. The victory locked up second place on the Order of Merit with one tournament to play.

Clearwater Bay Open: Made another run at victory at the inaugural event in Hong Kong. Was five shots out of the lead through 36 holes and remained five back with 18 holes to play despite shooting a 5-under 65. On Sunday at Clearwater Bay G&CC, shot a second consecutive 65 and had a putt for birdie on the 18th hole that would have earned him a spot in the playoff between Daniel Nisbet and Alex Kang. The putt slid by, leaving him alone in third for his sixth top-10 of the season and fourth top-three effort.

Ping An Bank Open: Entered the final round in Beijing in mid-September a stroke off the lead set by Shunyat Hak. Took control of the tournament on the back nine and held a three-shot lead with three holes to play. Finished par-par-par then watched as playing partner Xinjun Zhang made two birdies and had a birdie putt on the 18th hole that would have forced a playoff. There would be no extra session, as Zhang missed his birdie try, coming up a stroke short. Winning effort of 65-66-69-66 allowed him to move to No. 2 on the Order of Merit, capturing his first professional victory in his first full season as a pro. His four sub-70 rounds gave him par-or-better scores in 12 of his last 13 rounds.

Yulongwan Yunnan Open: Played some of his best golf of the year despite not winning, shooting rounds of 66-63-68-67 that left him alone in second, three shots behind winner Zecheng Dou. His second-round 63 was his season-low, and his four sub-70 rounds marked the first time all season he had recorded not only four under-par rounds but four rounds in the 60s. Made a late run at Dou, momentarily narrowing the teenager's advantage to two strokes when he birdied the par-5 13th hole. But Dou birdied that hole moments later, and the duo managed to play the final five holes in 3-under. The runner-up finish gave him second-place showings on both PGA TOUR Series-China and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.

Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open: Picked up his third top-10 of the season in early July when he finished solo third in Baishan. Had a disappointing, third-round 73 after opening 71-68. Still entered the final day at White Birch Club only three shots behind 54-hole leaders Mathew Perry and Taewoo Kim. Was poised to make a run after carding birdies on the 12th and 13th holes. Could only par in over his final five holes, unable to pressure eventual champion Kim. The third-place effort was still his career-best performance.

United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Enjoyed another solid outing in only his second PGA TOUR Series-China start. Finished T6 in Wuhan, with Seungyun Lee and Dong Su. Overcame an opening, 4-over 76 in windy, rainy weather at Yishan GC to play 6-under the rest of the way (71-69-70).

Henan Open: Made his PGA TOUR Series-China debut a good one as he finished T6 with amateur Xuewen Luo in Zhengzhou in mid-May. Held a share of the first- and second-round leads before a 75-75 finish ended his chances at winning.


85 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Had a solid showing in Cordoba on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in mid-April, finishing T2. Was one of six players to finish four shots behind winner Anthony Paolucci. Entered the final round tied for 19th but fashioned a 4-under 67 on the final day to move up the leaderboard and record his first top-10 finish.

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica with a T10 finish at the Buenos Aires event. Lost a three-man playoff for two spots that secured exempt status for the first half of the season.

China QT #2-OCT Kunming Wind Valley: Shared PGA TOUR Series-China medalist honors with Bio Kim in mid-January in Kunming. Shot rounds of 69-72-70-70 to finish tied with Kim at 7-under, three strokes clear of runner-up Tommy Mou. Was fully exempt for the entire season.
2015 Season
He competed on the Adams Pro Tour, with four starts between June and August. His best finish was a T10 at the Buffalo Run Casino Classic, where he was the 54-hole leader.
Amateur Highlights
- Won two college events while playing for the University of Oklahoma. Shared first-place honors at the 2015 Liberty Spring Invitational, six players finishing at 3-under 213 and the tournament not holding a playoff.
- Earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a junior.
- Was an All-Academic Big 12 first-team selection during his junior and senior seasons.
- Was also an All-American Scholar during his final two college years.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR China: 2016
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016