Grady Brame
Grady Brame

Grady Brame

United States
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
28
Age
2015
Turned Pro
Southeastern Louisiana University 2015, Marketing
College
Hammond, Louisiana
Birthplace
Top 10 Finishes
Top 10 Finishes
72.00
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Personal

  • Loves snowboarding.

Special Interests

  • Soccer

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season 94th on the points list.

2019 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making nine cuts and registering four top-25 finishes, including a top-10. Ended the season No. 43 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

  • Windsor Championship: For the first time in his Mackenzie Tour career, broke 70 in all four rounds to finish T8 at Ambassador GC. Played his final round without a bogey, shooting a 66 to go with his 64-68-68 start.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Central: Battled back from an opening-round 76 with three consecutive under-par scores, including a final-round 68 that led to a T10 finish, earning him Mackenzie Tour status for the third consecutive season.

2018 Season

Played a nearly full Mackenzie Tour schedule, playing In 11 events, making four cuts that included two top-25 finishes. Shot 62 twice during the season, at the GolfBC Championship (first round) and at the Windsor Championship (second round). Participated in his first PGA TOUR event, at the Sanderson Farms Championship, making the cut with a second-round 67 to finish T68.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 2: Gained Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada status with a T4 finish at Lakeland GC, helped by a second-round 64.

2017 Season

Played in nine Mackenzie Tour events, making two cuts.

Amateur Highlights

  • Put together a solid 2013-14 college season, earning first team All-Southland Conference and All-Louisiana honors. Qualified for the NCAA Regional as an individual and finished the year with eight top-20 finishes, including four top-10s.