Grady Brame
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
September 18, 1992
Birthday
28
AGE
Hammond, Louisiana
Birthplace
Hammond, Louisiana
Residence
Single
Family
Southeastern Louisiana University 2015, Marketing
College
2015
Turned Pro
$38,539
Career Earnings
Hammond, LA, United States
City Plays From
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season 94th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making nine cuts and registering four top-25 finishes, including a top-10. Ended the season No. 43 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
2018 Season
Played a nearly full Mackenzie Tour schedule, playing In 11 events, making four cuts that included two top-25 finishes. Shot 62 twice during the season, at the GolfBC Championship (first round) and at the Windsor Championship (second round). Participated in his first PGA TOUR event, at the Sanderson Farms Championship, making the cut with a second-round 67 to finish T68.
2017 Season
Played in nine Mackenzie Tour events, making two cuts.
Amateur Highlights