Landon Michelson
United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
72 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
Rice University (2014, Sports Management)
College
Miami, Florida
Birthplace
Top 10 Finishes
73.50
Scoring Average

See Odds Leaderboard
Landon Michelson
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017

Personal

  • If not a professional golfer says he would be a chef.

Special Interests

  • Listening to music, golf course architecture

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Played in two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, missing one cut and withdrawing from the other tournament.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Shot three 72s and a third-round 71 to finish T19 to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status.

2018 Season

Saw action in five PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making three cuts and finishing 126th on the final Order of Merit.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Finished T32 in mid-January to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status.

2017 Season

A wrist fracture suffered at the end of January kept him out early in the year. Ultimately played in eight events, making one cut.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a T5 finish at the U.S. Q-School in January.

2014 Season

Had a chance to qualify for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst but had to disqualify himself for signing for the incorrect scorecard at the sectional qualifier in Vero Beach, Fla.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played two seasons of college golf at Birmingham-Southern College, where he was a two-time team MVP and collected one win (2011 Rhodes College Men's Fall Classic) and six top-five finishes. Transferred to Rice University, where he was a two-time Conferenc
  • At Palmer Trinity High School he was a three-time captain and 2009 individual district champion. Was a three-time team captain. Was the 2009 individual district winner.
  • Began his college career at Birmingham-Southern College, where he was a two-time team MVP, collecting one win and an additional six top-five finishes.
  • Earned three letters playing baseball at Palmer Trinity High School.