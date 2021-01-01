|
Landon Michelson
Full Name
Michael-son
Pronunciation
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
72 kg
Weight
October 25, 1991
Birthday
29
AGE
Miami, Florida
Birthplace
Single
Family
Rice University (2014, Sports Management)
College
2014
Turned Pro
$4,782
Career Earnings
United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Played in two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, missing one cut and withdrawing from the other tournament.
2018 Season
Saw action in five PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making three cuts and finishing 126th on the final Order of Merit.
2017 Season
A wrist fracture suffered at the end of January kept him out early in the year. Ultimately played in eight events, making one cut.
2014 Season
Had a chance to qualify for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst but had to disqualify himself for signing for the incorrect scorecard at the sectional qualifier in Vero Beach, Fla.
Amateur Highlights