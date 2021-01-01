×
Brad Brunner
Brad Brunner

Brad Brunner

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 3  in
190 cm
Height
220 lbs
--
Weight
33
AGE
2010
Turned Pro
University of North Florida
College
Tampa, Florida
Birthplace
159
The 25 Rank
150
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
70.47
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Brad Brunner
Brad Brunner
United StatesUnited States
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016

Personal

  • Has a twin sister, Alysa.
  • Biggest thrill outside golf is drag racing.
  • Once met Michael Jordan at a U.S. Amateur qualifier at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.
  • Not many people know he loves a good pedicure.
  • Bucket-list items include traveling to exotic places and to crack the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
  • Shot a 58 in 2011 at the Babe Zaharias GC in Tampa.
  • Superstition on the course is to use pre-1964 coins as ball markers.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2019 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Earned conditional status for the first half of the season, finishing T26 at Mission Inn Club and Resort.

2018 Season

  • KC Golf Classic: Finished the KC Golf Classic at T6, his first top-30 finish on Tour.

2016 Season

Made the cut in six of his 11 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the season ranked No. 64 on the Order of Merit.

  • Malinalco Classic presentado por CFSM-DEV SERIES FINAL: Closed the year with a solo fifth finish at the Malinalco Classic presentado por CFSM – DevSeries final, a result that secured him exempt status for the 2017 season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
  • Argentina Classic presentado por NEC: Finished T24 at the Argentina Classic.
  • National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Missed the cut at the National Capital Open to Support Our Troops on the Mackenzie Tour in August.
  • Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in June, his only start of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.
  • Casa de Campo Dominican Republic Open: Finished T13 at the Casa de Campo DR Open.
  • Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Was solo fourth at the Honduras Open.

2015 Season

Played in eight events on the West Florida Golf Tour and three on the Swing Thought Tour.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T67 at the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Final Stage to earn low conditional status for the 2016 season.

2013 Season

Collected two wins in back-to-back events on the West Florida Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • In high school, was four-year first team all county, 3 years captain, low scoring average senior year in tri counties 34.6, player of the year, tri-counties.