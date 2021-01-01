Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
Personal
- Has a twin sister, Alysa.
- Biggest thrill outside golf is drag racing.
- Once met Michael Jordan at a U.S. Amateur qualifier at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.
- Not many people know he loves a good pedicure.
- Bucket-list items include traveling to exotic places and to crack the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
- Shot a 58 in 2011 at the Babe Zaharias GC in Tampa.
- Superstition on the course is to use pre-1964 coins as ball markers.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Evans Scholars Invitational: Carded rounds of 68-64 to lead after 36 holes at the Evans Scholars Invitational before going on to a T37 finish.
- Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Carded a final-round 65 to reach 15-under for the week and a solo-ninth finish at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
Evans Scholars Invitational: Carded rounds of 68-64 to lead after 36 holes at the Evans Scholars Invitational before going on to a T37 finish.
-
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Carded a final-round 65 to reach 15-under for the week and a solo-ninth finish at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS.
2019 Season
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Earned conditional status for the first half of the season, finishing T26 at Mission Inn Club and Resort.
2018 Season
-
KC Golf Classic: Finished the KC Golf Classic at T6, his first top-30 finish on Tour.
2016 Season
Made the cut in six of his 11 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the season ranked No. 64 on the Order of Merit.
-
Malinalco Classic presentado por CFSM-DEV SERIES FINAL: Closed the year with a solo fifth finish at the Malinalco Classic presentado por CFSM – DevSeries final, a result that secured him exempt status for the 2017 season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
Argentina Classic presentado por NEC: Finished T24 at the Argentina Classic.
-
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Missed the cut at the National Capital Open to Support Our Troops on the Mackenzie Tour in August.
-
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in June, his only start of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Casa de Campo Dominican Republic Open: Finished T13 at the Casa de Campo DR Open.
-
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Was solo fourth at the Honduras Open.
2015 Season
Played in eight events on the West Florida Golf Tour and three on the Swing Thought Tour.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T67 at the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Final Stage to earn low conditional status for the 2016 season.
2013 Season
Collected two wins in back-to-back events on the West Florida Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- In high school, was four-year first team all county, 3 years captain, low scoring average senior year in tri counties 34.6, player of the year, tri-counties.