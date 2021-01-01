×
Blake Palmer
Blake Palmer

Blake Palmer

United States
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
74 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2010
Turned Pro
Gardner-Webb University (2009)
College
Dawsonville, Georgia
Birthplace
Performance
Blake Palmer

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

165 lbs

74 kg

March 04, 1987

34

Dawsonville, Georgia

Dawsonville, Georgia

Single

Gardner-Webb University (2009)

2010

$2,488

Dawsonville, GA, United States

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

Personal

  • Attended Dawson County High School in Dawsonville, Ga.
  • Didn't have a set of clubs till he was 16.
  • Parents are Rick and Gaye Palmer, and has one younger brother, Cody.
  • Earliest golf memory is playing late night golf with his dad and Cody.
  • Former jobs include cooking chicken wings.
  • If not a professional golfer, would "cook chicken wings and market Old Dad's".
  • First tee intro song would be "Turn up on the Weekend" by Big Wet.
  • Biggest success outside of golf is Old Dad's Wing Sauce success, which is the wing sauce his dad invented, the self-described "Best wing sauce in the world!" Palmer's only job since college outside of golf has been a professional wing cooker.
  • Would like to play Pebble Beach GL and St. Andrews.
  • Favorites include Atlanta Braves, Falcons and Thrashers (pro teams), Clemson (college), Chipper Jones (non-golf athlete), Shazam (app), Goosebumps (book), Panama City Beach, Fla. (vacation), Tyler Hammond Band and Rick Palmer (entertainers), Mountain Top (golf course), "The Shawshank Redemption" (movie), "Family Guy" (TV show) and sushi (food).
  • Cousin is James Palmer, an NFL Network personality.
  • Lucky charm is one coin and one tee.
  • Most famous person met is fellow Georgia native and 1973 Masters' champion Tommy Aaron.
  • Best event or concert ever attended was the Eagles in 2009.
  • Would like to trade places with Travis Pastrana for a day.
  • Dream foursome would include Old Dad, Cody Palmer and Arnold Palmer.
  • Bucket list includes skydiving and riding with the Blue Angels.
  • Would like to be featured in the food magazine Taste of Home.

Special Interests

  • Water volleyball, wake boarding

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played on Swing Thought Tour.

2014 Season

Played on the Open Golf Atlanta Tour for the third consecutive season.

2013 Season

Again played on the Open Golf Atlanta Tour.

2012 Season

Was the Open Golf Atlanta Tour Player of the Year.

2011 Season

Played on the eGolf Tour and the Carolina Mountain Tour.

2010 Season

Played on the Carolina Mountain Tour and was that circuit's Player of the Year.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was Region 7AA high school medalist in 2005.
  • Played No. 1 for Gardner-Webb College in North Carolina.