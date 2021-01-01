|
Blake Palmer
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
74 kg
Weight
March 04, 1987
Birthday
34
AGE
Dawsonville, Georgia
Birthplace
Dawsonville, Georgia
Residence
Single
Family
Gardner-Webb University (2009)
College
2010
Turned Pro
$2,488
Career Earnings
Dawsonville, GA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played on Swing Thought Tour.
2014 Season
Played on the Open Golf Atlanta Tour for the third consecutive season.
2013 Season
Again played on the Open Golf Atlanta Tour.
2012 Season
Was the Open Golf Atlanta Tour Player of the Year.
2011 Season
Played on the eGolf Tour and the Carolina Mountain Tour.
2010 Season
Played on the Carolina Mountain Tour and was that circuit's Player of the Year.
