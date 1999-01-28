×
Isidro Benitez
Isidro Benitez

Isidro Benitez

Mexico
5  ft, 9  in
176 cm
Height
143 lbs
65 kg
Weight
22
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Puebla, Mexico
Birthplace
5  ft, 9  in
176 cm
Height
143 lbs
65 kg
Weight
22
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Puebla, Mexico
Birthplace
73
Points Rank
72
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
71.69
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Isidro Benitez
Isidro Benitez
Mexico
Isidro Benitez

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

176 cm

Height

143 lbs

65 kg

Weight

January 28, 1999

Birthday

22

AGE

Puebla, Mexico

Birthplace

Puebla, Mexico

Residence

Single

Family

2017

Turned Pro
2017

$67,472

Career Earnings

Puebla, PUE, Mexico

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2021

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)

  • 2018 113 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro

International Victories (3)

  • 2019 Copa Puro Sinaloa
  • 2020 GGPB Santa Anita
  • 2020 Copa Prissa

Personal

Special Interests

  • Soccer

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Copa Prissa (Mex): Won for a second consecutive start on the Mexican Tour, this time in his hometown of Puebla, by shooting three rounds in the 60s (69-66-67) to coast to a three-stroke victory over Aaron Terrazas.
  • GGPA Santa Anita (Mex): In Guadalajara, opened with a 66 and finished the 54-hole Mexican Tour event 71-68 to take a two-shot triumph over Luis Felipe Torres at the GC of Santa Anita.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Held a share of the first-round lead and was in contention through 36 holes at Mission Inn Club and Resort’s El Campeon Course in Central Florida in early March. Injured his left wrist, hitting a root on a shot in the second round. Struggled over his final two rounds but still finished T21 to earn conditionally exempt status for the Mackenzie Tour season.

2020 Season

  • Copa Prissa (Mex): Won for a second consecutive start on the Mexican Tour, this time in his hometown of Puebla, by shooting three rounds in the 60s (69-66-67) to coast to a three-stroke victory over Aaron Terrazas.
  • GGPA Santa Anita (Mex): In Guadalajara, opened with a 66 and finished the 54-hole Mexican Tour event 71-68 to take a two-shot triumph over Luis Felipe Torres at the GC of Santa Anita.

2019 Season

Made it to the weekend in nine of the 13 events in which he played, carding four top 25 finishes. Also appeared at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut. Finished No. 54 on the Order of Merit.

  • Copa Puro Sinaloa: In the Dev Series-Mexican Tour co-sanctioned event, improved his score each day, shooting rounds of 68-66-65 to finish fourth at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach, four shots behind the champion, his brother, Juan Carlos Benitez.
  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Seth Fair in 23 holes.

2018 Season

Played in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, while making seven cuts and one top-10. That lone high finish was a history-making performance as he became the youngest player in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history to win when he won the 113th Visa Argentine Open. Finished 20th on the Order of Merit.

  • 113 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Made PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history when he won Argentina's national open at age 19 years, 9 months, 21 days, younger by almost a full year than previous record-holder Jorge Fernandez-Valdez (20 years, 9 months, 13 days) when he won the 2013 Mundo Maya Open in Mexico. Became the first player from Mexico to win the 113-year-old tournament. Opened with a 5-under 67 at Pilara GC and was in a share of third through 18 holes. Moved into control with a second-round 66, opening a two-shot, halfway-mark lead. Extended his advantage to five shots through 54 holes after shooting his second 67 of the week. Birdied two of his first three holes Sunday and coasted from there, shooting a 70 to defeat Russell Budd and Harry Higgs by three. The victory qualified him for the season-ending Latinoamerica Tour Championship – Shell Championship in Miami and earned him an invitation to the 2019 Open Championship.

2017 Season

Played in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournament, missing the cut. Finished T34 at the Dev Series Final to earn conditional status for 2018

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2021