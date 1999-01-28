|
Isidro Benitez
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
176 cm
Height
143 lbs
65 kg
Weight
January 28, 1999
Birthday
22
AGE
Puebla, Mexico
Birthplace
Puebla, Mexico
Residence
Single
Family
2017
Turned Pro
$67,472
Career Earnings
Puebla, PUE, Mexico
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
International Victories (3)
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
2019 Season
Made it to the weekend in nine of the 13 events in which he played, carding four top 25 finishes. Also appeared at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut. Finished No. 54 on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Played in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, while making seven cuts and one top-10. That lone high finish was a history-making performance as he became the youngest player in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history to win when he won the 113th Visa Argentine Open. Finished 20th on the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Played in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournament, missing the cut. Finished T34 at the Dev Series Final to earn conditional status for 2018
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE