Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
-
PGA TOUR: 2017
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2016 Club Colombia Championship Presented by Claro
International Victories (2)
-
2015 Abierto de Bucaramanga [Colombia/DevSeries]
-
2015 Abierto CC de Medellin [Colombia/DevSeries]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
-
2020 Defeated Sungjae Im, Sanderson Farms Championship
Personal
- Got his start in golf from his father at the age of 3.
- Was proficient in volleyball and disc throwing before concentrating fully on golf.
- Played college golf at the University of North Texas (2011-15) with fellow professionals Carlos Ortiz and Rodolfo Cazaubón.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- John Deere Classic: Held a share of the 18-hole lead and the outright 54-hole lead at the John Deere Classic before finishing T4.
- Charles Schwab Challenge: Finished T3 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, earning his first top-five of the season.
- Sanderson Farms Championship: In his title defense at the Sanderson Farms Championship, held a share of the 18-hole lead before finishing T23. Became the first defending champion to hold the 18-hole lead/co-lead since Brooks Koepka at the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
John Deere Classic: Held a share of the 18-hole lead and the outright 54-hole lead at the John Deere Classic before finishing T4.
-
Charles Schwab Challenge: Finished T3 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, earning his first top-five of the season.
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: In his title defense at the Sanderson Farms Championship, held a share of the 18-hole lead before finishing T23. Became the first defending champion to hold the 18-hole lead/co-lead since Brooks Koepka at the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
2020 Season
Won his first career PGA TOUR title at the Sanderson Farms Championship and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the first time, finishing the season tied for eighth in the FedExCup standings with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed. Marked his second consecutive appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs and second total. Took over the lead in the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career following the Sanderson Farms Championship and held it for a total of three weeks. Recorded five top-10s, more than his previous two seasons combined, and made the cut in 16 of 26 starts.
-
The RSM Classic: Finished third at The RSM Classic, the third top-three finish of his career and second of the season. Led the field in Total Driving (20), ranking seventh in Driving Distance (299.5 yards) and 13th in Driving Accuracy Percentage (83.93%).
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Defeated Sungjae Im in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship to earn his first PGA TOUR victory. Birdied the 72nd hole to force extra holes with Im and made a par to win on the first playoff hole. Became the first Colombian player to win on the PGA TOUR since Camilo Villegas at the 2014 Wyndham Championship. Became the sixth consecutive player to make the Sanderson Farms Championship his first TOUR win. Posted the week’s lowest score with a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the third round.
2019 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time, ending the season at No. 117 in the FedExCup standings. Earned three top-10s and made 16 cuts in 26 starts.
-
REX Hospital Open: Used four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 at 15-under 269 in Raleigh.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted four scores in the 60s to finish T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, highlighted by a bogey-free final-round 65. Represented second career top-10 on TOUR in 25th start.
2018 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with two runner-up finishes, four additional top-10s and 16 made cuts in 23 starts. Secured a return to the PGA TOUR for the 2018-19 season with a seventh-place finish on the Regular Season money list. Was 19th in the final priority-ranking order.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Carded four consecutive rounds of 5-under 66 at the Utah Championship to end the week T6, his sixth top-10 of the season.
-
LECOM Health Challenge: Held a share of the 18-, 36- and 54-hole leads at the LECOM Health Challenge. Posted a 2-under 70 in the final round to finish T2, his second runner-up performance of the season.
-
Rust-Oleum Championship: Posted 68-68 on the weekend for a T6 at the Rust-Oleum Championship.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Held the first- and second-round lead/co-lead at the Rex Hospital Open. Finished the week T14.
-
North Mississippi Classic: Posted rounds of 67-71-69–207 (-9) at the North Mississippi Classic to finish T2 and pick up his third top-10 finish of the 2018 season. Held a share of the first-round lead.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Held a share of the first-round lead at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova after opening with an 8-under-par 64. Finished the week T3.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Carded a final-round 71 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club for a T10.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 54 on the money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in eight starts. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 82.
-
The Greenbrier Classic: With rounds of 61-67-68, held the solo lead at The Greenbrier Classic each of the first three rounds. Closed with a 2-over-par 72 to finish T3, two strokes shy of Xander Schauffele. Marked the seventh time in the as many tries that the 54-hole leader/co-leader has failed to win at The Greenbrier Classic. Also was the second-consecutive week a player had led outright each of the first three rounds but failed to win (David Lingmerth/Quicken Loans National). A six-hole stretch on the front nine proved costly as he bogeyed four of six holes from Nos. 4-9. By finishing among the top four players in the top 12 and ties, not otherwise eligible, earned a spot at the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale via the Open Qualifying Series. With his opening-round 61, held a two-stroke lead over Davis Love III. The previous best opening-round at The Old White TPC was 8-under 62 (Johnson Wagner/2013, Tommy Gainey/2013, Scott Langley/2015). Also topped his previous best round on TOUR, a first-round 64 at the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic (finished T60).
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Finished solo-second at the Mexico Championship.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with seven made cuts in 23 starts, including two top-10s, one being a victory. Was 46th in the final priority-ranking order. Missed cut in each of the three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events although he'd already locked up his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a 22nd-place finish on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Picked up a second top-10 in his very next start, at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER. Started the final round two off the lead and birdied the par-5 opening hole. A double bogey-6 on the par-5 fifth hole derailed any hopes of a second victory. Struggled coming in and carded an even par 71 for a T7.
-
Club Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Became the first Colombian player to win on the Korn Ferry Tour when he claimed the Club Colombia Championship Presented by Claro in front of a hometown crowd after earning a sponsor's exemption. Started the second round five back after a first-round 69 before moving up the leaderboard on Friday with a 66. Was two behind Trey Mullinax and Andrew Putnam after 36 holes. Jumped out front with a third-round 66 to take a one-stroke lead over Putnam into the final round. Bogeyed two of the first seven holes to drop out of the lead, but fought his way back with three birdies and two bogeys to tie for the lead. Coming down the stretch, went bogey-par-birdie to close out the tournament. Arrived at the 72nd hole tied for the lead with Richy Werenski and Matt Atkins. Reached the par-5 finishing hole in two and successfully two-putted from 45 feet for the win. Was congratulated on the green by close friends Julian Etulain and Rodolfo E. Cazaubon. During the ceremony Colombian star Camilo Villegas reached out via text to show support for his countryman.
2015 Season
Started his professional career halfway through the year with two wins and two other top-fours in his first four starts on the Colombian Tour. His victories, the Abierto de Buracamanga and the Abierto del CC de Medellin, also counted towards the Developmental Series, a series of events that award status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
Copa Diners Club Mitad del Mundo [DevSeries Grand Final]: Carded eight consecutive birdies, 10 through 17, to set a course record of 8-under 63 in the final round of the Copa Diners Club Mitad del Mundo (DevSeries Grand Final) at Arrayanes CC in Quito, Ecuador. His T7 finish at this event secured him exempt status for the first half of the 2016 season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
Volvo Colombian Classic presentado por Arturo Calle: Made the cut in two of his four starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, collecting a solo fifth-place finish at the Volvo Colombian Classic in Bogota in September.
-
Abierto de Bucaramanga [Colombia/DevSeries]: Won in Bucaramanga on July 12 by a margin of nine strokes at 270 (18-under). He was making just his third start as a pro.