Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Blair Hamilton
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
October 12, 1993
Birthday
27
AGE
Burlington, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
Burlington, Ontario, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
University of Houston 2016, Corporate Communications
College
2016
Turned Pro
$49,497
Career Earnings
Burlington, ON, Canada
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
2019 Season
Saw action in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made five cuts and recorded one top-10 to finish No. 63 on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Secured exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season as runner-up at Q-School in Colombia.
2017 Season
Joined the Mackenzie Tour with a T22 finish at Q-School in Canada. Made the cut in four of 11 starts to finish the year ranked 85th on the Order of Merit. Best finish was a T19.
2016 Season
Turned pro in September and played three Mackenzie Tour events, making the cut in all of them. Best week was a T20, at the Niagara Championship. Missed the cut at RBC Canadian Open in his PGA TOUR debut.
Amateur Highlights
