Blair Hamilton
Blair Hamilton

Blair Hamilton

Canada
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
University of Houston 2016, Corporate Communications
College
Burlington, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
149
Points Rank
545
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
73.40
Scoring Average

Performance
Blair Hamilton
Blair Hamilton
Canada
Blair Hamilton

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

October 12, 1993

Birthday

27

AGE

Burlington, Ontario, Canada

Birthplace

Burlington, Ontario, Canada

Residence

Single

Family

University of Houston 2016, Corporate Communications

College

2016

Turned Pro

$49,497

Career Earnings

Burlington, ON, Canada

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2017
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018

Personal

  • A visit to St. Andrews, Scotland, with his family is his favorite golf memory.
  • Likes to eat steak. His dad, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson would round out his dream foursome.

Special Interests

  • Fishing, hiking, DJing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Forme Tour Q-School-USA West 3: Had one of the more interesting weeks at The Home Course in suburban Tacoma. After shooting an opening 68 that left him one off the lead, stumbled to a second-round 78 that included three front-nine double bogeys. Recovered with another 68 in the third round and then matched that on the final day, making three consecutive birdies early in his round and then rolling in a birdie on No. 17 to secure fifth place and membership for the first half of the Forme Tour season.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Forme Tour Q-School-USA West 3: Had one of the more interesting weeks at The Home Course in suburban Tacoma. After shooting an opening 68 that left him one off the lead, stumbled to a second-round 78 that included three front-nine double bogeys. Recovered with another 68 in the third round and then matched that on the final day, making three consecutive birdies early in his round and then rolling in a birdie on No. 17 to secure fifth place and membership for the first half of the Forme Tour season.

2020 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: At Mission Inn Resort and Club in early January, ended at 4-over to finish alone in 30th, good for conditional status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2019 Season

Saw action in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made five cuts and recorded one top-10 to finish No. 63 on the Order of Merit.

  • Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational: Had an outstanding tournament in Argentina in early November. After stumbling with a 1-over 73 in the third round, recovered with a Sunday 62 that earned him a T4 with Camilo Aguado and Cameron Young, two shots shy of winner Alejandro Tosti at Rio Hondo GC. After making five bogeys in six holes to end his round Saturday, he birdied No. 18 and then kept making birdies the following day. He had 10 in his bogey-free round.

2018 Season

Secured exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season as runner-up at Q-School in Colombia.

  • Bupa Match Play: Entered the tournament as the 14th seed but fell in the first round to England's Charlie Bull, 3 and 1, at Playa Paraiso GC.
  • Quito Open presentado por Diners Club: Made a spirited run for his first career title with weekend rounds of 68-67 but fell one stroke shy of Horacio Leon at the Quito Tennis and GC. Made a birdie at No. 16 Sunday but then could only manage pars on the par-5 17th and the par-4 18th.
  • 87 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: After missing the cut in his first two starts of the year, shot 67-70 on the weekend to finish T6 in Cordoba, Argentina.

2017 Season

Joined the Mackenzie Tour with a T22 finish at Q-School in Canada. Made the cut in four of 11 starts to finish the year ranked 85th on the Order of Merit. Best finish was a T19.

2016 Season

Turned pro in September and played three Mackenzie Tour events, making the cut in all of them. Best week was a T20, at the Niagara Championship. Missed the cut at RBC Canadian Open in his PGA TOUR debut.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won three tournaments during his University of Houston college career, including the 2015 NCAA Regional.
  • Was member of Team Canada.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
  • Forme Tour: 2021