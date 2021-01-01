Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
PGA TOUR: 2020
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Personal
- Grew up on a nine-hole course in Sterling, Kansas that did not have bunkers or a driving range. Played every day and did not work with a coach until college.
- Played high school basketball, starting his junior and senior years.
- Won his first professional title at the Korn Ferry Tour's KC Golf Classic, three hours from his hometown and on Mother's Day. On his 27th birthday, received his PGA TOUR card by finishing in The 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour.
- Favorite college teams include University of Oklahoma and University of Arizona. Favorite professional team is the Oklahoma City Thunder.
- Bucket list includes traveling through Europe.
- Hobbies include Fortnite.
Special Interests
- Watching sports, particularly football and basketball, fishing
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Won the KC Golf Classic, his first career victory on the Korn Ferry Tour, and earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 21 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list. Entered the 2019-20 season 42nd in the final priority ranking. Collected two top-10 results and made 11 cuts in 23 starts on the season.
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Carded a third-round 8-under 64 to set a new course record at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes before finishing T3.
KC Golf Classic: Won his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the KC Golf Classic at 11-under 277. Carded a final-round, bogey-free 69 to top Harry Higgs and Nelson Ledesma by one stroke in a final round that included three rain delays totaling three hours and nine minutes.
2018 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making nine cuts. Recorded two runner-up finishes and three other top-10s. Ended the year No. 5 on the Order of Merit, earning 2019 Korn Ferry Tour membership.
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished T3 at 25-under 263, highlighted by a second-round 12-under 60. Gellerman had a chip from just off the green to try and shoot 59, ultimately sliding just by at the 18th. With the top-10 finish, Gellerman earned 12 guaranteed starts to begin the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour season.
Players Cup: Played solidly all week in Winnipeg, carding just one bogey and one double bogey over 72 holes. His lowest round of tournament came Saturday, when he carded a 4-under 68. He pulled into a tie for fourth entering the final day. Shot his lowest round of the week Sunday, firing a 6-under 66, tied with Paul Barjon for the low score of the day. The performance lifted him into a solo second-place finish behind tournament winner Tyler McCumber. It was his second runner-up showing in his last four starts, also finishing second at the Osprey Valley Open. Moved to No. 4 in the Order of Merit with his sixth top-10 of the season.
ATB Financial Classic: His Sunday scorecard included an eagle, six birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey. Fired a final-round 67 for his fourth top-10 of the season–three coming in the past four tournaments.
Osprey Valley Open: Entered the event playing well and continued his stellar play. Opened 66-70 then had the low final 36 of those who made the cut, recording scores of 63-65 only to finish a stroke shy of winner Tyler McCumber. The runner-up performance was the best of his career. Despite making a bogey each in the third and fourth round, he more than offset those with 14 birdies and two eagles–both eagles coming 11 holes apart in the final round. His last birdie of the tournament came on the 72nd hole, the par-5 18th. Moved from 23rd on the Order of Merit to 10th.
Staal Foundation Open presented by tbaytel: Made two eagles in the second round, his best day of the week, en-route to a 65. Followed the round with a 66 Saturday to eventually T6. The finish was his best on the Mackenzie Tour since a sixth-place finish at the Freedom 55 Financial Open.
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Used a final-round 64 to move up the leaderboard at the season-opening event at Point Grey G&CC to finish sixth.
2017 Season
Played in 21 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, with one top-10. Finished the season 105th on the money list.
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Recorded his first career top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T8 finish in the Bahamas.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with nine starts, one top-25 and three cuts made.
2015 Season
Made his first Korn Ferry Tour start and missed the cut. Played the Adams Tour in the summer.