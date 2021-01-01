Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 11-40 and Ties Qualifying Tournament (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Fishing enthusiast while off the golf course.
- Would like to trade places with Kelly Slater because he wants to know what it feels like to be a great surfer.
- His brother was a former All-American at the University of North Florida.
- Used to be a standard bearer at the Valspar Championship growing up .
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Held a share of the 36-hole lead at 12-under before eventually finishing T7 at 19-under 269 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar: After holding a share of the 18-hole lead at 6-under 66, finshed T7 at 10-under 278 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 127 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best T6 at the KC Golf Classic.
KC Golf Classic: Playing out of the final group on Sunday, finished T6 at 8-under 280 at the KC Golf Classic.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 93 on the money list. Recorded three top-25 finishes in 20 starts. Ranked ninth on Tour in driving distance.
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Recorded his first top-10 of the season with a T5 finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, where he opened with a 5-over 77 but closed with rounds of 65-66-70.
2016 Season
Played 18 events on the Korn Ferry Tour and recorded five top-10s.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Secured a share of the 36-hole lead for the first time in his career at the WinCo Foods Portland Open with rounds of 66-65 to open. Shot an even-par 71 in the third round to enter the final round a shot back of the lead. Finished a career-best T4 in his second consecutive top-10, and fifth of the season.
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Secured a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with his fourth top-10 of the season at the News Sentinal Open presented by Pilot after posting a 65 in the final round for a T8 finish.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Posted his third top-10 of the year with a T10 finish at the Utah Championship.
Rex Hospital Open: Tied the week's low round with an 8-under 63 on Saturday at the Rex Hospital Open before closing in 71 for a T6 finish.
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Monday qualified for the United Leasing & Finance Championship to earn his first career Korn Ferry Tour start. Carded rounds of 69-70-71-72 at Victoria National Golf Club to finish T10, securing his spot in the field at the Rex Hospital Open.
2015 Season
U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open and finished T58.
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Competing as an amateur he missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in first career start on the PGA TOUR.
2013 Season
Named to the 2014 Palmer Cup.
Amateur Highlights
- Led his 2014 Florida State team with a 69.88 stroke average in eight spring tournaments during his freshman year.
- Recorded a 10-under par 62 in the third round at the University of South Florida Invitational for the lowest round in school history and won the event for his first collegiate title.
- Named the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-ACC Team.
- Was the first freshman on the men's golf team to be named an All-American at Florida State.
- Became Florida State's fifth first-team All-American after being selected by Golfweek as a sophomore in 2015, while adding second-team All-America honors by the Golf Coaches Athletic Association.
- Finished ninth nationally in the Golfweek/Sagarin Individual Rankings.
- Led the Seminoles to the top of the polls through most of the season with a 70.81 stroke average as well as a -0.38 average vs. par, landing a selection to the All-ACC Team.