Lee McCoy
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
140 lbs
63 kg
Weight
February 05, 1994
Birthday
27
AGE
Dunedin, Florida
Birthplace
Jupiter, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
University of Georgia (Housing, 2016)
College
2016
Turned Pro
$198,624
Career Earnings
Clarkesville, GA, United States
City Plays From
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 151 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded seven made cuts in 21 starts, including a season-best T25 finish at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS.
Thanks to a win at the Freedom 55 Financial Open and three other top-10 finishes, ended the year at sixth on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.
