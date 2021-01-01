×
Lee McCoy
Lee McCoy

Lee McCoy

University of Georgia (Housing, 2016)
College
Performance
  • 2015 Walker Cup

Personal

  • Huge car enthusiast.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 151 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded seven made cuts in 21 starts, including a season-best T25 finish at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS.

2018 Season

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Moved inside the top 100 ofnthe money list with a T3 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Picked up first career top-10 by carding four rounds in the 60s for first time this season.

2017 Season

Thanks to a win at the Freedom 55 Financial Open and three other top-10 finishes, ended the year at sixth on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.

  • Aruba Cup: Represented the Mackenzie Tour in the 2017 Aruba Cup.
  • Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Earned Medalist honors at the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament after defeating Sung-Jae Im by two strokes.
  • Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club: Shared the first round lead after a 7-under 65 at the Ontario Championship and played his way into the final group on Sunday, eventually finishing in a tie for fourth.
  • National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Carded four rounds in the 60s to notch a T5 finish at the National Capital Open.
  • GolfBC Championship: Posted a T9 finish at the GolfBC Championship.
  • Freedom 55 Financial Open: Opened his Mackenzie Tour career with an impressive eight-stroke win at the Freedom 55 Financial Open. After opening with rounds of 66-79, he fired a 5-under-par 67 in round three to take a three-stroke advantage over Scott Vincent into the final round. Played flawless golf on Sunday, recording six birdies and zero bogeys to reach 20-under par, setting the new tournament record. His eight-stroke margin of victory represented the largest margin of victory on the Mackenzie Tour during the PGA TOUR era.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned status with a T14 finish at the British Columbia Q-School, prevailing in a 6-for-3 playoff to guarantee starts in the first four events of the season.

2016 Season

  • Valspar Championship: Finished fourth at the 2016 Valspar Championship as an amateur.

Amateur Highlights

  • State Championship 4A.
  • 4th at Valspar Championship; 2 time first team all american.
  • First-team All-American at the University of Georgia.
  • Member of the 2015 U.S. Walker Cup team.
  • Member of the 2015 U.S. Palmer Cup team.
  • Individual medalist at 2016 SEC Men's Golf Championship.