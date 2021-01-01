|
Kyle Jones
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
July 15, 1993
Birthday
28
AGE
Victorville, California
Birthplace
Grapevine, Texas
Residence
Single
Family
Baylor University (2015, Corporate Communications)
College
2015
Turned Pro
$737,582
Career Earnings
Grapevine, TX, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Finished his second Korn Ferry Tour season with five top-10s, which included runner-up finishes at the LECOM Health Challenge and the KC Golf Classic. Secured his 2018-19 PGA TOUR card for the first time with an 11th-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list. Was 21st in final priority-ranking order.
