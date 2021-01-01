×
Kyle Jones
Kyle Jones

Kyle Jones

United StatesUnited States
62
The 25 Rank
728
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
70.89
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Kyle Jones
Kyle Jones
United StatesUnited States
Kyle Jones

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

210 lbs

95 kg

Weight

July 15, 1993

Birthday

28

AGE

Victorville, California

Birthplace

Grapevine, Texas

Residence

Single

Family

Baylor University (2015, Corporate Communications)

College

2015

Turned Pro

$737,582

Career Earnings

Grapevine, TX, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
  • PGA TOUR: 2019

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2020 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

  • 2020 Defeated Daniel Summerhays, Paul Haley II, Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

National Teams

  • 2015 Palmer Cup

Personal

  • Attended Snowflake High School in Snowflake, Ariz., which he cites as his hometown. Earliest golf memories involve going to the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
  • His dad got him started on golf, but in fourth grade, his mom began working at a golf course. He would take the bus to the course every day and practice until his mom got off work.
  • Once met President George W. Bush when he was practicing in Waco.
  • Lists the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Cavaliers as his favorite professional teams.
  • Loves baseball and tries to go to as many stadiums as possible when traveling.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour victory with a birdie on the second playoff hole at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Recorded two late birdies on Sunday to secure a spot in a playoff with Paul Haley II and Daniel Summerhays at 20-under 264.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour victory with a birdie on the second playoff hole at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Recorded two late birdies on Sunday to secure a spot in a playoff with Paul Haley II and Daniel Summerhays at 20-under 264.

2018 Season

Finished his second Korn Ferry Tour season with five top-10s, which included runner-up finishes at the LECOM Health Challenge and the KC Golf Classic. Secured his 2018-19 PGA TOUR card for the first time with an 11th-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list. Was 21st in final priority-ranking order.

  • Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Finished T9 at the 2018 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco at 13-under 271.
  • KC Golf Classic: Held a share of the 18-, 36- and 54-hole leads at the KC Golf Classic before finishing the week in solo-second, matching his previous career-best finish. Was tied for the lead with Sepp Straka on the 72nd hole, but made bogey and lost by one shot at 21-under par.
  • LECOM Health Challenge: Finished T2 at the LECOM Health Challenge, picking up the first top-five finish of his Tour career.
  • Rust-Oleum Championship: Held the 54-hole lead at the Rust-Oleum Championship and carded a final-round 73 for a T6.
  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Recorded first top-10 of season with a T8 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open after rounds of 67-68 on the weekend.

2015 Season

  • Korn Ferry Tour Q School first stage: Won his only start on the Swing Thought Tour at Firewheel Golf Park - Bridges Course by five shots over Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament participant Hunter Hamrick. Shot 65-66 in the 36-hole event. Firewheel Golf Park was also a Korn Ferry Tour Q School first stage host site, where Jones finished in solo fifth to advance.

Amateur Highlights

  • Had three college wins, and was two-time All-American.