Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR: 2019
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2020
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna
Personal
- Enjoys exercise and nutrition as hobbies.
- Not many people know that he enjoys fantasy novels, shows, movies and audiobooks.
- Grew up in the same neighborhood as Stewart Cink and both played at TPC Sugarloaf outside Atlanta, Georgia.
- Was among the starting four at Georgia Tech alongside Anders Albertson, Richy Werenski and Ollie Schniederjans.
- Cheers for all Atlanta sports teams.
- Very involved with College Golf Fellowship.
- Personal motto is "Failures are finger posts on the road to achievement." - C.S. Lewis.
- His wife was Miss Georgia in 2016 and is is half Chinese and speaks fluent Mandarin.
- Enjoys learning about the history of the Protestant Reformation.
- Is a big fan of musician NF, Dude Perfect and enjoys playing disc golf for fun.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Visit Knoxville Open: Carded a final-round 61 on Sunday to rise to a finish of third at the Visit Knoxville Open.
2020 Season
-
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Held a share of the 36-hole lead after opening with rounds of 65-69 at Victoria National. Finished the week T3 at 16-under 272.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: Used a final-round 64 to erase an eight-stroke deficit and earn his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. Finished the week at 11-under 273 after rounds of 74-67-68-64. Began the final round in a tie for 27th.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Used a final-round 64 to erase an eight-stroke deficit and earn his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. Finished the week at 11-under 273 after rounds of 74-67-68-64. Began the final round in a tie for 27th.
2019 Season
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Opened the Sanderson Farms Championship with a bogey-free 5-under 67 to sit within two strokes of the lead. Following rounds of 70-70-68, finished T7 with six others at 13-under 275.
2018 Season
Collected four top-10s in his second Korn Ferry Tour season, highlighted by two consecutive top-five finishes in the first two Finals events. Earned his PGA TOUR card for the first time with a 14th-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list and was 24th in the final priority-ranking order.
-
DAP Championship presented by NewBrick: Finished T4 at 10-under 270 to earn his first PGA TOUR card at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick. The top-10 finish was his fourth of the year and third in a four-event stretch.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Carded a 6-under 65 in the third round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to finish the week T5.
-
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae after shooting his first bogey-free round of the season during the first round, a 63. Finished the week T4.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: After spending his honeymoon in Costa Rica during the season-opening event, posted a T10 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 60 on the money list. Recorded six top-25 finishes in 25 events. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 92.
-
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: T4 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
Amateur Highlights
- Was twice named an All-American at Georgia Tech.
- Recorded three individual wins and 10 top 10s in 39 career events at Tech.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE