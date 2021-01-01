×
Seth Reeves
Seth Reeves

Seth Reeves

United StatesUnited States
Georgia Tech (2014, Business Management)
College
Atlanta, Georgia
Birthplace
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna

Personal

  • Enjoys exercise and nutrition as hobbies.
  • Not many people know that he enjoys fantasy novels, shows, movies and audiobooks.
  • Grew up in the same neighborhood as Stewart Cink and both played at TPC Sugarloaf outside Atlanta, Georgia.
  • Was among the starting four at Georgia Tech alongside Anders Albertson, Richy Werenski and Ollie Schniederjans.
  • Cheers for all Atlanta sports teams.
  • Very involved with College Golf Fellowship.
  • Personal motto is "Failures are finger posts on the road to achievement." - C.S. Lewis.
  • His wife was Miss Georgia in 2016 and is is half Chinese and speaks fluent Mandarin.
  • Enjoys learning about the history of the Protestant Reformation.
  • Is a big fan of musician NF, Dude Perfect and enjoys playing disc golf for fun.

Special Interests

  • Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Held a share of the 36-hole lead after opening with rounds of 65-69 at Victoria National. Finished the week T3 at 16-under 272.
  • Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: Used a final-round 64 to erase an eight-stroke deficit and earn his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. Finished the week at 11-under 273 after rounds of 74-67-68-64. Began the final round in a tie for 27th.
  Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Used a final-round 64 to erase an eight-stroke deficit and earn his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. Finished the week at 11-under 273 after rounds of 74-67-68-64. Began the final round in a tie for 27th.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Visit Knoxville Open: Carded a final-round 61 on Sunday to rise to a finish of third at the Visit Knoxville Open.

2020 Season

  • Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Held a share of the 36-hole lead after opening with rounds of 65-69 at Victoria National. Finished the week T3 at 16-under 272.
  • Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: Used a final-round 64 to erase an eight-stroke deficit and earn his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. Finished the week at 11-under 273 after rounds of 74-67-68-64. Began the final round in a tie for 27th.
  Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Used a final-round 64 to erase an eight-stroke deficit and earn his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. Finished the week at 11-under 273 after rounds of 74-67-68-64. Began the final round in a tie for 27th.

2019 Season

  • Sanderson Farms Championship: Opened the Sanderson Farms Championship with a bogey-free 5-under 67 to sit within two strokes of the lead. Following rounds of 70-70-68, finished T7 with six others at 13-under 275.

2018 Season

Collected four top-10s in his second Korn Ferry Tour season, highlighted by two consecutive top-five finishes in the first two Finals events. Earned his PGA TOUR card for the first time with a 14th-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list and was 24th in the final priority-ranking order.

  • DAP Championship presented by NewBrick: Finished T4 at 10-under 270 to earn his first PGA TOUR card at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick. The top-10 finish was his fourth of the year and third in a four-event stretch.
  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Carded a 6-under 65 in the third round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to finish the week T5.
  • Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae after shooting his first bogey-free round of the season during the first round, a 63. Finished the week T4.
  • The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: After spending his honeymoon in Costa Rica during the season-opening event, posted a T10 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club.

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 60 on the money list. Recorded six top-25 finishes in 25 events. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 92.

  • Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: T4 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was twice named an All-American at Georgia Tech.
  • Recorded three individual wins and 10 top 10s in 39 career events at Tech.

