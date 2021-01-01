Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2017 Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (0-1)
2017 Lost to Kramer Hickok, Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club
Personal
- Favorite course he's played is Pebble Beach and hopes to play Augusta National someday.
- Dream foursome would include Arnold Palmer, Michael Jordan and Will Ferrell.
- Favorite pro sports teams are the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers.
- Began playing golf with his grandpa and dad when he was age 14. Broke 80 after five months of playing. It was then that he decided to stop playing baseball to put all his efforts into golf.
- Earliest golf memory is receiving a signed hat from Fred Couples.
- Enjoys spending time with his family.
Career Highlights
2018 Season
North Mississippi Classic: After Monday qualifying into the North Mississippi Classic, finished the week T10 to earn a spot in the United Leasing & Finance Championship field.
2017 Season
Finished third on the Order of Merit thanks to a win and two runner-up finishes to earn conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2018.
Aruba Cup: Competed on a victorious Mackenzie Tour team at the Aruba Cup.
Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club: Finished T2 at the Ontario Championship, narrowly missing out on his second win of the season after losing to Kramer Hickok in a four-hole playoff. Opened with a 7-under 65 to share the first round lead, then followed with scores of 67-65 to lead by two over Robby Shelton heading into Sunday's final round. Held the lead on Sunday until making triple-bogey on the par-4 12th, eventually climbing back to force a playoff by sinking a 30-foot birdie putt from the fringe to go into extra holes.
ATB Financial Classic: Entered the final round of the ATB Financial Classic with a share of the 54-hole lead despite going 4-over-par on his final five holes in round three to relinquish the solo pole position. Managed a 1-under 70 on Sunday to finish T4 and move to the top spot on the Order of Merit.
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Won the Staal Foundation Open for his first Mackenzie Tour title thanks to a closing 5-under 67. Began the final round three strokes off the lead but climbed the leaderboard as the leaders faltered on a windy day at Whitewater Golf and Country Club, making birdie on four of his first seven holes and eventually closing with a birdie at the 72nd hole to post 13-under, a score that gave him the title when Kramer Hickok missed a putt to force a playoff.
Players Cup: Posted a solo ninth finish at the Players Cup.
GolfBC Championship: Notched a T2 finish at the GolfBC Championship, finishing one shot out of a playoff with Robby Shelton. Entered the final round within four strokes of the lead thanks to a 7-under-par 64 in round three, then took the lead with birdies at the 14th and 15th holes. Made bogey at the 72nd hole when his drive came to rest up against a tree that splits the middle of the fairway at Gallagher's Canyon Golf and Country Club, eventually missing out on a playoff when Shelton birdied the final hole to win by one.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned status with a T2 finish at the British Columbia Q-School.
2015 Season
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-California: Finished T20 at the California Qualifying Tournament shooting rounds of 74-76-72-72.
Amateur Highlights
- In high school, was an All-CIF Southern Section champion.