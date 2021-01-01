×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Johnny Ruiz
Johnny Ruiz

Johnny Ruiz

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2015
Turned Pro
Camarillo, California
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2015
Turned Pro
Camarillo, California
Birthplace
--
Points Rank (2019)
--
Total Points (2019)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
73.22
Scoring Average (2019)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Johnny Ruiz
Johnny Ruiz
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Johnny Ruiz

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

January 19, 1994

Birthday

27

AGE

Camarillo, California

Birthplace

Camarillo, California

Residence

Single

Family

2015

Turned Pro

$98,583

Career Earnings

Camarillo, CA, United States

City Plays From

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2017 Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2017 Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel

PLAYOFF RECORD

FORME TOUR (0-1)

  • 2017 Lost to Kramer Hickok, Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club

National Teams

  • 2017 Aruba Cup

Personal

  • Favorite course he's played is Pebble Beach and hopes to play Augusta National someday.
  • Dream foursome would include Arnold Palmer, Michael Jordan and Will Ferrell.
  • Favorite pro sports teams are the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers.
  • Began playing golf with his grandpa and dad when he was age 14. Broke 80 after five months of playing. It was then that he decided to stop playing baseball to put all his efforts into golf.
  • Earliest golf memory is receiving a signed hat from Fred Couples.
  • Enjoys spending time with his family.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2018 Season

  • North Mississippi Classic: After Monday qualifying into the North Mississippi Classic, finished the week T10 to earn a spot in the United Leasing & Finance Championship field.

2017 Season

Finished third on the Order of Merit thanks to a win and two runner-up finishes to earn conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2018.

  • Aruba Cup: Competed on a victorious Mackenzie Tour team at the Aruba Cup.
  • Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club: Finished T2 at the Ontario Championship, narrowly missing out on his second win of the season after losing to Kramer Hickok in a four-hole playoff. Opened with a 7-under 65 to share the first round lead, then followed with scores of 67-65 to lead by two over Robby Shelton heading into Sunday's final round. Held the lead on Sunday until making triple-bogey on the par-4 12th, eventually climbing back to force a playoff by sinking a 30-foot birdie putt from the fringe to go into extra holes.
  • ATB Financial Classic: Entered the final round of the ATB Financial Classic with a share of the 54-hole lead despite going 4-over-par on his final five holes in round three to relinquish the solo pole position. Managed a 1-under 70 on Sunday to finish T4 and move to the top spot on the Order of Merit.
  • Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Won the Staal Foundation Open for his first Mackenzie Tour title thanks to a closing 5-under 67. Began the final round three strokes off the lead but climbed the leaderboard as the leaders faltered on a windy day at Whitewater Golf and Country Club, making birdie on four of his first seven holes and eventually closing with a birdie at the 72nd hole to post 13-under, a score that gave him the title when Kramer Hickok missed a putt to force a playoff.
  • Players Cup: Posted a solo ninth finish at the Players Cup.
  • GolfBC Championship: Notched a T2 finish at the GolfBC Championship, finishing one shot out of a playoff with Robby Shelton. Entered the final round within four strokes of the lead thanks to a 7-under-par 64 in round three, then took the lead with birdies at the 14th and 15th holes. Made bogey at the 72nd hole when his drive came to rest up against a tree that splits the middle of the fairway at Gallagher's Canyon Golf and Country Club, eventually missing out on a playoff when Shelton birdied the final hole to win by one.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned status with a T2 finish at the British Columbia Q-School.

2015 Season

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-California: Finished T20 at the California Qualifying Tournament shooting rounds of 74-76-72-72.

Amateur Highlights

  • In high school, was an All-CIF Southern Section champion.