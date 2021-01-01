|
Ben Polland
Full Name
PAW-lund
Pronunciation
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
July 28, 1990
Birthday
31
AGE
St. Paul, Minnesota
Birthplace
Jacksonville, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Campbell University (2013, Business, MBA)
College
2013
Turned Pro
$109,926
Career Earnings
Jackson Hole, WY, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
Additional Victories (2)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 141 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded nine made cuts in 21 starts, including a season-best T13 finish at the Country Club de Bogota Championship.
2018 Season
Played in 17 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments after earning full status with a win in the season-opening event in Guatemala. Made an additional three top-10s, making the cut 12 times. Finished the year 11th on the Order of Merit. Had one Mackenzie Tour appearance, good for a top-10.
2017 Season
Only made on cut in five Korn Ferry Tour starts. Had one Mackenzie Tour appearance, making the cut in Cape Breton. In his third career PGA TOUR start, missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
2016 Season
Made the cut in three of eight Mackenzie Tour starts and collected two top-25s. Earned an invitation to the PGA Championship for the second consecutive year. Shot 72-73 to miss the cut. Finished T72 at the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
2015 Season
Earned conditional status on the Mackenzie Tour. Runner-up to Matt Dobyns at the PGA Professional National Championship to earn an invitation to the PGA Championship in August at Whistling Straits (missed cut). Earned a berth on the U.S. PGA Cup team. After earning conditional status on the Mackenzie Tour, made the cut in both of his starts.
2014 Season
Added a victory at the Metropolitan PGA Team Championship, playing with partner Chris Marinaro. Picked up a victory at the Metropolitan Assistants' Tour event at Redding CC.