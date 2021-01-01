×
Ben Polland
Ben Polland

Ben Polland

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
31
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
Campbell University (2013, Business, MBA)
College
St. Paul, Minnesota
Birthplace
Personal

  • Worked as an assistant professional at Deepdale GC in Manhasset, N.Y., working alongside occasional Champions Tour player Darrell Kestner.
  • Has worked in construction.
  • Wants to play Augusta National and Pine Valley. "See the world" is at the top of his bucket list. Claims he "makes the best coffee ever."
  • His favorite pro sports teams are the NHL's Minnesota Wild, the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
  • Walk-up song would be "Off the Ground" by The Record Company.
  • Family built a cabin in the woods in northern Minnesota.
  • Early golf memories include playing the nine-hole Pine River Golf Course in northern Minnesota. It was $80 for a summer membership and sometimes he would play 72 holes in a day.
  • Interesting facts about Polland include that he can stucco a house, juggle, play the piano, beat you in Cribbage (a card game), and answer most questions you would have about James Bond.

Special Interests

  • Traveling, music, film, cooking

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 141 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded nine made cuts in 21 starts, including a season-best T13 finish at the Country Club de Bogota Championship.

2018 Season

Played in 17 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments after earning full status with a win in the season-opening event in Guatemala. Made an additional three top-10s, making the cut 12 times. Finished the year 11th on the Order of Merit. Had one Mackenzie Tour appearance, good for a top-10.

  • San Luis Championship: Began the final round in San Luis Potosi alone in second but a distant five shots behind leader Nicolas Echavarria. Shot his worst score of the week, an even-par 72 to fall into solo eighth.
  • ATB Financial Classic: In his lone Mackenzie Tour start, had a nice showing in Calgary, shooting scores of 66-69-68-65 that led to a T7 finish.
  • Bupa Match Play: Qualified for the first match-play event in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history but made a quick exit, losing to Finland's Toni Hakula in the first round.
  • Quito Open presentado por Diners Club: Solid play on the weekend saw him card rounds of 67-69, leading to a T6 finish, his second consecutive top-10 showing.
  • Puerto Plata DR Open: Closed with a 6-under-par 65 to finish T9, a move of 19 places on the leaderboard.
  • Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Monday-qualified into the event at La Reunion Resort and then made the most of his opportunity. Opened with a 68-65 and was a stroke behind 36-hole leader Derek Bard. Made his move Saturday, shooting a 7-under 65 to take a three-shot advantage over Bryan Martin into the final day. Bogeyed his first hole of the day and made two additional bogeys but more than offset that with five birdies, including an exclamation-point birdie on the 18th hole to secure the four-stroke triumph over Skyler Finnell and Matt Gilchrest.

2017 Season

Only made on cut in five Korn Ferry Tour starts. Had one Mackenzie Tour appearance, making the cut in Cape Breton. In his third career PGA TOUR start, missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

2016 Season

Made the cut in three of eight Mackenzie Tour starts and collected two top-25s. Earned an invitation to the PGA Championship for the second consecutive year. Shot 72-73 to miss the cut. Finished T72 at the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

2015 Season

Earned conditional status on the Mackenzie Tour. Runner-up to Matt Dobyns at the PGA Professional National Championship to earn an invitation to the PGA Championship in August at Whistling Straits (missed cut). Earned a berth on the U.S. PGA Cup team. After earning conditional status on the Mackenzie Tour, made the cut in both of his starts.

  • Metropolitan Open: Won the 100th playing of this event, taking the historic title at a historic course, WInged Foot GC's East Course in Mamaroneck, N.Y. Won the Walker L. Trammell trophy by taking down 2011 champion Tyler Hall in a three-hole aggregate playoff after the duo finished regulation at even-par 210. Won the $27,500 first-place check with a 2-over aggregate. Added his name to a trophy that includes legendary PGA TOUR players like Alex Smith, Walter Hagen, Macdonald Smith, Mike Brady, Gene Sarazen, Tommy Armour, Jack Burke, Jr. and Byron Nelson, to name just a few.

2014 Season

Added a victory at the Metropolitan PGA Team Championship, playing with partner Chris Marinaro. Picked up a victory at the Metropolitan Assistants' Tour event at Redding CC.