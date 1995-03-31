Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Winner, three 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour events (thru 2021-22)
Korn Ferry Tour: Tournament Winners (thru 2021)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
PGA TOUR: 2021
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
- 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, REX Hospital Open, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2016 Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC
Additional Victories (3)
2015 Abierto de Marina Golf Rapel [Chile]
2015 Abierto del Club de Polo [Chile]
2016 Abierto de Cachagua [Chile]
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)
2020 Lost to Billy Kennerly, Paul Barjon, Huntsville Championship
2020 Defeated Stephan Jaeger, REX Hospital Open
Personal
- Started playing golf at an early age. His earliest golf memory is hitting balls with a plastic golf club.
- Lake Nona and Cypress Point are the golf courses he has liked the most.
- Andrés Calamaro is his favorite entertainer.
- Bubba Stewart, a professional motocross racer, is his favorite athlete outside of golf.
- Chile's Universidad Católica is his favorite professional team.
- Interests include fishing and motocross.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Promoted to the PGA TOUR in June via the Three-Victory Promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour. Became the 12th player to earn the promotion and first since 2016.
Barbasol Championship: Finished T5 at the Barbasol Championship, earning his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR in his sixth career start.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Earned his third Korn Ferry Tour victory of the season, winning the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation by four strokes to receive the Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR. Became the 12th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to earn the promotion (first since 2016) and 12th player to win back-to-back events on the Korn Ferry Tour.
REX Hospital Open: Won his second title of the season at the REX Hospital Open, making birdie on the first extra hole to defeat Stephan Jaeger in a playoff. Held the outright lead after 36 holes and entered the final round with a share of the lead. Made 11 birdies in the first round and opened with a 9-under 62.
Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank: Played the weekend at 7-under par and totaled a 7-under 277 for a T10 finish at the Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank.
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: Opened with a 5-under 67 en route to a T9 at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation. Marked his second consecutive top-10.
Huntsville Championship: Lost on the third hole of a three-man playoff at the Huntsville Championship after holding a three-stroke lead during the final round. Played the final six holes of regulation in 2-over and finished with a 15-under 265 total.
2020 Season
Evans Scholars Invitational: Carded back-to-back rounds of 64-66 on Friday and Saturday en route to a T7 finish at 13-under 275 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA: Spurred by a second-round 9-under 63 and a share of the 54-hole lead, earned a T4 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA finishing the week at 11-under 277.
Country Club de Bogota Championship: Holed a 20-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole to earn a two-stroke victory at the Country Club de Bogota Championship. Erased a four-stroke deficit on Sunday posting a final-round, 7-under 64.
Panama Championship: Spurred by a third-round 5-under 65, earned a T3 finish at the Panama Championship at 8-under 272.
2019 Season
He didn’t win in his 16-tournament campaign but was remarkably consistent, with six top-10s—five of them coming consecutively. Concluded the year 10th on the Order of Merit.
Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament.
60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Kept his streak of top-10 finishes alive, making his fifth in a row and sixth in seven starts. Finished T9 in Tijuana, with six others.
BMW Jamaica Classic: Was in solid position to make a Sunday run but could only muster an even-par 72—with three birdies and three bogeys. Settled for a fifth-place finish.
Puerto Plata Open: Picked up his third consecutive top-10 and fourth in five starts with his T5 in the Dominican Republic. Opened with a 67 and closed with a 66 at Playa Dorada GC to tie with four others.
88 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp-Telecom: Bounced back from an opening, 1-over 72 to finish at 6-under and T7 with five others in Cordoba.
Abierto de Chile 2019 presentado por VOLVO: After opening with a 1-under 70, shot scores of 66-67-68 in his national open to T5 with Augusto Nunez and Matt Ryan.
Buenaventura Classic: Opened with three consecutive 69s at Buenaventura GC and put early pressure on 54-hole leader, drawing to within one stroke early in the final round. Eventually fired a 1-over 73 to finish five shots behind Wolfe for a T2 with Mitchell Meissner and Ryan Ruffels.
2018 Season
Club Colombia Championship: Eagled the 72nd hole at the Club Colombia Championship to finish T8, marking his first top-10 finish of the 2018 season.
2017 Season
Made two cuts on his first five starts of the Korn Ferry Tour season. Finished the Regular Season at No. 64 on the money list. Recorded four top-25 finishes in 23 starts. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 106.
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: T3 at the Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation.
Panama Claro Championship: T46 at the Panama Claro Championship as his best.
2016 Season
Playing his first full season as a pro he went on to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 3 on the Order of Merit with a record of one victory, two runner-up finishes and four other top-10s in 18 starts. During the second half of the season, he put together five top-4 finishes in a span of six starts that included a victory at the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC in Uruguay. He managed to reach the top-spot of the Order of Merit for one week halfway thru October to become the youngest player ever ranked No. 1 on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Holding the outright lead after the second round, he secured a five-shot win with a bogey-free 7-under 63 on the final round to finish his week at Club del Lago Golf at 16-under 264. In addition to becoming the first player from Chile to win on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, at the age of 21 years, 6 months, 16 days, Pereira also became the second youngest champion in Tour history.
69 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por BBVA: Was the only player to card four rounds in the 60s at the season opening Avianca Colombia Open, an event he finished five-shots behind Justin Hueber to claim runner-up honors in February.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned his Tour card by finishing T10 at the Buenos Aires, Argentina Q-School.
Abierto de Cachagua: Shot 12-under 204 for a four-shot win at the Chilean Tour's Abierto de Cachagua in January.
2015 Season
Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: Made the cut in all five of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, where he collected another top-10 at the Mundo Maya Open (T9) to finish 69th on the Order of Merit.
Hyundai-BBVA 89 Abierto de Chile: Playing on a sponsor exemption, only two weeks after turning pro, he finished T4 at the Hyundai-BBVA 89th Abierto de Chile on his first career start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Got in contention after carding a third round of 9-under 63.
Abierto Club de Polo: Shot 9-under 207 for a four-shot win at the Abierto Club de Polo on the Chilean Tour in December.
Abierto de Marina Golf Rapel: Shot 70-65 (-9) in his first start as a professional to win the Abierto de Marina Golf Rapel, a Chilean Tour 36-hole event in September.
Amateur Highlights
- Played one year of college golf at Texas Tech (2014-15 season), before deciding to turn pro.
- His highest rank as an amateur was No. 5 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking in August of 2015.
- Won the Chilean Professional Tour's Abierto Internacional de Las Brisas de Chicureo at the age of 17 in 2013. Shot 70-70-70 to win by one over professionals Nico Geyger and Cristián León.
- Runner-up at the 2010 Junior Open at Lundin Golf Club in Fife, Scotland.
- Won the Boys 12-13 division at the 2008 Optimist International Junior Golf Championships.
- Runner-up at the Boys 10-11 division at the 2006 Optimist International Junior Golf Championships.