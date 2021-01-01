JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
Personal
- Has made two holes-in-one, both at PGA TOUR venues: Torrey Pines GC outside San Diego and at TPC Sawgrass, home of THE PLAYERS.
- Favorite golf course he has played is Riviera CC, home of the Genesis Open. First-tee entrance song would be "Set it off" by Lil Boosie. His favorite band is Rebelution. Is a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team's quarterback Jameis Winston his favorite athlete.
- Tiger Woods, John Daly and Phil Mickelson would rounds out his dream foursome. Arnold Palmer is the most famous person he has met. Would like to trade places with Donald Trump. Top item on bucket list is reaching the top of Mount Everest.
- Younger brother, Jack, is also a professional golfer and plays on the Korn Ferry Tour.
- Loves dogs and tries to volunteer at local animal shelters when he has time.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments and made eight cuts to end the season fifth on the Points List. His three top-10s in addition to his win helped him earn 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership.
-
Bupa Championship presented by Volvo: Opened with a 1-over 73 and shot a 75 in the third round, while posting a pair of 71s in the second and final rounds in July at PGA Riviera Maya to T8 with Rafael Becker, Rodolfo Cazaubòn and Sam Stevens.
-
The Club at Weston Hills Open: Held the 54-hole lead at The Club at Weston Hills but struggled to a 1-over 73 on the final day. His undoing occurred midway through his front nine. At 2-under for the day and 20-under overall, made a double bogey at No. 6 and a bogey at No. 7. Never recovered, making 11 consecutive pars to finish the tournament, ultimately landing in a T5 with Graysen Huff.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making seven cuts and posting two top-10s. Finished the season 16th on the points list.
-
Puerto Plata Open: Kept his momentum going in the Dominican Republic, opening with a 64 at Playa Dorada GC and posting three additional rounds in the 60s to T7 with Leandro Marelli.
-
Shell Open: Shot four rounds in the 60s at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course to win his first PGA TOUR Latinoamerica title. As the Tour played its first event since March, began the final round in mid-December with a three-stroke and immediately made three birdies and a par. Never faltered and eventually saw his lead balloon to five shots before Andres Gallegos went on a run narrowed his advantage to one shot. Responded with a birdie at the par-5 16th and coasted from there, defeating Gallegos by two shots.
-
Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Rebounded from an even-par, opening-round 72 to shoot 65-67 over his final 36 holes at The Club at Weston Hills to finish at 12-under, good for a T3 with Camilo Aguado, Brendon Doyle and Brian Carlson.
-
Jacksonville Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Opened with a 7-under 64 at Hidden Hills GC in late-September. Responded with a second-round 70. Two double bogeys—at No. 12 in the second round and on No. 3 early in his final round—held him back. Finished T4 with five others, a shot out of the three-man playoff.
2019 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 42nd on the Order of Merit, recording three top-10s in eight tournaments.
-
Shell Championship: Waited for the final event of the season to post his first top-five of the year, a solo fourth at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course in Miami. Used four under-par rounds, including an opening, 4-under 67 to finish four shots behind winner Augusto Núñez.
-
Neuquen Argentina Classic: Began the final round at Chapelco GC only four shots off the leaders’ advantage but could only muster a Sunday, even-par 72 to fall four spots, into a T6 with five others.
-
66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: A second-round 64 and a closing 66 helped him to a T10 with Steven Fox, Tano Goya, Jose Toledo and Jared Wolfe in Porto Feliz.
2018 Season
Made 22 Korn Ferry Tour starts, getting to the weekend 10 times. Posted one top-25 finish and closed the season 160th on the money list. Also saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments. Made three cuts, including a top-10. Finished the year 107th on the Order of Merit.
-
Neuquen Argentina Classic: Overcame a shaky start, a first-round 76, to post consecutive sub-70 scores of 68-67-69 to T10 in November at Chapelco GC.
-
San Luis Championship: Finished T10 with Camilo Aguado and Cristobal Del Solar in San Luis Potosi in early October.
-
Bupa Match Play: Qualified as the No. 4 seed and won his opening matches against Juan Carlos Serrano and Nicolo Galletti before falling in the round of 16 to Argentina's Tommy Cocha.
-
Puerto Plata DR Open: Was the first-round co-leader, following a 7-under 64, which included a blistering start (two eagles and two birdies in his first five holes). That quick beginning helped carry him to a second-place finish at Playa Dorada GC, a distant six strokes behind runaway winner Andres Gallegos.
-
87 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: A pair of 67s in his middle rounds led to a T2 in Buenos Aires. Again was in position to make a charge on the final day but instead could only muster a 1-over 72 to tie with Marcelo Rozo, a distant five shots shy of winner Cristobal Del Solar.
-
59 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: In Tijuana, opened 66-66-66 and was in prime position to pick up his first win, alone in fourth through 54 holes one stroke behind the trio of leaders. A final-round 73 dropped him six spots into a T10.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: At Mission Inn Club in Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla., scores of 69-71-68-69 led to an 11-under finish and medalist honors by three strokes over runner-up John Chaney.
2017 Season
Played in four PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments after earning conditional status at the Argentina Qualifying Tournament. Made three cuts and finished 125th on the Order of Merit.
-
112 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: In his final start of the year, opened with a 67 and closed with a 68 to T17 at the 112th edition of the tournament.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T29 finish in January.
2015 Season
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Competing as an amateur he missed the cut in first career PGA TOUR start.
Amateur Highlights
- Played college golf at the University of North Florida, where he was a two-time All-American and tallied three collegiate wins.
- Won the 108th Southern Amateur Championship in 2014 with a 4-under 284 total to defeat Australian Geoff Drakeford and Victor Perez of Albuquerque, N.M., by three shots at The Honors Course in Chattanooga, Tenn.
- 2007 Florida State team champions at Nease High School. Also won the 2007 Bobby Chapman Junior Invitational.