JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2016 Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2018 Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (0-1)
-
2019 Lost to Hayden Buckley, ATB Financial Classic
Personal
- First-tee entrance song would be "Immigrant Song" by Led Zeppelin.
- Skiing is his biggest thrill outside of golf.
- Butler National outside Chicago is his favorite golf course.
- Would like to trade places for a day with Mark Cuban.
- The Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Stars are his favorite professional teams.
- Earliest golf memory is having Nick Watney chat with him and a buddy at the Byron Nelson when he was 10.
Special Interests
- Back roads and music, playing golf with buddies
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Made 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, making six cuts and registering two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up outing. Ended the season No. 18 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.
-
Mackenzie Investments Open: Made eagle on three of the four pars-5s at Elm Ridge CC during the first two rounds to start 65-68. Played in the final group during the third round. Broke par in all four rounds to finish the event at 17-under, good for a T5.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Shot 68 or better all four rounds at Country Hills GC, making a 60-footer to save par on the 17th hole Sunday to force a playoff with Hayden Buckley. Was unable to convert his par putt on the first extra hole and settled for a runner-up finish, guaranteeing him a spot in the season-ending Canada Life Championship.
2018 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making nine cuts, recording a win at the Bayview Place DCBank Open and adding three other top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 6 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and Mackenzie Tour status for the 2019 season.
-
San Luis Championship: In his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start of the season after spending the year on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, arrived in Mexico and promptly took the first-round lead after an opening 65 at La Loma Golf. Dropped into a tie for fourth through 36 holes but only a stroke off the lead. Shot rounds of 71-68 on the weekend to end the event T4 with Harrison Endycott, Eric Steger and Corey Pereira, six shots behind winner Nicolás Echavarría.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Added another top-10 with a Sunday 65 to finish T7. Made 26 birdies during the four rounds, shooting sub-70 each day of the tournament for the second time of the year. The performance marked his fourth top-10 finish of the season.
-
Osprey Valley Open: Needing a T17 finish or better to qualify for his first PGA TOUR event, at the RBC Canadian Open, made six birdies in his final seven holes on Thursday en-route to his third top-10 of the season–good for a T8 finish. Moved up to second spot on the Order of Merit, thanks to his 16-under total.
-
Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Charged up the leaderboard Sunday, recording five birdies and an eagle on the front side to make the turn in 30. After two more birdies on the back, signed for a 63, good enough for a T4 finish.
-
Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: Had a strong outing in the second tournament of the season, fashioning four rounds in the 60s (64-66-66-65) at Uplands GC to coast to a five-shot win over Blake Sattler. Was two strokes off the pace entering the weekend in Victoria and took a two-shot lead into the final round. From there, he cruised, his final-round 65 the low round of the day. With the win, his first on the Mackenzie Tour, he joined Patrick Newcomb as the only two players to win on both PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and the Mackenzie Tour.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 1: Qualified for the Mackenzie Tour in Santee, Calif., opening with a pair of 68s and finishing 71-69 to capture medalist honors at Carlton Oaks CC, defeating Andrew Levitt by a shot.
2016 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 12th on the Order of Merit, with one victory and seven top-25s in 16 starts.
-
Argentina Classic presentado por NEC: Added one additional top-10, a T6 at the rain-shortened event in November.
-
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Had a dramatic victory at Indura Beach and Golf Resort in early May. Entered the final round leading by three strokes and sank a 25-footer for eagle on the 72nd hole to win by one over Seth Fair. Finished at 16-under 272, shooting even-par on the front nine and 16-under on the back for the week.
-
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: In his first start of the season, had a T13 finish in April.
2015 Season
Missed the cut in all three of his starts in May. An injury limited his playing for the remainder of the season.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status with a T21 finish in January.