Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion 3-4 Years (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
Forme Tour: 2015
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
PGA TOUR: 2018
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2017 Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
2017 Defeated Roberto Díaz, Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega
Personal
- Grew up attending the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, 10 miles from his home in Hilliard, Ohio. Watching PGA TOUR pros and getting autographs inspired him to pursue a PGA TOUR career.
- Father is a firefighter captain for the city of Columbus, Ohio.
- Great grandfather, Leonard Fauver, was a Big-10 wrestling champion and All-American wrestler at Ohio State University.
- Played baseball, soccer and tennis growing up.
- When he was 16, played with Woody Austin in a U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying. Austin gave him a chipping lesson which he has never forgotten.
- Uses a numbered golf ball to match the round he is playing and uses his firefighter dad's coin as his ball marker.
- Supports the Firefighters 4Kids Toy Drive. Mother is a living kidney donor for the Ohio State U. Comprehensive Transplant Center, donating for his Uncle Tom.
Special Interests
- Working out, cooking and going to movies
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 89 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-10s in 20 starts, including two T4s at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet and the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae.
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Carded weekend rounds of 66-68 to finish T4 at 14-under at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. The finish was his second T4 in his last three starts.
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet: Climbed the leaderboard with a final-round 67 en route to a T4 finish in Omaha.
2018 Season
United Leasing & Finance Championship: After playing in the final grouping on Sunday for the first time in his career, ended the United Leasing & Finance Championship at T5.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 25 starts, one win and 10 cuts made. Was 40th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 24th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
Web.com Tour Championship: Recorded his first top-10 since his win at the Club Colombia Championship with a tie for eighth at the Web.com Tour Championship.
Rex Hospital Open: Jumped out to the 36-hole lead at the Rex Hospital Open by one shot but faltered on the weekend with rounds of 75-71 for a T39 finish.
Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega: Defeated Roberto Diaz in a playoff at the Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega for his maiden Tour victory. Holed out for eagle from 101 yards with a 58-degree wedge on the par-5 18th hole to tie Diaz at 13-under par at the end of regulation. After the duo parred the first hole of sudden death, drained a 20-foot birdie on the second extra hole to earn the win in just his fourth career start. The $126,000 check moved him to No. 1 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
2016 Season
Participated in six Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada events and recorded two top-10s.
Niagara Championship: Finished T7 at the Niagara Championship to climb from No. 78 to No. 51 to qualify for the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship.
Cape Breton Open: After missed cuts in first three starts of the season, posted rounds of 69-68 on the weekend at the Cape Breton Open to finish seventh
U.S. Open: Competed in four PGA TOUR events, including the U.S. Open, where he finished T65.
2015 Season
Finished 40th on the Latinoamerica tour Order of Merit, having made just five starts. On the Canadian Tour, was 22nd on the final Order of Merit, with four top-10s and seven top 25s. Only missed two cuts in 12 starts. Played the eGolf Tour in 2013-15 and won twice in 2014 (Palmetto Hall and River Hills).
ATB Financial Classic: Finished T8 at the ATB Financial Classic in Calgary.
Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: Best finish in Canada was T7 at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open, where he posted three sub-par rounds in June.
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: At Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School, shot 67-67-68-74 to finish second and earn exempt status through the first six events.
Lexus Panama Classic presented by World Jewelry Hub: Finished T2 at the Lexus Panama Classic in just second career start.
84 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por Fiber Corp: Finished T9 at the 84th Abierto OSDE del Centro.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: On PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, a T32 finish at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School in Sebring, Fla., granted him low conditional status for the first half of the season.
2014 Season
Won twice on the eGolf Tour, claiming titles at Palmetto Hall Championship and River Hills Championship to finish the year No. 4 on the money list.
2012 Season
Turned pro in May.
Amateur Highlights
- Was first-team All-District and All-Conference in high school all four years. Named All-State, Central District and OCC player of the year in 2007 and 2008.
- Won the 109th Western Amateur in 2011 on the 50th anniversary of Jack Nicklaus' win in the same championship.
- Earned honorable mention Division I PING All-American honors in his senior season of 2011-12 at the University of Arkansas. Was also named to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List and first-team All-SEC that same season. Received other awards including 2010-11 G