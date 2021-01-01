×
Trevor Simsby
Trevor Simsby

Trevor Simsby

United States
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
28
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
University of Washington (2014, Sociology)
College
Carlsbad, California
Birthplace
Trevor Simsby
Trevor Simsby
United StatesUnited States
Trevor Simsby

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

170 lbs

77 kg

October 13, 1992

28

Carlsbad, California

Carlsbad, California

Single

University of Washington (2014, Sociology)

2014

$6,919

Carlsbad, CA, United States

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2015

Personal

  • Attended La Costa Canyon High School in La Costa, Calif.
  • Grew up playing Coronado Municipal GC outside San Diego.
  • Grandfather played professional handball in Denmark. Because of his family history, speaks as he says, "a little bit of Danish."
  • Favorites include the Washington Huskies, Seattle Seahawks, "The Profit" and "Shark Tank." Likes "Home Alone," "Anchorman" and "Stepbrothers" and enjoys the music of Calvin Harris, the books Think and Grow Rich. Is a big fan of Earl Thomas and Russell Wilson.
  • Most famous person he has met is Fred Couples at the University of Washington Husky Golf Center.
  • Was a final-round standard bearer for Rocco Mediate and Geoff Ogilvy at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, a tournament that Mediate lost in a playoff to Tiger Woods.
  • Would like to trade places with Stephen A. Smith for a day so he could "be a sporting encyclopedia." First-tee intro would be "Hall of Fame" by The Script. Dream foursome would include Jamie Sadlowski, Bubba Watson and Angel Cabrera.
  • If not a pro golfer, would be a chef. Says he can make "a mean lemon chicken."
  • Bucket list includes visiting Machu Picchu, Greece and "that 400-yard, par-4 helicopter hole in South Africa."

Special Interests

  • Traveling, exploring new areas, going to the beach

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Made his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut in his lone PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour start of the year, a missed cut at the San Luis Championship in Mexico.

2016 Season

Made two Korn Ferry Tour starts, making the cut at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. Finished T63.

2015 Season

Played in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events. Made the cut in his first two but missed the next 11.

2014 Season

Finished T28 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Was medalist by four shots at the second stage Qualifying Tournament at Murrieta, Calif. Was also medalist at his pre-qualifier in La Quinta, Calif. Won two events on the Golden State Tour (Indian Wells and Battle at Bayonet).