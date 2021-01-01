|
Trevor Simsby
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
October 13, 1992
Birthday
28
AGE
Carlsbad, California
Birthplace
Carlsbad, California
Residence
Single
Family
University of Washington (2014, Sociology)
College
2014
Turned Pro
$6,919
Career Earnings
Carlsbad, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Made his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut in his lone PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour start of the year, a missed cut at the San Luis Championship in Mexico.
2016 Season
Made two Korn Ferry Tour starts, making the cut at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. Finished T63.
2015 Season
Played in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events. Made the cut in his first two but missed the next 11.
2014 Season
Finished T28 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Was medalist by four shots at the second stage Qualifying Tournament at Murrieta, Calif. Was also medalist at his pre-qualifier in La Quinta, Calif. Won two events on the Golden State Tour (Indian Wells and Battle at Bayonet).