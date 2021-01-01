Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour: 2015
Korn Ferry Tour: 2020
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2016 Niagara Championship
Additional Victories (2)
2017 New Hampshire Open
2020 LOCALiQ Series Championship
Personal
- Attended Greenwich (Conn.) High School, the same school that produced Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young.
- Two brothers played college golf, at the University of Connecticut (Stephen) and the University of Hartford (Paul).
- Earliest golf memory was his dad teaching him a swing at PGA National.
- Says if he weren't playing golf, he'd be working on Wall Street. Says, "I'd like the competitive environment."
- First-tee entrance song would be "Iron on Me" by Gucci Mane.
- Favorite course he's played is Winged Foot. Would also like to play St. Andrews and Valderrama.
- Other favorites include the University of Virginia, the New York Yankees, Knicks and Rangers (sports teams), Tom Brady, Derek Jeter and Arnold Schwarzenegger (non-golfers), Candy Crush Saga (app), Gucci Mane (entertainer) and "Dumb & Dumber" (movie).
- Played golf with Donald Trump in the summer of 2014 at Trump's course in New Jersey.
- Wanted to trade places for a day with President Obama because, as he says, he "would like to be president."
- Dream foursome includes his dad and two brothers.
- He was a First Tee member as a kid and grew up playing with his brothers for $3.50 in the Bronx. His parents would caddie for him and his brothers.
- Would like to live in New York someday.
Special Interests
- Art, following the stock markets, working out, reading, anything outdoors, the beach and traveling
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: Stumbled to a final-round 73 at Bolingbrook GC in July to drop into a T10 with seven others.
2020 Season
Won the final event of the LOCALiQ Series season to vault from eighth to second on the final points list. Played in all eight tournaments, opening the season with 16 consecutive under-par rounds and 20 at par or better. Besides his win, lost in a playoff and added one more top-five finish in seven made cuts. Also played in one PGA TOUR tournament, missing the cut.
LOCALiQ Series Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Opened 66-69 to take the 36-hole lead at TPC Sugarloaf. Fired a third-round 68 and entered the final day a stroke behind Trace Crowe. Missed a birdie putt on the 18th hole that would have sealed the victory then watched as Crowe couldn’t make his 12-foot effort that would have forced a playoff, giving him his first 72-hole title since the 2016 Niagara Championship on the Mackenzie Tour. The 600 points he earned vaulted him into second place on the final points list, earning him an invitation to the PGA TOUR’s 2021 Barbasol Championship.
Jacksonville Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Faced a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole of regulation that would have given him the outright victory in Jacksonville had he sunk it. Left the putt short and fell into a playoff with Carson Young and Rowin Caron. On the first extra hole, watched as Caron and Young both hit their approach shots on the par-4 18th hole onto the green. His shot landed long and in the rough. Nearly made his chip then watched as Young won the playoff with a 25-foot birdie putt. Finished T2 with Caron.
The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (LOCALiQ Series): Was in contention going into the final round at Echelon GC after opening with a pair of 67s. Played well on the final day but couldn’t move up the leaderboard with his 3-under 69. That left him T5 with Finland’s Toni Hakula.
2019 Season
Played in 11 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering four top-10 finishes, including one runner-up finish. Finished the season seventh on the Order of Merit to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership after beginning the week in the 13th position.
Canada Life Championship: Led the field with 26 birdies at Highland CC and shot a final-round 63, including a 30 on his back nine, to finish alone in second place at the season-ending, limited-field event. With the showing, managed to move from 13th to seventh on the Order of Merit to earn 2020 Korn Ferry Tour membership.
Mackenzie Investments Open: Made just two bogeys through four rounds and played his final 61 holes at Elm Ridge CC bogey-free. Shot a 64 Saturday and that led to a solo-third-place performance, his best Mackenzie Tour finish of the season.
1932byBateman Open: Played three rounds in the 60s for the third time in his past four events, finishing T6 at Edmonton CC, alongside Jorge Garcia, Stoney Crouch and Zach Cabra.
Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates: Propelled his way up the leaderboard at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley due to a third-round, bogey-free 64, which included an eagle on the final hole. Playing jn the second-to-last group Sunday, shot a final-round 69 to finish alone in fourth place.
2018 Season
Made the cut in all four events played but was barely edged out of 2019 Mackenzie Tour status with a 61st-place Order of Merit finish.
Players Cup: Jumped a tournament-best 53 spots on the Order of Merit after carding a T5, moving to No. 63 from No. 116. The result was his best Mackenzie Tour finish since winning the 2016 Niagara Championship. Was inside the top five on the leaderboard after all four rounds in Winnipeg, including a tie for second after both Thursday and Friday, when he shot 7-under 65 and 5-under 67, respectively.
2017 Season
In five Mackenzie Tour starts, made two cuts and finished the season 138th on the Order of Merit.
New Hampshire Open: At Manchester CC in Bedford, captured the 84th playing of the event in a two-hole playoff. Finished the tournament at 11-under, forcing a playoff with Brett White, who birdied the 18th hole on the last day. After both players made par at Manchester’s 10th hole, he hit his second-shot approach to two feet for a tap-in birdie. When White couldn’t make his 30-foot birdie effort, he had the title and the $10,000 payday.
2016 Season
Missed the first seven events of the season due to a wrist injury. Saw action in four tournaments, starting in August. Made the cut in all four and broke through in a big way, winning for the first time. Finished the year 16th on the Order of Merit.
Niagara Championship: In third start after returning from injury, secured first professional win at the Niagara Championship, outlasting Order of Merit leader Dan McCarthy by one stroke with rounds of 66-67-71-66--270. Shared the 54-hole lead and ultimately birdied the 72nd hole for the title, earning a start in the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship jumping from outside the top 100 to No. 13 in the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Made the cut in all nine starts on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada. Had four top 10s and seven top 25s. Was 31st on the final Order of Merit. Made two Korn Ferry Tour starts, making one cut.
Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: Moved up 17 leaderboard positions on the final day after firing a 7-under 65 at Wildfire GC in Peterborough, Ontario. Finished T10 with five others.
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Enjoyed four rounds in the 60s, including a Sunday, 5-under 66, to T10 with three others at Ottawa’s Hylands GC.
ATB Financial Classic: Had the first of his three T10s, this one coming at the Links of Glen eagles in early August. Opened 66-66 and turned in four rounds in the 60s to tie with Taylor Pendrith and Mike Van Sickle, four shots behind winner Daniel Miernicki.
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Fired four par-or-better rounds at Whitewater GC in July to T9 with Robert S. Karlsson, Chase Marinell, Cameron Peck and Dillon Rust.
2014 Season
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T64 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
