|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Gerardo Ruiz
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
December 11, 1990
Birthday
30
AGE
Puebla, Mexico
Birthplace
Dallas, Texas
Residence
Single
Family
Baylor University 2014, Sports Sales and Sponsorships/Management
College
2014
Turned Pro
$125,730
Career Earnings
Puebla, Mexico
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
2018 Season
2017 Season
Made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2016 Season
Made 12 cuts in 15 starts, collecting one top-10 and seven top-25s to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 36th on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T26 finish at the Peru Q-School in January. Missed the cut at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in November (2014-15 season) on his first career start on the PGA TOUR. Had two top-25s and six cuts made in 11 starts on his first season as a professional on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he finished 85th on the Order of Merit. Named Mexico's Tecate Tour Rookie of the Year after finishing the season ranked 16th on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Turned pro in October. Missed the cut at the Abierto Mexicano on his only start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Amateur Highlights