Gerardo Ruiz
Gerardo Ruiz

Gerardo Ruiz

MexicoMexico
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
Baylor University 2014, Sports Sales and Sponsorships/Management
College
Puebla, Mexico
Birthplace
80
Points Rank (2019)
7,251
Total Points (2019)
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
69.85
Scoring Average (2019)

Performance
Gerardo Ruiz
Gerardo Ruiz
MexicoMexico
Gerardo Ruiz

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

December 11, 1990

Birthday

30

AGE

Puebla, Mexico

Birthplace

Dallas, Texas

Residence

Single

Family

College

Baylor University 2014, Sports Sales and Sponsorships/Management

College

2014

Turned Pro

$125,730

Career Earnings

Puebla, Mexico

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015

Personal

  • Earliest golf memory is playing his first golf tournament at the age of six in September of 1997 and traveling to regional tournaments with dad around Mexico at 7 years old.
  • Has three younger siblings, Sofia, Mariana and Daniel.
  • Graduated from HS at the San Diego School in Puebla, Mexico in 2009.
  • Roger Federer is his favorite athlete outside of golf.
  • His favorite course where he has played is the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.
  • His favorite restaurant is Zuma in Miami and loves Asian food.
  • Snapshat name is @jerryruizbu.
  • "Suits" and "Blacklist" are his top TV shows.
  • Would like to write a book.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2019 Season

  • Canada Life Open: Made his second competitive hole-in-one, doing so on the 17th hole during his third round en-route to a 66, his best score of the week. Finished the tournament with an even-par 72 to close at T9.

2018 Season

  • El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Carded rounds of 71-69-70-69–279 (-9) at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova to finish the week T6 in his home country of Mexico.

2017 Season

Made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Highest finish was a T23 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova.

2016 Season

Made 12 cuts in 15 starts, collecting one top-10 and seven top-25s to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 36th on the Order of Merit.

  • Copa Diners Club International: Best finish was T8 at the Copa Diners Club International in Ecuador.
  • El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA: Made his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour, missing the cut at El Bosque Mexico Championship in April.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Claimed runner-up honors at the Mexico Q-School to secure PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the second consecutive year.

2015 Season

Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T26 finish at the Peru Q-School in January. Missed the cut at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in November (2014-15 season) on his first career start on the PGA TOUR. Had two top-25s and six cuts made in 11 starts on his first season as a professional on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he finished 85th on the Order of Merit. Named Mexico's Tecate Tour Rookie of the Year after finishing the season ranked 16th on the Order of Merit.

  • Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo: Finished T16 again at the Aberto do Brasil in September.
  • Guatemala Stella Artois Open: His top-25s started with a T16 finish at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open in May.

2014 Season

Turned pro in October. Missed the cut at the Abierto Mexicano on his only start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played college golf at Baylor University, where he was named Academic All-American in 2014.
  • Won the 2014 World University Games in Switzerland.