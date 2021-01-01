Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR: 2017
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2018 Lost to Brady Schnell, Scott Pinckney, Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth
National Teams
Personal
- Cousin, Steve Hagy, is a West Point graduate and a Captain in the U.S. Army assigned to the 101st Airborne based at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky.
- If not a golfer, would work at a private-equity firm in San Francisco. Would like to be featured in the Wall Street Journal should running a successful career be in his near or distant future.
- Follows University of California sports teams and the Los Angeles Lakers.
- Enjoys the Zac Brown Band, Mexican food and anything involving breakfast.
- Motto is "It always seems impossible until someone does it."
- Perfect morning on a day off is a cup of coffee, with the Wall Street Journal in hand.
- Bucket list include sky diving, backpacking the Pacific Crest Trail and visiting the Great Wall in China.
Special Interests
- Fishing, hiking, camping, basketball
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- The Honda Classic: Got into the field at The Honda Classic as an alternate the day prior to the first round and went on to finish solo-second, earning the first runner-up and second top-five of his PGA TOUR career. Shot a bogey-free 62 in the second round, the first sub-63 score of his career. Celebrated his 30th birthday on Sunday of tournament week.
- The American Express: Held a one-stroke lead after the first round of The American Express before finishing T21. Marked his second 18-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR and first since the 2017 RBC Canadian Open (T5).
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
The Honda Classic: Got into the field at The Honda Classic as an alternate the day prior to the first round and went on to finish solo-second, earning the first runner-up and second top-five of his PGA TOUR career. Shot a bogey-free 62 in the second round, the first sub-63 score of his career. Celebrated his 30th birthday on Sunday of tournament week.
-
The American Express: Held a one-stroke lead after the first round of The American Express before finishing T21. Marked his second 18-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR and first since the 2017 RBC Canadian Open (T5).
2019 Season
Played in just 13 events due to a back injury, making one cut and finishing the season No. 253 in the FedExCup standings, but earned one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards available through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 3 on the Finals points list. Also entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with 11 starts available to earn 335 points to equal No. 125 on the 2017-18 FedExCup points list (Seamus Power/377 points).
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded weekend rounds of 65-64 to finish T2 at 18-under at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. Birdied his final two holes but fell one shot shy of winner Matthew NeSmith.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Held a share of the 54-hole lead in Columbus before finishing T5. The result secured his spot in The Finals 25.
2018 Season
Due to a wrist injury, in which orthopedic surgeons recommended months of rest, did not play on the PGA TOUR following the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Season included just two made cuts in three starts, led by a T18 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Major Medical Extension category with 24 available starts to earn 338 points to equal No. 125 (Seamus Power/377) on the 2017-18 FedExCup points list to retain eligibility for the remainder of the season. Made four rehab starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a playoff loss at the Wichita Open and T4 at the Ellie Mae Classic.
-
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Carded four sub-70 rounds at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae to finish the week T4.
-
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Picked up a T2 at the Wichita Open is his second tournament back from a wrist injury. Posted a final-round 64 to get into a playoff with Brady Schnell and Scott Pinckney. Tied Schnell on the first extra hole with a birdie on the 18th. Lost on the second hole of sudden death when Schnell made birdie. The tie for second was a career-best on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2017 Season
PGA TOUR rookie advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs on the strength of six top-25 finishes in 25 starts through the Wyndham Championship.
-
THE NORTHERN TRUST: Missed the cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, to end his season ranked 113th in the final standings.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Shared first-round lead at RBC Canadian Open with Hudson Swafford after opening-round 65 (-7). Posted first top-10 and career-best finish in 33rd start on TOUR with a T5 at Glen Abbey following rounds of 65-68-69-68–270 (-18).
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 19 starts, five top-10s and 11 cuts made. Was 41st in the final priority-ranking order. Locked up his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a 19th-place finish on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list. On the PGA TOUR, made it to the weekend in both starts.
-
Digital Ally Open: Recorded his fifth top-10 of the season at the Digital Ally Open with a ninth-place finish, posting four rounds of 67 or better.
-
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Played in the final group on Saturday at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae after opening with rounds of 65-63 to get within four shots of leader Stephan Jaeger. Fell down the leaderboard with a 3-under 67 in the third round but vaulted back up into T3 with a final-round 64 for his third top-five of the season.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Picked up his third top-10 of the season at the Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna. Shot a final-round 65 and finished solo-fourth.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Took the 54-hole lead by one shot at the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation, but lost his lead with a double bogey on the 11th, finishing in solo-fifth for his first career top-five.
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Played in the final group at the United Leasing & Finance Championship but closed with rounds of 78-75 to fall to T36.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA: Posted his first career top-10 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship with a T8 finish.
-
Valspar Championship: Finished T69 at the Valspar Championship.
-
Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T43 at the Farmers Insurance Open.
2015 Season
Played in seven Korn Ferry Tour events, making four cuts. Had two top-25s. Finished 133rd on the Regular Season money list. On the PGA TOUR, missed six cuts in eight starts.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Finished T21 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open.
-
Brasil Champions presented by HSBC: T19 in the Brasil Champions.
-
Puerto Rico Open: A T15 at the Puerto Rico Open his best showing among two made cuts.
2014 Season
Played in three Korn Ferry Tour events, making one cut. Made one start on PGA TOUR Canada.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Did not advance to December's Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Final Stage, thus did not have Tour status in 2015.
-
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Finished T29 at the Cape Bretton Classic.
-
Nova Scotia Open: T40 at the Nova Scotia Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Numerous awards and honors in golf college while at the University of California-Berkeley include winning the Byron Nelson Award in 2014 and being named a Ping first-team All-American that year. Was named to the second team in 2013 and was an honorable-me
- Was a member of the University of California teams that advanced to the NCAA Championship in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014. The Bears finished T3 in 2012 and 2013 in the event's match-play finale. Was a member of 25 California team tournament stroke-play vict
- Was a semifinalist in the U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills in 2012, losing to eventual-champion Steven Fox.