|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Andrew Dorn
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
185 lbs
83 kg
Weight
July 24, 1992
Birthday
29
AGE
Cincinnati, Ohio
Birthplace
Cincinnati, Ohio
Residence
Single
Family
Coastal Carolina University (2015, Finance)
College
2015
Turned Pro
$63,951
Career Earnings
West Chester, OH, United States
City Plays From
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 44th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making six cuts and registering one top-10. Ended the season No. 59 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
2018 Season
Made nine Mackenzie Tour cuts in 11 starts, finishing the season with four top-25 finishes and a 31st-place spot on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, playing in the News Sentinel Open and finishing T44.
Amateur Highlights