×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Andrew Dorn
Andrew Dorn

Andrew Dorn

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
185 lbs
83 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2015
Turned Pro
Coastal Carolina University (2015, Finance)
College
Cincinnati, Ohio
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
185 lbs
83 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2015
Turned Pro
Coastal Carolina University (2015, Finance)
College
Cincinnati, Ohio
Birthplace
30
Points Rank
3,209
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
70.00
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Andrew Dorn
Andrew Dorn
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Andrew Dorn

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

185 lbs

83 kg

Weight

July 24, 1992

Birthday

29

AGE

Cincinnati, Ohio

Birthplace

Cincinnati, Ohio

Residence

Single

Family

Coastal Carolina University (2015, Finance)

College

2015

Turned Pro

$63,951

Career Earnings

West Chester, OH, United States

City Plays From

Special Interests

  • Fishing, working out, Cincinnati Bengals

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club: Recovered with a third-round, 1-over 73 to shoot a closing 66 to move into a T10 with four others at Jennings Mill CC in late-June.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club: Recovered with a third-round, 1-over 73 to shoot a closing 66 to move into a T10 with four others at Jennings Mill CC in late-June.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 44th on the points list.

  • LOCALiQ Series Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Entered the final round within striking distance of leader Trace Crowe but fired a disappointing, 1-over 73 at TPC Sugarloaf in mid-November. His 6-under total left him T8 with Hayden Shieh, Patrick Newcomb, David Sanders and Carson Young.
  • Savannah Golf Championship: Carded an opening-round 63 at the Savannah Golf Championship to claim the 18-hole lead before finishing the week T43 at 11-under 277.

2019 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making six cuts and registering one top-10. Ended the season No. 59 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

  • Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: Made seven birdies en-route to second-round 64 at Uplands GC in Victoria, British Columbia. Broke 70 each round of the event, finishing at 11-under to place T6 with three others.

2018 Season

Made nine Mackenzie Tour cuts in 11 starts, finishing the season with four top-25 finishes and a 31st-place spot on the Order of Merit.

  • Staal Foundation Open presented by tbaytel: Finished one stroke off the course record in the final round, with a bogey-free 63, including a 30 on the back nine. Went on to finish T6. The event was his second top-10 of the season, and the 17-under total tied his lowest score, relative to par, on the Mackenzie Tour this season.
  • GolfBC Championship: Picked up his first top-10 in his career, posting a fourth-place finish at Gallagher's Canyon G&CC in Kelowna. Enjoyed four rounds in the 60s, including a 65-66 finish.
  • the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Made his PGA TOUR debut as a professional, making the cut at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio, opening and closing with under-par rounds to T62.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Received status through the first four events of the Mackenzie Tour season after a T9 finish at Q-School USA East.

2016 Season

Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, playing in the News Sentinel Open and finishing T44.

Amateur Highlights

  • Made his PGA TOUR debut, qualifying for the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst's No. 2 Course, where rounds of 79-80 left him below the cutline.
  • Three-time All-Big South Conference selection (2013-15), competing for Coastal Carolina University. Qualified for two NCAA regionals as an individual and finished his college career with a 73.93 scoring average.