JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
PGA TOUR: 2016
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2016 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2015 United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI
Personal
- Smylie is a family name, not a nickname (grandmother's cousin, 1971 Georgia Tech All-American defensive end, Smylie Gebhart).
- Grandfather (Alan Kaufman) is a former golf coach at University of Alabama-Birmingham and one-time coach of Graeme McDowell.
- Was point guard on his state championship basketball team in 2009, his junior year.
- Started Kids vs. Cancer with his younger brother, Luckie, a charity that helps combat cancer in children.
- Helped raise awareness and money, along with other LSU graduates, in support of those affected by the Louisiana floods in the summer of 2016.
- Was a freshman on LSU golf team when John Peterson and Andrew Loupe were seniors and followed their lead in terms of commitment and work ethic. "I learned what hard work really was, from those two guys."
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Made the cut in three of 22 starts during the season, highlighted by a T4 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, to finish No. 200 in the FedExCup standings (74 points). Withdrew from A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier with an inflamed left elbow and did not make another start. Entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Minor Medical Extension category with five available starts to earn 303 FedExCup points and match No. 125 Seamus Power's 377 from the 2018 standings.
Sanderson Farms Championship: Closed with a 4-under 68 in the final round, including three birdies on the back nine, to claim a share of fourth place in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Fired a first-round 5-under 67 to position himself one shot off the 18-hole lead.
2017 Season
Claimed three top-25 finishes in 26 starts, highlighted by a T5 at the Wells Fargo Championship. Unable to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, ended his season after the Wyndham Championship at No. 141 in the FedExCup standings.
Wells Fargo Championship: After seven missed cuts in his last eight starts, finished T5 at the Wells Fargo Championship, three shots behind winner Brian Harman. Closed with a 68 at Eagle Point Golf Club for his only top-10 of the season.
2016 Season
In his rookie season, was one of seven rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs with four top-10 finishes in 25 regular season starts, including a victory in the second event of season at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Was No. 33 heading into third FedExCup Playoffs event but T56 at BMW Championship contributed to missing the TOUR Championship, ending the season at No. 43 in the standings.
BMW Championship: T56 at BMW Championship contributed to missing the TOUR Championship.
The Open Championship: Missed the cut at Royal Troon in The Open Championship.
Quicken Loans National: Following a missed cut in his third major appearance at the U.S. Open, notched his fourth top-10 of the season the following week at the Quicken Loans National. Earned his first trip to The Open Championship based on his FedExCup ranking at the conclusion of the Quicken Loans National.
World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: In his first start in a World Golf Championships event, finished T8 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, marking his third top-10 of the season.
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Carded a final-round 10-under 61 (which came 2Â½ hours before the final group holed out) to finish the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at 16-under 268, winning on the PGA TOUR for the first time by one stroke over six players. In the process, he became the 10th player since 2000 to post his first career victory at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, joining Phil Tataurangi (2002), Andre Stolz (2004), Wes Short, Jr. (2005), Troy Matteson (2006), George McNeill (2007), Marc Turnesa (2008), Martin Laird (2009), Kevin Na (2011) and Ben Martin (2014-15). His closing-61 (equaling the best final round ever in Las Vegas) marked the lowest finish on TOUR by a winner since Tommy Gainey closed the 2012 McGladrey Classic with a 10-under 60. His final-round, seven-stroke, come-from-behind victory marked the largest in Las Vegas and the largest on TOUR since Gainey came from the same number back to win in Sea Island in 2012. Joined Emiliano Grillo (Frys.com Open) as rookie winners to start the season, marking the first back-to-back rookie winners on TOUR since 2011 when Charl Schwartzel won the Masters and Brendan Steele won the Valero Texas Open. The victory came in his fifth career PGA TOUR start (second as a member) at age 23 years, 10 months, 25 days, making him the fifth consecutive winner under age 30 to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open moved to a 72-hole event in 2004 (12 events), he became the first champion who failed to record all four rounds in the 60s, carding scores of 67-72-68-61 for the week.
Frys.com Open: Claimed his first top-10 finish, a T10, in his first start as a PGA TOUR member at the Frys.com Open. Opened and closed with 4-under 68s to finish at 11-under 277 in the season's first event.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 20 starts, one win, a runner-up, five top-10s, seven top-25s and 10 cuts made. Led the Tour in Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage (37.2 percent). Was 13th in the final priority-ranking order. Missed the cut in his first three starts as a member to open the season, then recorded back-to-back T4s. Finished the Regular Season sixth on the money list to secure his PGA TOUR card for the first time.
Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: Made one more Finals cut, a T43 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run.
Hotel Fitness Championship: In the first of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, finished T10 at the Hotel Fitness Championship, highlighted by a third-round 65, where he made 11 birdies, one short of tying the Korn Ferry Tour all-time record.
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: In August, solidified his standing on the money list with a runner up at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Positioned himself for a Sunday run with a bogey-free 65 Saturday that assured him a spot in the final pairing. Started the final round birdie-birdie and cut Dawie van der Walt's lead in half. Turned up the heat on the inward nine with an eagle on the par-5 11th hole. Bogeyed two of the next three but responded with a birdie at the last hole to break out of a four-way tie and grab solo second.
Barbasol Championship: Played the Barbasol Championship in July as a sponsor exemption. Finished T66.
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Earned his first career title in only his sixth start with a five-shot win at the United Leasing Championship in early May. Matched the Victoria National GC course record with an 8-under 64 in Saturday's third round and grabbed a four-shot lead after 54 holes. Chalked up three consecutive birdies starting at the second hole Sunday to increase his lead to eight shots over his nearest challenger. Was never in serious danger of losing the lead the rest of the day. Stumbled on the back nine with double bogeys at Nos. 12 and 16 and saw his lead drop to four strokes briefly. Late bogeys by others resulted in his winning margin. Picked up a check for $108,000 and moved from No. 28 to No. 4 on the money list through eight of 21 regular-season events. Became the third rookie winner and sixth first-time winner on Tour this season.
El Bosque Mexico Championship: Finished T4 at the and El Bosque Mexico Championship. Was four off the lead after 54 holes lead. Made three final-round bogeys that derailed his run at victory.
Shell Houston Open: The next day, he successfully Monday-qualified for the PGA TOUR's Shell Houston Open. Shot rounds of 73-72 at the GC of Houston later that week to miss the cut.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Finished T4 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Opened with 71-68 in Louisiana and was T43 after 36 holes. Had an eagle-birdie-birdie run on Nos. 7-9 on Saturday, leading to a 66. Added another 66 on Sunday that included a second eagle in as many days on the par-5 7th hole.
2014 Season
Won one event on the Hopkins Tour (Crystal Lakes Classic).
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T67 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open. Missed the cut in his first PGA TOUR start at Pinehurst.
Amateur Highlights
- Named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll team each year between 2011-14.
- In 2008, won the USGA-AJGA Presidents' Youth Leadership Award.
- Was the 2011 Alabama State Amateur champion.