Wade Binfield
Wade Binfield

Wade Binfield

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 3  in
191 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2010
Turned Pro
Clayton State (2010, History)
College
Charlottesville, Virginia
Birthplace
147
The 25 Rank
184
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.91
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

Personal

  • Worked as a substitute high school teacher from 2010-2014.
  • Dream foursome would include Bobby Jones, Franklin D. Roosevelt and his dad.
  • Braves, Cardinals, Penguins and Florida Gators fan.
  • Always uses a numbered ball that correlates to the round of the tournament.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 55 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded seven top-25 finishes in 23 starts, including two season-best T9 finishes at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at the Abaco Club and the Savannah Golf Championship. Finished 70th in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

  • Savannah Golf Championship: Opened with three consecutive rounds in the 60s to earn his second T9 finish of the season.
  • The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Competing on a sponsor's exemption, opened with a 4-under 68 in windy conditions and finished T9 at 1-under 287. With the top-25, earned entry into the next tournament, the Country Club de Bogota Championship.

2018 Season

  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Playing in the Utah Championship as a sponsor's exemption, finished T15 to earn a spot in the Pinnacle Bank Championship field.

2017 Season

Qualified for the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship thanks to four top-25 finishes, ending the year 46th on the Order of Merit.

  • Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Finished T3 at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship, where he closed with a 5-under-par 65 to shoot four rounds in the 60s and finish three strokes back of the winning score.
  • GolfBC Championship: Posted a T9 at the GolfBC Championship.

2015 Season

Played 12 events, with eight made cuts and three top 25s.

  • National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Posted his best finish, a T5, at the National Capital Open capitalizing on four under-par rounds punctuated by matching weekend 65s at Hylands GC.
  • Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Second top 25 (T16) came at the Staal Foundation Open in Thunder Bay.
  • SIGA Dakota Dunes Open: At the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open, was T4 at the turn. A disastrous Saturday-round 76 moved him down the leaderboard to T155. Recovered nicely Sunday with a final-round 67 and a T19 finish.
  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Florida: Finished T13 at the Florida Qualifying Tournament, with rounds of 69-72-63-69.