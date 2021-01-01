|
Wade Binfield
Full Name
6 ft, 3 in
191 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
January 23, 1987
Birthday
34
AGE
Charlottesville, Virginia
Birthplace
Fayetteville, Georgia
Residence
Single
Family
Clayton State (2010, History)
College
2010
Turned Pro
$237,110
Career Earnings
Fayetteville, GA, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 55 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded seven top-25 finishes in 23 starts, including two season-best T9 finishes at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at the Abaco Club and the Savannah Golf Championship. Finished 70th in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2018 Season
2017 Season
Qualified for the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship thanks to four top-25 finishes, ending the year 46th on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Played 12 events, with eight made cuts and three top 25s.