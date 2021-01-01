Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
International Victories (2)
-
2017 Kolon Korea Open [Kor]
-
2017 T-Up GSwing Mega Open [Kor]
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
T-Up GSwing Mega Open: Added a second Korean Tour title in September, winning the T-Up GSwing Mega Open thanks to scores of 64-65-64-67, good for a two-shot triumph over Jeonghyeob Hyun and Sungjae Im.
-
The Open Championship: His victory in the Kolon Korea Open gave him a spot in The Open Championship for his first major championship appearance. He missed the cut.
-
Kolon Korea Open: Broke through in a big way, winning the Kolon Korea Open in June. Rounds of 69-68-70-70 led to a 11-under finish, tying him with Giwhan Kim at the end of regulation. Went on to defeat Kim in a playoff.
-
Asian Tour: Made nine Asian Tour starts, with a T2 at the Yeangder Heritage in April his top finish. Opened with an even-par 72 then added rounds of 66-68-68, tying with Malaysia's Gavin Green, two shots behind winner Shiv Kapu.
2016 Season
Played a greatly reduced schedule but still was able to finish 35th on the Order of Merit in only five appearances. Made the cut in all five. A tie for 36th was his worst showing and a third-place effort his best.
-
Leopalace21 Myanmar Open: Enjoyed his first top-10 of the year when he T8 at the Leopalace21 Myanmar Open in February. Moved from a tie for 19th when the final round began into a T8 following a Sunday 68.
-
Nanjing Open: Held the 54-hole Sunning Estate Nanjing Zhongshan Open following a 69-68-68 start at Nanjing Zhongshan International GC. It was only his second end-of-round lead in his PGA TOUR China career. On the final day, could only muster an even-par 72 that included late bogeys at Nos. 16 and 17 that ruined any hope he had of winning. Eventually finished third, three shots behind winner Zecheng Dou. The third-place effort was his 10th career top-10 and his career-best finish, bettering a pair of T4s he had in 2015. The ¥81,600 was also a career-best.
-
Asian Tour Qualifying School presented by Sports Authority of Thailand: Went to the Asian Tour Qualifying Tournament at Springfield Royal CC and Imperial Lakeview GC in Hua Hin, Thailand, and earned medalist honors, defeating the United States' Dodge Kemmer by a stroke. Opened with a tournament-low 63 and led from start to finish. Held off Kemmer, who fired a final-round 65, by turning in a 67 of his own.
2015 Season
-
Hainan Open: Added another top-10 a week later, finishing T5 at the Hainan Open in Sanya. Made an early run at the leaders, with three birdies and six pars on his front nine in the final round. Added another birdie on No. 10 before his putter went cold and he made three back-nine bogeys, ending his hopes of a title.
-
Nine Dragons Open: Turned in a T5 at the Nine Dragons Open in mid-November. Only a 2-over 74 in the third round kept him from truly contending. Bookend 70s in the opening and closing rounds kept him in the mix all week, allowing him to record his third consecutive top-10 and fourth in five starts.
-
Chongqing Open: Finished T10 with six others at the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open in mid-October. Fired a pair of 70s on the weekend at Nanshan KingRun GC.
-
Lushan Open: Put together a solid start to the Lushan Open in early October. Was 7-under through 54 holes and tied for second, a stroke off Sejun Yoon's lead. Could only manage a 1-over 71 on the final day at Lushan International GC in Jiujiang to drop into a T4 with Rohan Blizard, three shots behind winner Bryden Macpherson.
2014 Season
-
Cadillac Championship: Finished inside the top-10 for a third consecutive tournament while garnering his first top-five performance. Was T5 at the Cadillac Championship in September, with four par-or-better rounds at Qinghe Bay GC.
-
Chateau Junding Penglai Open: Added a second consecutive top-10 when he T9 at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open. Shot a third-round 66.
-
Yunnan Open: Had four under-par rounds at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open (66-70-68-70) to finish at 14-under, good for his first top-10 of the season. Finished T7 at Yulongwan GC in early August.
-
Buick Open: Added a T17 at the Buick Open in Guangzhou, with three 71s and a second-round 74.
-
Mission Hills Haikou: Fired a 7-under 65, the low score of the final round, to finish 11th at the regular season's first event, the Mission Hills Haikou Open. Was 10-under on the weekend after opening 4-over (73-75).
-
Kolon Korea Open: Was in position to make a final-round run at the OneAsia Tour's Kolon Korea Open in late-October. Was 1-under with 18 holes to play, but on the final day, split between Sunday and Monday due to fog, shot a 6-over 77 to fall into a T14 with Rory Hie, Jun Won Park and In Choon Hwang.
-
Haikou Qualifying Tournament: Finished T14 at the Haikou Qualifying Tournament for the PGA TOUR China Series, earning fully-exempt status for the circuit's inaugural season. Opened 72-72 before finishing 73-74 at Mission Hills GC's Sandbelt Trails Course.
-
Nanshan China Masters: Entered the final round of the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters in second place, a stroke behind China's Hao Tong Li. During blustery conditions Sunday, shot an 8-over 79 a day after firing a 6-under 65 to get into contention. Dropped into a T8 with Sang Yeop Lee and Jin Ho Choi, 10 shots behind Li's winning score.