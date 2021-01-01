JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR China: 2014
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
- Favorite professional sports team is the San Diego Chargers.
- Favorite restaurants are In & Out and Portillo's.
- Would be a golf coach if he weren't a professional golfer.
- Most famous person he has met was Gary Player at the Medalist Club when he was playing golf for Northwestern.
- Best sporting event attended was the Ohio State vs. Northwestern football game in 2013 because of the awesome atmosphere.
- Dream foursome would include Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
- Not many people know that he has a full Chinese name and speaks Chinese fluently.
- Favorite city is Chicago.
- Majored in communication studies at Northwestern.
- Born in Taichung, Chinese Taipei, but also lived in Australia before his family moved to Southern California.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
ICTSI Sherwood Hills Classic: In April recorded a T10 at the ICTSI Sherwood Hills Classic, tying with four others in Cavite, Philippines.
PGM UMW Championship: Shot a final-round 67 at the Asian Development Tour's PGM UMW Championship at Templer Park CC to finish sixth, five shots behind winner Shunyua Takeyasu in Selangor, Malaysia in early February.
2015 Season
In his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season, played in 14 events, making five cuts. Finished 16th on the money list. Returned to the Ping An Bank China Tour - PGA TOUR China Series in September to complete the year. Finished 36th on the final Order of Merit. Enjoyed two top-10s, making the cut in six of his seven tournaments.
Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild: Top performance of the season was a T53 at the Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship in March.
Lushan Open: Had a top-10 finish in mid-October, at the Lushan Open. Went to the back nine in the final round at 6-under and in the mix among the leaders. But back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11, followed by two more bogeys, on Nos. 16 and 18, dropped him from contention and into an eighth-place finish.
Yulongwan Yunnan Open: With a 68-65 start at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open in early October, was tied for third, four shots behind halfway leader Gunn Charoenkul. Played solid golf on the weekend but could never really get going, shooting a 3-under 70-71 to T6 with Masamichi Ito, Yi Cao and David McKenzie at 14-under
2014 Season
Played in all 12 PGA TOUR China Series' tournaments and finished the season fourth on the Order of Merit to earn his 2015 Korn Ferry Tour membership. Enjoyed one victory, a runner-up performance and two other top-10s.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T54 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, shooting a final-round 65 to move up the leaderboard.
Sanya Hainan Open: Played 2-under on the weekend at the Hainan Open a week later to T13 with three others at Luhuitou GC.
Nine Dragons Open: Turned in a solid performance at the Nine Dragons Open in Jiaxing in November. Made a late charge trying to catch Lucas Lee and amateur Cheng Jin. Eventually finished runner-up to Jin but cashed first-place money ¥216,000 as the best-finishing professional in the field. Moved to No. 3 on the Order of Merit with two tournaments to play.
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: At the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open in his next start, saw his streak of consecutive under-par rounds end at 10 when he shot a third-round, 1-over 73 at Yishan GC. Came back in the final round with an even-par 72 to finish solo ninth for his third consecutive top-10. Only Xin Jun Zhang has also made three top-10s to begin the PGA TOUR China Series' season.
Buick Open: Took a share of the first-round lead at the Buick Open, held the lead outright after a second-round 66 and never relinquished his advantage the rest of the way, playing bogey-free golf on Sunday to defeat amateur Ze Cheng Dou by three shots. Only made four bogeys all week at Dragon Lake GC's Asian Games Course. His four-under par Buick Open rounds gave him eight consecutive under-par rounds to begin his PGA TOUR China Series' career, and the victory, worth ¥216,000, moved him to the top of the Order of Merit after two weeks.
CIPUTRA Golfpreneur Tournament: In mid-August, at the Asian Development Tour's Golfpreneur Tournament in Indonesia, opened 72-71 then followed with consecutive 69s at Damai Indah GC's BSD Course to T18 with England's Peter Richardson.
Mission Hills Haikou: In the PGA TOUR Series inaugural event, opened with a 5-under 67 at the Mission Hills Haikou Open to take a share of the first-round lead with J.H. Wang and Tian Yuan. Was 4-under the rest of the way to T6 with Todd Baek.
Spring Series-Final Event: Won in early April on the All American Gateway Tour's final event of the Spring Series at Ocotillo GC in Arizona, closing with a final-round 67 that was enough to get him into a playoff with Ryan Dillon and Andrew Yun. On the first extra hole, he made an up-and-down par that the other two players couldn't match. The victory came after he began the final round four shots behind leader Zahkai Brown.
China QT CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Qualified for the PGA TOUR China Series as a conditional member with rounds of 73-79-71-74, good for a T28 at the first Qualifying Tournament in Shenzhen at the CTS Tycoon GC's D&Y Course in March.
Winter Tournament 2: In January on the All American Gateway Tour in Arizona, was T23 at the Winter Tournament 2 at Papago GC.
2013 Season
At the Fall Sponsorship Event on the All American Gateway Tour, finished T18 at the Arizona State Karsten GC. Next made cut was a T33 at the Fall Tournament 1, also at the ASU Karsten GC. Had a nice showing at the Fall Tournament 3, finishing T14 with Ray Beaufils, Tom Glissmeyer and Michael Wog II. Shot rounds of 70-70-69. At Fall Tournament 5, at Troon North's Monument Course, was two strokes off John Catlin and Chan Kim's lead going into the final round. Shot a 2-over 74 to eventually T13 with Riley Arp, Shane Smith and Kevin Spooner.