Personal
- Attended Rio Rancho (New Mexico) High School, in suburban Albuquerque.
- Earliest golf memories include winning several father-son tournaments with his dad.
- Says if he weren't a professional golfer he would devote his time to helping underprivileged and disabled children.
- Biggest thrill in golf was winning his professional debut, at the 2011 New Mexico Open. Biggest thrill away from golf was getting engaged (May 2, 2015).
- Favorite course he's played is Pasatiempo GC in Santa Cruz, Calif. Also enjoys Eugene CC in Oregon and would like to play Augusta National.
- Favorite college teams are New Mexico State and Alabama, and his favored pro teams include the San Francisco 49ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
- Likes to visit Montreal and says his favorite sporting event he attended was the 2014 RBC Canadian Open in Montreal, his first career start in a PGA TOUR event.
- Enjoys ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, watching "Sons of Anarchy" and eating at P.F. Chang's.
- Likes to go to the gym to work out.
- Has been dealing with the speech disorder of stuttering since he was a child and enjoys helping children with similar issues.
- Dream foursome would include his dad, his grandpa and Jesus Christ.
- Favorite food is green chili.
Special Interests
- Weight training, soccer, basketball
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 106 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best T7 at the Savannah Golf Championship.
Savannah Golf Championship: Used three rounds in the 60s to gain a share of the 54-hole lead before closing with 73 for a T7 finish, his first top-10 of the year.
2018 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making eight cuts and recording three top-10 finishes. Closed the year No. 24 on the Order of Merit, gaining an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and 2019 Mackenzie Tour status.
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished T3 at 25-under 263, including a third-round 9-under 63. With the top-10 finish, earned 12 guaranteed starts in 2019 on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Played four consecutive rounds in the 60s, including a front-nine 31 Sunday in London to shoot 65 and finish in eighth place.
ATB Financial Classic: After three consecutive rounds in the 60s, made nine birdies Sunday to shoot 63, matching his career-low round on Tour. Finished in sole possession of fourth place for his second top-10 of the season.
Osprey Valley Open: Posted rounds of 64-70-67-68–a scorecard that included two different four-consecutive-birdie streaks–to finish solo fifth, for his fourth Mackenzie Tour top-10 in 19 career appearances.
2017 Season
Finished at No. 99 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list. Recorded three top-25 finishes in 21 starts.
LECOM Health Challenge: Best finish was a T12, with weekend rounds of 67-68 in Findley Lake, N.Y.
2016 Season
Made 12 cuts in 23 Korn Ferry Tour events and posted seven top-25s. Entered the final week of the Regular Season No. 75 on the money list and carded a final-round 64 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to secure his 2017 Tour card.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, one runner-up, five top-25s and eight cuts made. Was 70th on the combined final money list. Would make his next three cuts, with the latter two resulting in T12 and T16 finishes, in Mexico and the BMW Charity Pro-Am, respectively, to get to No. 18 on the money list. August ended with four missed cuts, dropping him to 55th in earnings on the Regular Season money list. Missed the cut in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events.
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Shot 64 in the first round in Wichita in June only to be DQ'd the following day when it was determined he had signed an incorrect first-round scorecard (should have signed for a 65).
Brasil Champions presented by HSBC: Opened the tournament in Brazil with rounds of 66-70. Reeled off five consecutive birdies Saturday to begin his third round, followed by seven consecutive pars. Added two more birdies on the back nine (Nos. 13-14) before finishing with four pars to complete a bogey-free 64. Birdied four of his first five holes on Sunday en route to a 5-under 66 to finish T2 with six others.
2014 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 12 starts during his rookie season on the Mackenzie Tour and had three top-10 finishes. Earned an exemption into the PGA TOUR's RBC Canadian Open as the No. 2 player in the Order of Merit through the Staal Foundation Open. Missed the cut by one at Royal Montreal GC. Would go on to finish No. 3 on the Order of Merit, securing conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2015 season.
The Players Cup: Earned his first win of the year. Held a two-stroke lead entering the final round after opening with rounds of 70-66-68 and closing with a 71 to win by one stroke over Matt Hill and Ricky McDonald. Two-putted from 75 feet on the 72nd hole to secure the victory. Moved to second on the Order of Merit, with his third top-10 finish in five starts.
The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Scores of 66-66 in the second and third rounds led to a third-place Mackenzie Tour finish in Edmonton, six shots behind champion Joel Dahmen. Carded second top-10 finish in three starts.
Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: In second event of the Mackenzie Tour season, finished T2, with rounds of 67-64-69-69, one stroke behind champion Josh Persons.
2012 Season
NorthStone Open: Entered the final round of eGolf Tour's NorthStone Open with a two-stroke lead, lost it briefly but battled back to post a final-round 68 for his first win in his rookie year.
2011 Season
Santa Ana Star Casino New Mexico Open: Set a tournament record, 20-under 190, to win the Santa Ana Star Casino New Mexico Open in his professional debut.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a two-time Academic All-American at New Mexico State University. Was named 2010 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year after a victory at the WAC Championship. Was a finalist for the Byron Nelson Award.
- Was also a state champion and a four-time All-State selection during his days at Rio Rancho High School.