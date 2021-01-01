JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
Forme Tour: 2015
PGA TOUR China: 2019
Personal
- Supports Putts for Pets charity in his college town of Stillwater, Okla.
- Favorite city to visit is Kansas City, and his favorite vacation spot is the British Virgin Islands. Top band is Seattle's Minus the Bear. Favorite athlete is Kevin Durant, and he is a big fan of the Indianapolis Colts.
- Mother, Liz, played college golf at San Jose State.
- Is an accomplished skateboarder.
- Founded and operates The Hangry Project, a charitable initiative that provides food and a safe environment for kids who enjoy skateboarding. The Hangry Project is a sponsor to Phipps Park in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Special Interests
- Wakeboarding, Indianapolis Colts
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Posted his first top-10 of the campaign, a T10 with five others at Harbor Hills CC in early October. Shot three rounds in the 60s, including a final-round, 5-under 65.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments, making three cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 54th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in 13 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his first season on that circuit. Recorded five top-10s among his nine made cuts. Closed the year 15th on the Order of Merit to easily retain his 2020 playing privileges. Played in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event.
Haikou Classic: Finished T3 at 13-under (68-66-68-69) in Haikou, with Australia’s James Marchesani and Chinese Taipei’s Weihsuan Wang. Played in the final group Sunday with Chiehpo Lee and eventual champion Quincy Quek.
Guangzhou Open: After an opening-round 5-under 64, carded a 68 to finish at 6-under and in a tie for third with five other players at the weather-shortened tournament.
Huangshan Championship: Was 6-under through his first 9 holes at the Huangshan Championship before play was suspended due to weather. Went on to card an opening round 4-under 68, followed by rounds of 70-73 to finish tied for ninth at the 54-hole event at Hidden Tiger GC.
Nantong Championship: Had a great start to his tournament, taking the first-round lead after a PGA TOUR-Series China career-low 64. After the 8-under open, he was only 4-under the rest of the way, eventually finishing T4 with Michael Perras while recording his second PGA TOUR Series-China top-10.
Beijing Championship: Picked up his first career PGA TOUR Series-China top-10. After an opening, 1-under 71, shot back-to-back 68s and a final-round 70 to T9.
2018 Season
Played in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making nine cuts and recording one top-10. Finished 54th on the final Order of Merit.
Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in June, defeating Michael Davan and losing to eventual champion Toni Hakula in the second round.
Quito Open presentado por Diners Club: Posted his first top-10 finish of the campaign, thanks to a trio of sub-par rounds, including a 2-under-par 69 on the final day.
2017 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 19th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in 14 of 16 starts, recording three top-10s and four other top-25s. Finished T40 at the LECOM Health Challenge in his only Korn Ferry Tour start.
Shell Championship: Best performance of the year came at the season-ending Shell Championship in Miami, where he followed a 70-70 start with a 67-67 finish to T2. Bogeyed the 72nd hole to finish one stroke behind tournament winner Brady Schnell.
Abierto del Paraguay-Copa NEC: Added a T7 in Asuncion. Was a distant seven shots behind the leaders when the final round began, fired a Sunday 74 to stay in the same position, eight shots shy of winner Jose de Jesus Rodriguez at the Yacht and GC.
86 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Finished T5 in Argentina, shooting a final-round 68–matching his opening-round score–to finish five shots behind winner Nelson Ledesma.
2016 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 43rd on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in 10 of 16 starts. Had two top-10s late in the year, a pair of T7s. Finished T58 at the Players Cup in his only Mackenzie Tour start.
Shell Championship: Played steady golf all week, but like the rest of the field was no match for runaway winner Nate Lashley, who won by 10 strokes. Finished a distant 16 shots short of Lashley's winning pace at Melreese CC.
Colombia Classic: Opened 69-68 and was a shot back of 36-hole leader Andres Echavarria. Closed with scores of 71-72 to T7 at Cali CC.
2015 Season
A T75 finish at the Nova Scotia Open in July was his only cut made in two Korn Ferry Tour starts. Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica via the Korn Ferry Tour member category and finished the season ranked 36th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in 11 of 13 starts and recorded one top-10 and five top-25s.
Nova Scotia Open: A T75 finish at the Nova Scotia Open in July was his only cut made in two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
57 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Making just his second start in Latin America, shared runner-up honors at the Abierto Mexicano de Golf. At 22-under at CC of Aguascalientes, battled eventual winner Justin Hueber all day Sunday before finally falling by a stroke despite shooting a pair of 65s on the weekend.
2014 Season
Only Mackenzie Tour start resulted in a missed cut.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T79 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December.
ATB Financial Classic: Played one PGA TOUR Canada event, resulting in a missed cut at the ATB Financial Classic.
Amateur Highlights
- Played collegiate golf at Oklahoma State and was teammates with PGA TOUR player Wyndham Clark and Talor Gooch and Mackenzie Tour players Jordan Niebrugge and Ian Davis.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE