Jordan Niebrugge
Full Name
knee-BROOG-ee
Pronunciation
6 ft, 4 in
193 cm
Height
180 lbs
81 kg
Weight
August 04, 1993
Birthday
27
AGE
Bridgeton, Missouri
Birthplace
Jupiter, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Oklahoma State University (Entrepreneurship, 2016)
College
2016
Turned Pro
$236,236
Career Earnings
Mequon, WI, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
Forme Tour Victories (1)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 119 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-25s in 23 starts, including a season-best T14 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
2018 Season
Played in five Mackenzie Tour events, making each cut. Recorded a win at the season-opening Freedom 55 Financial Open. Earned one other top-10 finish and ended the season No. 14 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and Mackenzie Tour status for the 2019 season.
2017 Season
On the strength of two runner-up finishes, concluded the Mackenzie Tour season ninth on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.
Amateur Highlights