Casey O'Toole

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

200 lbs

91 kg

Weight

October 23, 1990

Birthday

30

AGE

Birmingham, Alabama

Birthplace

Birmingham, Alabama

Residence

Married

Family

Samford University 2013, Sports Management

College

2014

Turned Pro

$54,843

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2016
  • Forme Tour: 2020

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Finished T25 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in mid-March in Dothan, Ala., to earn conditional status on the Mackenzie Tour.

2016 Season

Played in five PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments, making the cut in all five tournaments and finishing inside the top 25 four times. In his limited appearances, finished 69th on the Order of Merit.

  • First Global Qualifying Tournament: Earned fully exempt PGA TOUR China Series' status after finishing T5 at the First Global Qualifying Tournament, finishing at 1-under par.
  • The Players Championship: In his next start, recorded four under-par rounds at The Players Championship in Singapore at Raffles CC to forge a T5 with Thailand's Nirun Sae-Ueng, six shots behind winner Itthipat Buranatanyarat.
  • Warisan Harta Sabah Masters: Was runner-up at the Asian Development Tour's Warisan Harta Sabah Masters. Fired a final-round 68 at Sutera Harbour G&CC but came up two shots short of winner Namchok Tantipokhakul.

2015 Season

Won once on the Asian Development Tour, added a pair of runner-up performances and had 10 overall top-10s.

  • PGM MNRB Sarawak Championship: Was third again at the PGM MNRB Sarawak Championship.
  • ICTSI Sherwood Hills Classic: Also had two third-place outings. First came at the ICTSI Sherwood Hills Classic in April. After opening with a 76, made up ground each day only to fall two shots short of winner Itthipat Buranatanyarat.
  • PGM Bukit Jawi Championship: Was a second-place finisher when a weekend pair of 69s still left him a distant six shots short of winner Danny Chia.
  • Taifong Open: First runner-up performance came in Chinese Taipei, at the Taifong Open. Bookend 66s, along with a second-round 74 and a third-round 71, left him T2 with Jordan Sherratt, a shot behind winner Rattanon Wannasrichan.
  • PGM Tiara Championship: Won in his second-to-last start of the campaign, capturing the PGM Tiara Championship with four rounds in the 60s. Was completely dominant, overwhelming the field. Opened with a 67-67 but only led by two shots at the halfway point. Opened a four-stroke advantage over Sejun Yoon following a third-round 69. Lapped the field on the final day, shooting a 64 to defeat Yoon by 11 shots.

2014 Season

Played in 21 Asian Development Tour events, finishing 24th on the Order of Merit. Had three top-10s, with two of them coming in the final two events of the campaign.

  • PGM MIDF Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club Championship: In his final start of the year, was T9 at the PGM MIDF Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club Championship in Malaysia. Shot rounds of 70-68 on the weekend.
  • PGM UMW Impian Championship: In November, was T4 at the PGM UMW Impian Championship, a 54-hole event. Enjoyed a pair of 68s to go with a second-round 71 to T4.
  • PGM Terengganu Championship: Picked up a T9 at the PGM Terengganu Championship in August. Was tied for 22nd with 18 holes to play but earned the top-10 with a sterling, final-round 66 that left him T9 with three players.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played college golf at Samford University. Won the 2013 Magnolia Amateur, birdieing two of his first three holes in the final round to cruise to a three-shot victory at Hattiesburg CC in Mississippi.
  • In 2012, won the Hummingbird Intercollegiate and the Samford Intercollegiate. Best college-tournament finish came at the Arkansas State Red Wolf Intercollegiate in Jonesboro. His team finished second, and he was second individually--two shots behind winne

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2020