JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
Personal
- Graduated cum laude with a business degree from DePaul in 2013.
- Favorite course he's ever played is Butler National outside Chicago.
- A diehard Toronto sports and Buffalo Bills fan. Favorite athlete to watch is Jose Bautista.
- Dream foursome would include Jerry Seinfeld, Tony Robbins and Jim Kelly.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 37th on the Order of Merit, recording two top-10s in 16 tournaments.
Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Volvo: Played solid golf all week in mid-October at Los Inkas GC. Enjoyed four sub-par rounds, including an 8-under 64 Saturday, to finish T4 with Nicolas Echavarria, Santiago Gomez and Justin Suh.
Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament.
88 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp-Telecom: Grabbed the 54-hole lead in Argentina after a third-round 65. Held a two-shot advantage going into the final day at Cordoba GC but stumbled to his worst score of the week, a 1-over 72. Back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9 dropped him back. Was only able to make one back-nine birdie against eight pars to fall into a T4 with Maxi Godoy, four strokes behind winner Tom Whitney.
2018 Season
Qualified for the tournament by finishing third at the Colombia Qualifying Tournament. Played in 13 tournaments, getting to the weekend eight times with one top-10, a runner-up finish in Argentina.
113 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Had his career-best performance as one of the three players with four under-par rounds at Argentina's national open. Following a first-round 71, peeled off three consecutive rounds in the 60s (68-67-67) at Pilara GC to T2 with Harry Higgs, three shots behind winner Isidro Benitez. The performance was worth $15,400 and allowed him to move from 93rd on the Order of Merit when the week began to 40th and qualify for the Latinoamerica Tour Championship – Shell Championship.
2017 Season
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status with a T26 finish in Bogota in January.
2016 Season
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Made the cut in 2 of 8 starts, with a T33 finish as his best at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned status with rounds of 71-69-75-70 at the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament No. 4.
2015 Season
68 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por Arturo Calle: Only cut made in 7 starts was 60th at the Avianca Colombia Open at Club Los Lagartos. Opened that event and the season going hole in one-eagle on his first two holes on his first career round ever on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Holed a smooth 9-iron on No. 10, a 171-yard par-three where he teed off at 6:51 a.m., and then holed out a blind wedge shot from 80 yards for a three at the 586-yard par-five No 11. Was 4-under after two holes and shot 1-over 72.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T26 finish at the South American Q-School in Lima, Peru in January.