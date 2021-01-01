JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (4)
- 2015 Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Scotiabank, Dominican Republic Open, Lexus Panama Classic presented by World Jewelry Hub
- 2017 64 Aberto do Brasil
International Victories (2)
-
2015 Professional Tour Tecate (Veracruz)
-
2018 Copa Tequila Azulejos
Additional Victories (1)
-
2021 GGPB Copa Puro Sinaloa [Mex]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)
-
2015 Defeated Kent Bulle, Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Scotiabank
National Teams
- 2016 Summer Olympics
- 2012 World Amateur Team Championship
Personal
- His father, Rodolfo, played professional golf for 10 years before three herniated disks forced him to retire in 1994. The elder Cazaubón's career featured three wins in Mexico and tournament play in South Africa, Asia, Canada and South America.
- His mother, Marcela, once made a hole-in-one to win a SUV.
- Has a brother, Marcelo, and a sister, María Fernanda. His brother Marcelo is a professional soccer player in Mexico.
- His grandfather, Alberto Rodolfo Cazaubón, a native of Rosario, Argentina, was a professional soccer player, who played for teams in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.
- Attended high school at the American School of Tampico.
- Favorite golf courses he has played are The Alotian Club, Brookline CC and Gold Mountain.
- Mexico's América and Spain's Football Club Barcelona are his favorite teams to follow
- Lionel Messi and Rory McIlroy are his favorite athletes.
Special Interests
- Soccer, spend time with family
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Puerto Plata Open: Finished alone in ninth at Playa Dorada GC in mid-December, shooting four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 64.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making the cut twice and posting one top-10.
-
Bupa Championship presented by Volvo: During difficult scoring conditions at PGA Riviera Maya, was 5-over at the halfway point but still able to make the cut. Was 3-under on the weekend to earn a top-10, a T8 with Rafael Becker, MJ Maguire and Sam Stevens.
-
Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo: Shot a final-round 66 in Bucaramanga, Colombia, in mid-June to T8 with seven others.
-
The Club at Weston Hills Open: Only an even-par 72 in the third round at The Club at Weston Hills kept him from contending in June. Shot a final-round 67 to finish T10 with Juan Jose Guerra and Jordan Gumberg.
-
GGPB Copa Puro Sinaloa: In a field full of PGA TOUR Latinoamerica players in mid-January, defeated Camilo Aguado in a playoff in Mazatlan in a Dev Series-Mexican Tour co-sanctioned event at Estrella del Mar Golf & Resort. Trailing Aguady by two shots after three rounds, birdied the 72nd hole to shoot a 4-under 68 to tie Aguado at the end of regulation. After both players made a pair of pars, he parred to Aguado’s bogey. It was his second Mexican Tour victory.
2020 Season
-
Puerto Plata Open: Finished alone in ninth at Playa Dorada GC in mid-December, shooting four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 64.
2019 Season
Missed the cut at the Abierto Mexicano in his only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start.
-
Dev Series Final Samsung Classic: Dev Series Final Samsung Classic: Shot 6-under for the week to finish T10 in Lima, Peru in mid-December. Won a five-player playoff for the final exempt spot for the first half of the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
2018 Season
Only cut made in 12 Korn Ferry Tour starts resulted in a T13 finish at the El Bosque Mexico Championship in March.
-
Copa Tequila Azulejos [Mexico]: Shot an 8-under 208 for a one-stroke victory at this Mexican Tour event co-sanctioned by the Dev Series at Tres Vidas GC in Acapulco, Mexico.
2017 Season
After earning PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with T3 at Q-School in Mexico, he went on to finish the season ranked ninth on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School. Had a win and five top-10s, while making the cut in 12 of 15 starts.
-
64 Aberto do Brasil: The highlight of his year was his six-stroke victory at the 64th playing of the event at the Olympic GC in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in October. The outright leader for the last 54 holes, he shot 17-under 267 to break the 72-hole course record set by gold medalist Justin Rose at the 2016 Summer Olympics, an event in which he competed as well.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Finished T3 at the Mexico Q-School in Mazatlán to secure exempt status for the events to be played during the first half of the 2017 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
2016 Season
Made six cuts in 19 Korn Ferry Tour starts to finish the season ranked No. 123 on the money list. Had two top-25s, at the Club Colombia Championship (T17) and at the Nashville Golf Open (T13)....Made one cut, a T29 at the Avianca Colombia Open, in two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.
-
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Mexico when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904, in Rio. Finished T30 at the 60-player field event.
-
Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach: In just his third career PGA TOUR start, posted sub-par scores of 70-70-69-68 at Coco Beach to T3 with Ian Poulter. At 11-under-par, he finished one stroke shy of joining the playoff between Steve Marino and eventual champion Tony Finau.
2015 Season
With victories at the Lexus Panama Classic, Dominican Republic Open and Lexus Peru Open, he became the first player to win three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments in one season. Had seven top-10s and 11 top-25s in 16 starts to finish No. 1 on the Order of Merit. Compiled season earnings of $129,203. Also had the Tour's lowest scoring average (69.76). Became the first Mexico native to claim the Roberto De Vicenzo Award as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year, an honor that granted him exempt status for the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour season. Collected a wire-to-wire victory at the first event of the Mexican Tour season, at Punta Tiburón CC in Veracruz, Mexico in May.
-
Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Scotiabank: At Los Inkas GC, opened with a 64 and was tied with Nate Lashley after 18 holes. Shot a 5-under 67 Friday to take a one-shot lead into the weekend. Dropped into second place with a round top lay despite shooting a second consecutive 67. Watched as Augusto Nunez held the 54-hole lead. Fired a final-round 70, his worst score of the week to finish regulation at 20-under, tied with Kent Bulle. Defeated Bulle in the playoff for his third title of the season.
-
Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Began the event at Lago GC in Maldonado, Uruguay, 70-66-70 and was two shots off the 54-hole lead held by Bryan Bigley, Rafael Campos and Lanto Griffin. Shot a 2-under 68 on the final day, matching Griffin, who went on to a two-shot triumph. Settled for a T3 with Cesar Costilla.
-
Dominican Republic Open: Took a three-shot lead into the final round at Teeth of the Dog in La Romana after opening 70-69-67. Shot a final-round, even-par 72 and coasted to a three-shot win over Santiago Rivas and Alexandre Rocha.
-
Lexus Panama Classic presented by World Jewelry Hub: Opened 67-66 and then survived a third-round 74 to enter the final round five shots behind 54-hole leader Linus Gillgren. Fired a final-round 69 at Buenaventura GC in Rio Hato while Gillgren skied to a 6-over 78. Went on to Edge Samuel Del Val and Ethan Tracy by two shots.
-
Professional Tour Tecate, First Stage: Collected a wire-to-wire victory at the first event of the Mexican Tour season at Punta Tiburón CC in Veracruz, Mexico in May.
-
OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Made his first PGA TOUR cut in his second career start, finishing T74 in November in Mexico.
2014 Season
After claiming medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School in Peru, went on to finish the season ranked 23rd on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in nine of 13 starts, collecting three top-10s and seven top-25s.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship: On his only Korn Ferry Tour start of the season, he missed the cut at the Mexico Open in April.
-
Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: Finished in a six-way tie for second at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica's Mundo Maya Open in April. Had his father, Rodolfo Sr., and his brother, Marcelo, caddying for him to stay in contention throughout the entire week in Merida, Mexico. A bogey-bogey finish playing on the last twosome prevented him from claiming solo runner-up honors.
-
Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: Best finish was a six-way T2 in Merida, Mexico. Had his father, Rodolfo Sr., and his brother, Marcelo, caddying for him, helping him stay in contention throughout the week. A bogey-bogey finish playing in the last grouping of the day prevented him from claiming solo runner-up honors.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Claimed medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament in Lima, Peru. Finished that event, at the CC La Planicie, carding a 4-under par 68 on the final round to win by two strokes at 280 (-8). Made a terrific comeback at the CC La Planicie, where he started the event with a triple-bogey on No. 10 and was at 6-over par through his first five holes in the opening round.
-
OHL Classic at Mayakoba: As the leading Mexican player on the two events PGA TOUR Latinoamérica had in Mexico in October, he was granted a sponsor exemption to make his first career start on the PGA TOUR at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba the following month. Posted rounds of 76-75 to miss the cut at El Camaleon GC in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Amateur Highlights
- A member of the golf team at North Texas State University, where he won three tournaments and had seven top-10 finishes and claimed All-American honors during his senior season (2012-13). Was named Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year (2009-10) follow
- Was a member of the Mexican national team that finished second at the 2012 World Amateur Team Championship in Turkey. His teammates were Carlos Ortiz and Sebastián Vásquez.
- Made the cut for a 73rd-place finish in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start, at the 2010 Mexico Open Bicentenary.
- Won three events as a junior in the U.S., including the AJGA Tournament of Champions.