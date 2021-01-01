×
Brian Hughes
Brian Hughes

Brian Hughes

United States
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
University of Connecticut 2013, Economics
College
Huntington, New York
Birthplace
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
University of Connecticut 2013, Economics
College
Huntington, New York
Birthplace
Performance
Brian Hughes
Brian Hughes
United States
Brian Hughes

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

May 14, 1991

Birthday

30

AGE

Huntington, New York

Birthplace

Jupiter, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

University of Connecticut 2013, Economics

College

2013

Turned Pro

$27,921

Career Earnings

Raleigh, NC

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

Personal

  • Once shot a 59 on the Fairways Course at Prestonwood CC (par-70).
  • Lists Derek Jeter as his favorite athlete. Favorite sports teams are the New York Giants and St. Louis Cardinals.
  • Says his favorite Latin American country is Chile because of the landscape, the people and its culture.
  • Personal motto is "suave amigo," which translates to "easy my friend."
  • Lettered two seasons in swimming while in high school.

Special Interests

  • Fishing

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 114th on the points list.

2019 Season

Appeared in 16 events, making the cut 10 times and carding four top-25 finishes. Finished No. 52 on the Order of Merit.

  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Jacob Bergeron, 2-down.
  • Buenaventura Classic: Started slowly at the season-opening tournament then played solid golf the rest of the way, with a pair of 71s and a closing 69 to T6 with Charlie Bull, Rafael Becker and Jose Toledo.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status in January in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. Shot rounds of 72-75-68-70 to T12 with three others at Mission Inn.

2017 Season

Played in only one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournament. Missed the cut.

2016 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season with six made cuts in 13 starts. Finished 123rd on the Order of Merit.

2015 Season

T34th at Canada's Q-School, earning conditional status on the Mackenzie Tour. Made the cut in two of his seven starts.

  • National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: T34 at the National Capital Open as his best finish in August.

2014 Season

Failed to make the cut in eight starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.