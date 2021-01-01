|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Brian Hughes
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
May 14, 1991
Birthday
30
AGE
Huntington, New York
Birthplace
Jupiter, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
University of Connecticut 2013, Economics
College
2013
Turned Pro
$27,921
Career Earnings
Raleigh, NC
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 114th on the points list.
2019 Season
Appeared in 16 events, making the cut 10 times and carding four top-25 finishes. Finished No. 52 on the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Played in only one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournament. Missed the cut.
2016 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season with six made cuts in 13 starts. Finished 123rd on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
T34th at Canada's Q-School, earning conditional status on the Mackenzie Tour. Made the cut in two of his seven starts.
2014 Season
Failed to make the cut in eight starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.