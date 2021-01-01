JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)
- 2014 Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken
- 2015 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Tour Championship presented by FirstBank
Personal
- Attended Cypress Lake High School Center for the Arts in Fort Myers, Fla.
- Would choose Beethoven's 9th symphony as his entrance song on the first tee.
- Supports the Bryce Burke Foundation named in memory of his cousin.
- Professional golf buddies call him "Mazz."
- Has two sisters.
- Enjoys outdoors activities and arts.
- Traveling and visiting new places is what he enjoys the most inside and outside of golf.
- The TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Beach and Calusa Pines in Naples, Florida are the golf courses he has enjoyed the most.
- The Miami Heat (NBA) is his favorite professional team.
- Lebron James and Sidney Crosby are his favorite athletes to watch.
- Favorite food includes ceviche, sushi and seafood.
- His favorite cities and vacation spots are Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon.
- "Game of Thrones" is his favorite TV Show.
- "City of God" is his favorite movie.
- Not many people know that he wants to own a vegetable and livestock farm.
- Wants to learn and become fluent in three or more languages.
- His favorite quote by Jean Paul Sartre: "Man in nothing else than the ensemble of his acts, nothing else than his life."
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Packed up his belongings and drove from Fort Myers, Florida to Alexandria, Louisiana for the Chitimacha Louisiana Open Monday qualifier, stopping to camp along the way. Was the last player in with a 68 at the Oak Wing Golf Club site. Carded 67-71-67-67 for a T6, marking the first top-10 of his career. Gained entry into the Savannah Golf Championship with his top-25 showing. Highlight of the week came at the par-3 sixth hole, where he made a hole-in-one. Also holed out on Friday on No. 9 for eagle, the last hole of his second round.
2017 Season
Competed on both Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, making a combined 12 starts. Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
86 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Best finish of the season was a T9 at the 86 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season by sharing runner-up honors at U.S. Q-School in January.
2016 Season
Played 19 events on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Best of four starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica was a T10 finish at the 111th VISA Open de Argentina.
-
Colombia Classic: His other top finish was T20 at the Colombia Classic.
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Made only three cuts and had one top-25, finishing T14 at the United Leasing & Finance Championship.
2015 Season
Played in 13 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Made the cut in 10 of 13 starts and finished the year ranked 6th on the Order of Merit. Finished the year in style, collecting a four-stroke victory at the inaugural PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Tour Championship and then finishing T21 at the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final stage in consecutive weeks at the start of December.
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Tour Championship presented by FirstBank: Trailed by one entering the final round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Tour Championship presented by FirstBank, but carded a 68 in windy conditions for a four-stroke win at the TPC Dorado Beach's East Course. Finished at 273 (-11) for his second career win is as many seasons in Latin America.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Missed the cut at the Albertsons Boise Open in July on his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
57 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: A T5 finish at the 57th Abierto Mexicano de Golf in Mexico.
-
84 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por Fiber Corp: Placed a T9 at the 84th Abierto OSDE del Centro in Argentina.
-
68 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por Arturo Calle: Finished T3 at the season-opening 68th Avianca Colombia Open in Bogota.
2014 Season
Had three top-10 finishes and five top-25s while making the cut in 8 of his 16 starts. Finished the Latin American season ranked No. 14 on the Order of Merit.
-
Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: Had a strong performance in tough windy conditions to win the Mundo Maya Open, his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory in only four starts. Entered the final day trailing by two strokes and ended up winning by four at the Yucatan Country Club's El Jaguar GC. A best of the final day 4-under 68 secured the win at 10-under 278.
-
67 Arturo Calle Colombian Open presentado por Diners Club: Finished T4 at the season opening 67th Arturo Calle Colombian Open in February. Held that event's outright lead after a 7-under 63 on the first round.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Had joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by finishing T16 at the Qualifying Tournament in Lima, Peru in January.
2013 Season
-
NGA Winter Series: Won an NGA Winter Series event in December at Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando. Shot 65, 67 and 69 to win by one at 201 (-15).