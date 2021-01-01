JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
International Victories (1)
2015 Copa Diners Club Mitad del Mundo [DevSeriesFinal]
Personal
- Picked up the game at the age of 15.
Special Interests
- Family, sports, the countryside
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making the cut and posting a top-20 finish.
2018 Season
Bupa Match Play: Went 2-1 in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica's first match-play tournament. Defeated Michael Buttacavoli in the opening round at Playa Paraiso GC and edged Rodrigo Lee, 1-up, on day two. Dropped out after a third-round loss to Australia's Harrison Endycott, 2 and 1.
2017 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 46th on the Order of Merit. Had a runner-up finish and two other top-25s while making the cut in six of 17 starts.
Molino Cañuelas Championship: Holed out from 97 yards for eagle on the final hole to finish in a two-way T2 at the inaugural event in Buenos Aires in March. Carded a 68 on the final round to finish at 12-under, only one shot behind tournament champion Brandon Matthews. The T2 was his best career finish on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
2016 Season
Had two top-10s late on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season to finish the year ranked No. 58 on the Order of Merit. Ranked 145th with 11 missed cuts in 14 starts, to rise to 58th and secure exempt status for the following year.
111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Finished with a T21 at his national open.
Argentina Classic presentado por NEC: Earned a top-10 by posting a T6.
Colombia Classic: Contended and eventually settled for a T4.
Dev Series' 98th Abierto del Sur: Finished T9 at the Dev Series' 98th Abierto del Sur in Mar del Plata, Argentina while making his first start as a professional in January.
2015 Season
Copa Diners Club Mitad del Mundo Final SERIE DE DESARROLLO: Despite being the only amateur in a 60-player field battling for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status at the Dev Series Final in Ecuador, he prevailed with the authority of a veteran. Shot 67-66-66 to open an eight-shot lead and carded a 70 in the final round to win by four. His total of 269 (15-under) set a new 72-hole record at Arrayanes CC. The victory secured him exempt status for 2016 on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
110 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Made the cut as an amateur at his national open, finishing T16.
84 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por Fiber Corp: For the second consecutive year, claimed low-amateur honors at this event (T31).
2014 Season
VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Peugeot: Made the cut as an amateur, finishing solo 59th in Martindale CC.
83 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Claimed low-amateur honors, Finishing T35 in Cordoba, Argentina.
2013 Season
108 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Peugeot: Competing as an amateur, missed the cut in his first career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start.