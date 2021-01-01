Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Tournament Winners (thru 2021)
JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2015
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2020
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2020 Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (3)
- 2017 BMW Jamaica Classic
- 2018 Volvo Abierto de Chile 2018
- 2019 Buenaventura Classic
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
- Attended Butler High School in Louisville. Earliest golf memory came at age 2 with a plastic set of clubs. Took a club out, took a swing and the ball hit his father, who was behind the camera videotaping him.
- Always uses a coin with his wife's picture on it to mark his ball. Only uses broken tees on par-3s but won't use someone else's in his group who tees of before him.
- Favorite gadgets include his iPhone and Xbox 360. Enjoys the Bible, Twitter, ESPN and Golf Channel apps.
- Favorite teams include the Louisville Cardinals and Murray State Racers.
- Enjoys watching "The Office," "Parks and Recreation," "Modern Family" and movies starring Will Ferrell and Vince Vaughn.
- Likes pizza and everything his wife cooks.
- Favorite cities include Denver, St. Petersburg, Fla., and Bogota, Colombia.
- Carries Sans nutrition bars in his golf bag for snacks.
- Favorite courses he's played include Pebble Beach and Valhalla, and he would like to play Augusta National.
- Has been a driver for Uber and Uber Eats.
- Met his wife, Kelsey, on eHarmony.
- Likes listening to old music, especially Frank Sinatra songs.
- Bucket list includes traveling the world with his wife, flying in a fighter jet and driving a supercar.
- Involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
- Would like to trade places with Bobby Flay so he could be featured on Food Network and cook like a professional chef.
- Says he started playing golf because he couldn't jump high enough to play basketball and was too slow for other sports.
- Says if he weren't a professional golfer he'd be in law enforcement.
- Has an older sister.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Captured his second victory of the season at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth. Finished the week at 16-under 264 after rounds of 63-65-65-71 at Crestview Country Club.
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Carded rounds of 72-66-70-70 to finish T10 at 10-under 278 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.
The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village: Carded weekend rounds of 63-69 to finish T6 at 21-under 267 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village.
Panama Championship: Carded rounds of 66-69-69-70 en route to a T10 finish at the Panama Championship.
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar: Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour win at 18-under 270 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar after four rounds in the 60s. Birdied three of his final four holes to seal the four-stroke victory.
2019 Season
Split his time between the Mackenzie Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. In 15 appearances, made 12 cuts, including a win, a runner-up finish and a third-place showing. Six overall top-10s led to a third-place Order of Merit finish. Had four Mackenzie Tour starts, making each cut and registering three top-10s. Ended the season No. 24 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.
Shell Championship: Began the week in precarious position, at No. 5 on the Order of Merit. Proceeded to take a share of the first-round lead, with playing partner Augusto Nunez then played with Nunez for the next three rounds. Shot scores of 67-69-70 following his opening 70 to fall a stroke short of Nunez. The $18,900 payday moved him to third on the final earnings’ chart.
114 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Had a torrid start to his appearance in Buenos Aires, opening with rounds of 65-63. Couldn’t maintain his momentum, with a 72-70 finish. Still had an eight-foot birdie putt on his 72nd hole that would have allowed him to join the Ricardo Celia-Brandon Matthews playoff, a putt that didn’t drop. Finished third to solidify his position inside the top five on the Order of Merit.
66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Enjoyed a top-10 in Brazil’s national open, shooting a 68 on the final day. That was important, as his $4,025 payday allowed him to move past Cristobal Del Solar to win the Bupa Challenge, a series of tournaments designed to reward the player who plays the best in those events. In Porto Feliz, Wolfe rolled in an eagle putt on the par-5 18th to secure the 68, moving him to No. 1 on the standings by $99 over Del Solar. The Bupa Challenge win was worth $10,000.
Players Cup: Broke par all four rounds at Southwood G&CC to turn in a T4 at 12-under, with Paul Barjon and Will Gordon. Made eight birdies during his third round to fire a 66, bested by just three other players.
HFX Pro-Am presented by Steele Jaguar: Managed his second consecutive top-10 in his second Mackenzie Tour event since 2016, firing his lowest score to date on the Tour in the form of a first-round 62 at Oakfield G&CC. Finished T6.
Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates: Playing his first Mackenzie Tour event since 2016, broke 70 in each round and played the final six holes of the tournament 6-under par to finish T5 with Hayden Buckley.
Bupa Match Play: Went 2-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament, defeating Chandler Blanchet and Ryan Baca before falling to Leandro Marelli in the third round.
Abierto de Chile 2019 presentado por VOLVO: Earned his second top-10 of the season with a solo-eighth finish in Santiago. Was one shot off the lead through 18 holes, playing the first two rounds with Joaquin Niemann and Angel Cabrera. A pair of 70s in the second and third rounds dropped him from contention, but a Sunday 68 gave him the top-10.
Buenaventura Classic: Won a PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournament for the third time in 17 starts, taking a wire-to-wire triumph in Panama at the season-opening event. Opened a one-shot lead—shared with Ryan Ruffels—through 18 holes, shot a second-round 68 to lead by three at the halfway mark during severely windy conditions at Buenaventura GC. During Friday’s third round, shot his third consecutive under-par round (71) and led Mito Pereira by two strokes with 18 holes to play. Pereira pulled to within one early in the round. Took control of the tournament late in his front nine and made the turn with a five-shot bulge. Two late bogeys left him with his final five-shot margin.
2018 Season
After finishing his Korn Ferry Tour season, ranked 114th on the money list, returned to PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and played in the final six tournaments of the year. Recorded a win and three other top-10s, finishing the season 15th on the Order of Merit.
Shell Championship: Continued his strong, late-season play at Trump National Doral's Golden Palm Course in Miami with a T10 at the final tournament of the campaign.
113 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Continued his solid play late in the year, shooting weekend rounds of 69-67 at Pilara GC to finish alone in sixth, seven shots behind winner Isidro Benitez.
Volvo Abierto de Chile 2018: Sixteen months after winning on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica for the first time, won a second tournament, opening with a 64 at Mapocho GC and the recovering from a 1-over 72 in the second round to post back-to-back 67s on the weekend to earn the two-shot triumph over Felipe Aguilar, Tano Goya and Horacio Leon. After making a birdie on No. 9 Sunday to move to 3-under for the round, made eight consecutive pars but then ensured the win with a birdie on the 18th hole.
65 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Posted four under-par rounds at Fazenda Boa Vista to T9 in only his second start of the year following a season on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2017 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica ranked second on the Order of Merit and tied for first in Birdies with 240. Made the cut in 13 of 17 starts, while recording six top-10s and nine top-25s. Represented PGA TOUR Latinoamérica at the second annual Aruba Cup.
Aruba Cup: Represented PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in the team competition against the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada in December. Went 1-1-1 in his three matches, defeating Lee McCoy in singles, 1-up.
112 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: A second-round 65 put him in contention going into the weekend at The Jockey Club. Began the third round three strokes behind the leaders. Finishing rounds of 70-68 left him alone in fourth, a shot out of the three-player playoff that Brady Schnell won.
NEC Argentina Classic: Added his second runner-up performance of the season, in Buenos Aires. Weekend rounds of 66-65 got him to 18-under but could only manage a 1-over score over his final four holes, allowing Julián Etulain to take the one-shot triumph. Still won the Zurich Argentina Swing Award as the top performer in the four Argentina events on the schedule.
Flor de Caña Open: Put together four rounds in the 60s in Nicaragua, opening and closing 68s and two 67s, to T9.
Abierto del Paraguay-Copa NEC: Entered the final round in Asuncion within striking distance of 54-hole leader José de Jesús Rodríguez but stumbled to a 3-over 75 on the final day to T5 at Yacht GC.
BMW Jamaica Classic: Playing 33 holes on the final day at Cinnamon Hill GC in Montego Bay, won the inaugural PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournament in wire-to-wire fashion in June. Enjoyed a four-stroke lead with five holes to play but was assessed a two-shot penalty because his caddie rode in a cart a few yards on his way to recovering a range finder he left behind. With his lead suddenly down to two strokes, managed to card a 72 to win by one shot.
Molino Cañuelas Championship: Finished T2 in Argentina, with bookend 70s sandwiched around a pair of 68s at Cañuelas GC. Despite his birdie-birdie finish to the tournament, still fell a stroke shy of winner Brandon Matthews.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T13 finish in Bogota in January.
2016 Season
Made the cut in both of his Korn Ferry Tour starts, with a T54 finish his best–at the LECOM Health Challenge in July. Best finish on the Mackenzie Tour was a T18, his only made cut in three appearances.
2015 Season
Made 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, with two top-25s to his credit. Won on the Florida Professional Tour.
Indian River Open: Won the Florida Professional Tour's event at New Smyrna Beach GC by one shot in February.
2014 Season
Made two cuts in 17 Korn Ferry Tour starts during his rookie campaign.
2013 Season
Finished T15 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December, giving him full status on the Korn Ferry Tour. One twice on the Hooter NGA Carolina Series.
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished T79 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Two-time winner on the Hooter NGA Carolina Series.
Amateur Highlights
- Member of Murray State's 2010 Ohio Valley Conference championship team.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE